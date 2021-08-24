Arbonia : First Semester Report 2021 08/24/2021 | 01:14am EDT Send by mail :

Arbonia Letter to the Shareholders 3 First Semester Report 2021 Arbonia can look back on a very successful first half-year of 2021. This was driven by the continued good building construction activity due to still favourable conditions resulting from low interest rates, a housing shortage, and European-wide subsidy programmes for energy- efficient new construction and renovation. Arbonia additionally benefits from its further strengthened competitive position as a European building components supplier. The investments made in recent years in automation, digitisation, and vertical integration created the conditions for gaining market shares in Central European sales markets and for further increasing profita- bility, even during the COVID-19 pandemic and the following upturn. 4 Arbonia Letter to the Shareholders First Semester Report 2021 The effects of the varying country-specificCOVID-19 measures in the first half-year of 2021 did not have a significant negative impact on the development of the construction industry during this time period. Arbonia achieved a considerable increase in revenue and results in the first half-year of 2021 compared to the previous year, as well as compared to 2019 (free of COVID-19 effects). As already stated in the annual report for the financial year 2020, the Windows Division is reported as discontinued operations in this First Semester Report 2021 due to the announced sale. Accordingly, the following key figures relate to the continuing operations (HVAC, Sanitary Equip- ment, and Doors): Revenue increased compared to the previous year from CHF 492.5 million to CHF 588.6 million, corresponding to a growth in Swiss francs of 19.5% and organic growth of 16.5%. EBITDA increased to CHF 67.6 million compared to CHF 45.3 million in the previous year (+49.0%). This corresponds to an EBITDA margin of 11.5% (9.2% in the previous year). EBIT increased by 134.7% from CHF 14.9 million in the previous year to CHF 34.9 million in the first half-year of 2021. This represents an EBIT margin from 5.9% in the first half-year of 2021 (3.0% in the previous year). The group result after tax amounted to CHF 23.6 million compared to CHF 5.9 million in the same period last year (+299.7%). As mentioned, the good residential construction industry with the continuing trend towards modern, energy- efficient or climate-friendly building construction contributed to the increase in revenue and profitability. However, Arbonia has created the basis for positive development thanks to strategic investments in state-of-the-art manufacturing technologies and sites with a high level of automation and in vertical integration contributing to independence. Market environment In Arbonia's two largest domestic markets, Germany and Switzerland, the impact of the pandemic and some of the measures associated with it had very little effect on construction activity. In Germany, there were probably some anticipatory effects at the end of 2020 due to the temporary reduction in value-added tax; however, these are negligible due to the long lead times in the construction sector. The trend towards greater comfort in one's own home and the absence of spending on holidays or other major investments have stimulated residential construction and renovation in both countries. Outside of residential construction, however, construction activity is expected to decline in 2021, primarily in the retail business and office seg- ments, due to lower investment activity and demand. Especially in Germany, construction activity will be constrained by the limited capacities of skilled workers. However, in combination with the already existing surplus of homes that have been approved but not yet started (construction backlog), this will still ensure full order books over the next few years. In Switzerland, residential construction is expected to decline slightly due to increasing vacancy rates in rural areas. In addition to the positive trends, the subsidy programmes for energy-efficient upgrading of buildings in both countries should ensure a good development in the renovation segment. The relevant federal office in Germany already approved more than EUR 2.7 billion in subsidies in the first half of 2021 and distributed around EUR 610 million of this amount - more than in the entire year 2020. The Eastern European target markets of Arbonia developed very similarly in the first months of 2021. In Poland and in the Czech Republic, the construction industry was severely impacted in residential and other building construction by the containment measures in the first quarter. In Poland, with the exception of new offices and commercial real estate, construction activity should pick up strongly again in the wake of the easing measures, so the trend is expected to be very positive overall. Having said that in the Czech Republic the slow approval processes and a shortage of skilled labour are delaying the recovery of the construction industry; however, due to the acute housing shortage in urban centres, new residential construction is expected to recover. In the medium term, these markets offer interesting opportunities due to rising incomes, the COVID-19-related increase in the savings rate, and subsidies for energy-efficient buildings. In the southern European markets of Italy, Spain, and France, the construction industry is also showing signs of a significant recovery thanks to improved economic prospects and substantial subsidy programmes for the energy-efficient renovation of housing. In the Netherlands and Belgium, a similar development can be observed as in the southern European markets, although purchasing power decreased in the Netherlands during the pandemic, so that a decline in renovation activity can be assumed this year. Arbonia Letter to the Shareholders 5 First Semester Report 2021 The three drivers of the construction industry relevant to Arbonia Arbonia continues to focus on the development of the construction industry and a number of key drivers: energy efficiency/CO2 neutrality, urbanisation, as well as digitisation & automation. Energy efficiency/CO 2 neutrality

Europe is taking the path to climate neutrality by investing in rapidly implementable, already existing technical solutions and by giving the population individual responsibility. Among other things, it points out that the greatest potential for reducing

CO 2 emissions lies in buildings, in more efficient heating systems, in energy-efficient windows, and in insulated interior and exterior doors. This is why the majority of European countries support both new construction and renovation with subsidies.

neutrality Europe is taking the path to climate neutrality by investing in rapidly implementable, already existing technical solutions and by giving the population individual responsibility. Among other things, it points out that the greatest potential for reducing CO emissions lies in buildings, in more efficient heating systems, in energy-efficient windows, and in insulated interior and exterior doors. This is why the majority of European countries support both new construction and renovation with subsidies. Urbanisation

Urbanisation (migration and demographic change)

The COVID-19 pandemic with its accompanying higher proportion of employees working from home and the continuing urbanisation intensify the desire for home ownership and more living space per person, which raises the housing demand in urban areas and well-connected suburbs. A further aspect is demographic change with an steadily aging society. Increasing affluence in later life and the resulting decrease in the number of persons per household (<2) will lead to higher living space per capita. These facts are currently leading to a further aggravation of the housing shortage that already exists in metropolitan areas and in the periphery and will continue to do so in the next few years. This situation is being remedied by further new construc- tion projects and an increased focus is put on the energy-efficient renovation of old residential buildings, driven by government subsidies. The growth in building permits, above all in Germany, remains at a high level, and the order books of the construction industry are well filled.

(migration and demographic change) The COVID-19 pandemic with its accompanying higher proportion of employees working from home and the continuing urbanisation intensify the desire for home ownership and more living space per person, which raises the housing demand in urban areas and well-connected suburbs. A further aspect is demographic change with an steadily aging society. Increasing affluence in later life and the resulting decrease in the number of persons per household (<2) will lead to higher living space per capita. These facts are currently leading to a further aggravation of the housing shortage that already exists in metropolitan areas and in the periphery and will continue to do so in the next few years. This situation is being remedied by further new construc- tion projects and an increased focus is put on the energy-efficient renovation of old residential buildings, driven by government subsidies. The growth in building permits, above all in Germany, remains at a high level, and the order books of the construction industry are well filled. Digitisation & automation

Digitisation & automation Digital technologies as well as the growing expecta- tions of customers (self-service, 24/7 accessibility, interaction) are changing familiar business models. Companies are differentiating themselves less and less through product features and more through direct customer relationships, integrating and linking of the customer's process chain in combination with unique experiences. Thanks to improved processes, a high degree of automation in production also enables shorter and more reliable production times and increases in productivity. Strategic direction of Arbonia Arbonia will continue to work on its three defined strategic directions, which strengthen its leading position as a European building components supplier: Further increasing the productivity of produc- tion sites through ongoing investment in sites with an ideal cost structure

Expanding market leadership with new, techno- logically advanced products

Increasing customer benefit with the expansion of a full product range, with premium design, and with customised system solutions, as well as with a strong service business Development of the divisions in the first half-year of 2021 For the first half-year of 2021, the HVAC Division reports net revenue of CHF 304.9 million, which corresponds to an increase of 23.9% compared to the same reporting period of the previous year (CHF 246.1 million) and of 11.0% compared to the first half-year of 2019 (CHF 274.6 million). Growth when adjusted for currency and acquisition effects amounted to 20.9%. EBITDA increased from CHF 21.3 million in the previous year (and from CHF 20.2 million in the first half-year of 2019) to CHF 33.6 million, which corresponds to an increase of 57.7% compared to the previous year and an EBITDA margin of 11.0% in the first half-year of 2021. EBIT developed from CHF 6.8 million in the previous year (and from CHF 6.7 million in the first half-year of 2019) to CHF 18.3 million (EBIT margin in the first half-year of 2021: 6.0%). The first half-year of 2021 went well for the HVAC Division with its wide product range. The division also owes this to the dynamic development of the construction industry. The strong response to the division's own system solutions for heat/cold generation, energy storage, heat/cold distribution, as well as ventilation and air filtration for residential and commercial construction is having a positive effect. The demand for integrated building systems as well as for individual components is additionally accelerated by the European subsidies for energy-efficient buildings. In addition, the division expects anticipatory effects due to the increased raw material costs, particularly for steel, sheet and tube, and the resulting price increases that were announced, most of which have already been implemented. Further price increases will follow in the second half-year of 2021. Although the division was able to purchase material in addition to the contracted delivery volume thanks to its long-term supply contracts and thus good supplier partnerships, the large order volume cannot be fully processed in the short term due to a lack of material availability. This material shortage, which occurred in the first half-year of 2021, prevented the inventory, which is important for the peak season (third and fourth quarter), from being fully built up in many production plants. 6 Arbonia Letter to the Shareholders First Semester Report 2021 Construction of additional heat pump capacities for the market, which has been growing strongly for years and is benefiting from climate targets and their promotion, started in the first half-year of 2021. From the beginning of 2022 onwards, the existing production capacity at the new site in Czech Republic will be continuously increased many times over. The business development of the Sanitary Equipment Division (integrated into the Doors Division as the Glass Solutions Business Unit as of 1 July 2021) was gratifyingly positive in the first half-yearof 2021. Revenue increased from CHF 68.5 million in the previous year (respectively CHF 71.7 million in the first half-year of 2019) to CHF 77.7 million, corresponding to a growth of 13.5% (8.4% compared to the first half-year of 2019). When adjusted for currency effects, this resulted in a revenue growth of 11.2%. At CHF 9.5 million, EBITDA was 53.6% above the figure for the previous year (CHF 6.2 million). This corresponds to an EBITDA margin of 12.2% in the first half-year of 2021. In the first half of 2019, EBITDA amounted to CHF 6.5 million. EBIT in the first half-year of 2021 amounted to CHF 6.3 million (previous year: CHF 3.2 million, +95.6%), resulting in an EBIT margin in the first half-year of 2021 of 8.2%. EBIT in the first half-year of 2019 was CHF 3.8 million. This growth was certainly driven by the good market position and the renovation cycle of the pandemic, but also by a strong contractor services business, which can be attributed to a good supply chain that remained intact even during the pandemic. Although the Sanitary Equipment Division is also feeling the increase in material prices, especially for aluminium and glass, the material supply is secure thanks to long-term contracts. This strengthens the divisions's image among customers as a reliable partner. In the first half-year of 2021, however, the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on production. It was restricted at times due to the quarantine of several employees, despite regular testing. At present, however, the production activities at the Plattling (D) and Dagmer- sellen (CH) plants are no longer impaired. The Sanitary Equipment Division is working intensively on expanding its product range with the aim of becoming a full-range supplier for a wider range of customers, and on service operations, among other things, to secure a favourable market position in Eastern Europe as well, primarily in the contractor services sector and in Poland. At the same time, initiatives for an increased vertical integration were examined in the first half-year of 2021. With the acquisition of Glasverarbei- tungs-Gesellschaft Deggendorf mbH (GVG) the Sanitary Equipment Division, now the Glass Solutions Business Unit of the Doors Division, is integrating the processing of its most important raw material, glass, into its own production processes. GVG is a subsidiary of the SAINT-GOBAIN Group and one of Germany's leading glass processing companies in the segments single-pane safety glass and laminated safety glass. It allows a continuous optimisation of both procurement times for glass in a very flexible manner and a significant reduction of process costs in handling. The division's dependence on external partners is also reduced. The closing of the acquisition of Glasverarbeitungs-Gesellschaft Deggendorf is expected in the third quarter of 2021. The Doors Division, in turn, recorded a very pleasing business trend in the first half-year of 2021. Revenue developed positively and increased by 14.5% (11.5% compared to the first half-year of 2019) from CHF 178.0 million in the previous year (respectively CHF 182.8 million in the first half-year of 2019) to CHF 203.9 million. Currency-adjusted revenue grew by 12.4%. EBITDA rose by 31.7% from CHF 23.4 million in the previous year (and from CHF 22.4 million in the first half-year of 2019) to CHF 30.8 million (EBITDA margin of 15.1% in the first half-year of 2021). EBIT increased by 55.9% from CHF 11.2 million in the first half-year 2020 (and from CHF 10.4 million in the first half-year 2019) to CHF 17.5 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 8.6% in the first half-year 2021. The high order volume of all production plants of the Doors Division shows that the ongoing investment programme to increase productivity and expand the capacity of the Prüm production plant at the Weinsheim site (D) by 40% was urgently needed. The division has already invested considerably into new machinery and equipment in recent years to expand capacity at the sites in Germany at Garant and in Poland at Invado in order to create additional manufacturing capacity. The Doors Division is also being adversely affected by material price increases, particularly for wood materials and downstream materials such as foils and adhesives. The division is striving to pass on these still rising costs by means of appropriately staggered price increases. For the second half-year of 2021, the situation is aggravated by the fact that the urgently needed inventory could not be adequately built up in recent months. Not only is the already historically high order volume increasing daily at the two German companies Prüm and Garant, but RWD Schlatter, which specialises in functional doors, is also enjoying a good order situation in the contractor services and in the wholesale business. The Swiss company continues to invest in vertical integration by intensifying its competence in frame production and planning the expansion of a warehouse and logistics building at the Roggwil (CH) site, among other things. The latter will enable the company to serve the market with prefabricated doors as well. As a further measure, RWD Schlatter is establishing its new specialist partner

