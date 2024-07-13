Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is investigating potential violations of U.S. federal securities laws involving Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) focused on whether Arbor Realty and certain of its top executives made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information to investors.

THE REVELATION: On July 12, 2024, Bloomberg published an article entitled “Arbor Realty Probed by DOJ Over Lending Practices, Loan Book,” reporting that “investigators are inquiring about lending practices and [Arbor Realty]’s claims about the performance of their loan book, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing an ongoing investigation.”

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller is one of the world’s leading complex class action firms representing plaintiffs in securities fraud cases. Over the last decade, our Firm has been ranked #1 on the ISS Securities Class Action Services law firm rankings for six out of the last ten years for securing the most monetary relief for investors. In the last four years, Robbins Geller recovered $6.6 billion for investors in securities-related class action cases – over $2.2 billion more than any other law firm during that time. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs’ firms in the world and the Firm’s attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever– $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

