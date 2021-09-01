Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Arbonia AG
  News
  Summary
    ARBN   CH0110240600

ARBONIA AG

(ARBN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 08/31 11:31:58 am
19.04 CHF   -1.65%
Sale of the Windows Division closed

09/01/2021 | 01:01am EDT
EQS Group-News: Arbonia AG / Key word(s): Disposal Sale of the Windows Division closed 2021-09-01 / 07:00

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Arbon, 1 September 2021 - The closing of the sale of the Windows Division to the Danish DOVISTA Group, announced on 5 January 2021, took place yesterday, 31 August 2021, after all relevant competition authorities gave their approval.

A significant portion of the sales proceeds of around CHF 345 million was and will be used to increase profitable growth further by rapidly further developing and strengthening the two remaining HVAC and Doors Divisions, primarily organically as well as through targeted acquisitions. Various strategic initiatives are already being considered and implemented. In addition, part of the proceeds of the sale will be used to optimise the balance sheet structure.

Contact Fabienne Zürcher Head Corporate Communications & Investor Relations T +41 71 447 45 54 fabienne.zuercher@arbonia.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Media Release

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Arbonia AG 
              Amriswilerstrasse 50 
              9320 Arbon 
              Switzerland 
Phone:        +41 71 447 41 41 
E-mail:       holding@arbonia.com 
Internet:     www.arbonia.com 
ISIN:         CH0110240600 
Listed:       SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1230302 
 
End of News   EQS Group News Service 
=------------

1230302 2021-09-01

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1230302&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

