    ARBN   CH0110240600

ARBONIA AG

(ARBN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 08/31 11:31:58 am
19.04 CHF   -1.65%
01:12aARBONIA : Sale of the Windows Division closed
PU
01:01aSale of the Windows Division closed
DJ
12:05aSAINT GOBAIN : Sells French, German Glass Processing Operations
MT
Arbonia : Sale of the Windows Division closed

09/01/2021 | 01:12am EDT
Press release

Sale of the Windows Division closed

Arbon, 1 September 2021 - The closing of the sale of the Windows Division to the Danish DOVISTA Group, announced on 5 January 2021, took place yesterday, 31 August 2021, after all relevant competition authorities gave their approval.

A significant portion of the sales proceeds of around CHF 345 million was and will be used to increase profitable growth further by rapidly further developing and strengthening the two remaining HVAC and Doors Divisions, primarily organically as well as through targeted acquisitions. Various strategic initiatives are already being considered and implemented. In addition, part of the proceeds of the sale will be used to optimise the balance sheet structure.

Contact

Fabienne Zürcher

Head Corporate Communications & Investor Relations T +41 71 447 45 54 fabienne.zuercher@arbonia.com

This press release and further information on Arbonia can be found on the website www.arbonia.com.

Arbonia is a focused building components supplier with two divisions active in indoor climate (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) and interior doors made of wood and glass. The company, which is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, is active worldwide with its own distribution companies as well as offices and partners in more than 70 countries.Its main production sites are located in Switzerland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, Serbia, Russia, Italy, Belgium, and the Netherlands. A total of around 6000 employees work for the Arbonia Group.

Disclaimer

Arbonia AG published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 05:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 148 M 1 250 M 1 250 M
Net income 2021 163 M 177 M 177 M
Net cash 2021 130 M 142 M 142 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,5x
Yield 2021 1,54%
Capitalization 1 316 M 1 436 M 1 433 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 5 892
Free-Float 72,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 19,04 CHF
Average target price 20,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target 5,04%
Managers and Directors
Alexander von Witzleben Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Wüest Chief Financial Officer
Peter E. Bodmer Independent Non-Executive Director
Markus Oppliger Independent Non-Executive Director
Heinz Haller Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARBONIA AG34.46%1 436
SAINT-GOBAIN63.71%38 215
ASSA ABLOY AB36.20%35 464
XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED51.04%16 969
MASCO CORPORATION12.71%15 008
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.13.59%13 425