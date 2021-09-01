Arbonia : Sale of the Windows Division closed

Press release

Sale of the Windows Division closed

Arbon, 1 September 2021 - The closing of the sale of the Windows Division to the Danish DOVISTA Group, announced on 5 January 2021, took place yesterday, 31 August 2021, after all relevant competition authorities gave their approval.

A significant portion of the sales proceeds of around CHF 345 million was and will be used to increase profitable growth further by rapidly further developing and strengthening the two remaining HVAC and Doors Divisions, primarily organically as well as through targeted acquisitions. Various strategic initiatives are already being considered and implemented. In addition, part of the proceeds of the sale will be used to optimise the balance sheet structure.

Arbonia is a focused building components supplier with two divisions active in indoor climate (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) and interior doors made of wood and glass. The company, which is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, is active worldwide with its own distribution companies as well as offices and partners in more than 70 countries.Its main production sites are located in Switzerland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, Serbia, Russia, Italy, Belgium, and the Netherlands. A total of around 6000 employees work for the Arbonia Group.