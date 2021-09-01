EQS Group-News: Arbonia AG / Key word(s): Disposal Sale of the Windows Division closed 2021-09-01 / 07:00
Arbon, 1 September 2021 - The closing of the sale of the Windows Division to the Danish DOVISTA Group, announced on 5 January 2021, took place yesterday, 31 August 2021, after all relevant competition authorities gave their approval.
A significant portion of the sales proceeds of around CHF 345 million was and will be used to increase profitable growth further by rapidly further developing and strengthening the two remaining HVAC and Doors Divisions, primarily organically as well as through targeted acquisitions. Various strategic initiatives are already being considered and implemented. In addition, part of the proceeds of the sale will be used to optimise the balance sheet structure.
