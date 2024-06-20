Arbonia sells the “Zelgstrasse” site in Arbon to the HRS Group for around CHF 34 million

Arbon, Switzerland, 20 June 2024 – Arbonia AG has sold the approx. 35,000 m2 site in Zelgstrasse in Arbon to a company of the HRS Group via its subsidiary AFG Immobilien AG. The completely leased site, which is classified as non-operating real-estate, has thus been sold in line with the strategy.

The site in Zelgstrasse in Arbon, in close vicinity to Lake Constance, is almost completely built up and once housed the refrigerator production of the former Arbonia subsidiary Forster Kühltechnik AG. Today, the site is fully leased to a third party. The purchase price is more than CHF 34 million, and the notarisation took place on 19 June 2024. The sale leads to a positive EBITDA contribution of approx. CHF 28 million and after deduction of taxes, to a positive effect on the net result, which will be recognised in the consolidated net income in the first half of 2024.

After focusing on the doors business and acquiring Dimoldura and Lignis, Arbonia has achieved a further step in their announced reduction of non-operating property.