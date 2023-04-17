Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABR   US0389231087

ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC.

(ABR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-17 pm EDT
10.52 USD   +1.94%
04:44pArbor Realty Trust : 2023 Proxy Statement 506.1 KB
PU
04/13Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Adjusts Price Target on Arbor Realty Trust to $12 From $15.50, Keeps Market Perform Rating
MT
03/31Arbor Realty Trust Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arbor Realty Trust : 2023 Proxy Statement 506.1 KB

04/17/2023 | 04:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

April 17, 2023

Dear Fellow Stockholders:

On behalf of the Board of Directors, I cordially invite you to attend the annual meeting of stockholders of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (the "Company," "Arbor," "we," "our," and "us,"), which will be held in a virtual- only format on May 17, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time ("ET"). The instructions to attend the annual meeting and vote, as well as the matters to be considered by the stockholders at the annual meeting, are described in detail in the accompanying materials.

It is important that you be represented at the annual meeting regardless of the number of shares you own or whether you are able to attend. As always, we encourage you to vote your shares prior to the annual meeting.

Let me urge you to mark, sign and date your proxy card today and return it in the envelope provided.

Sincerely,

IVAN KAUFMAN

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and President

Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

To Be Held on May 17, 2023

To the Stockholders of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.:

The annual meeting of stockholders of Arbor, a Maryland corporation, will be held in a virtual-only format on May 17, 2023 beginning at 11:00 a.m., ET. Instructions to attend the annual meeting and vote are described in detail in the accompanying materials. The proxy statement, annual report to security holders and the annual meeting instructions are also available on our website (www.arbor.com) under the heading "Investor Relations" or can be obtained by calling our main telephone number, (516) 506-4200.

The matters to be considered and voted upon by stockholders at the annual meeting, which are described in detail in the accompanying materials, are:

  1. Election of two Class II directors, each to serve until the 2026 annual meeting of stockholders and until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified;
  2. Ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for 2023;
  3. A non-binding advisory vote to approve the compensation of the Company's named executive officers as disclosed in this proxy statement;
  4. A non-binding advisory vote on the frequency of future advisory votes to approve the compensation of the Company's named executive officers; and
  5. Transaction of any other business that may properly come before the annual meeting or any adjournment or postponement of the annual meeting.

Stockholders of record at the close of business on March 30, 2023 will be entitled to receive notice of and vote at the annual meeting. It is important that your shares be represented at the annual meeting regardless of the size of your securities holdings. A proxy statement, proxy card, self-addressed envelope and Annual Report to Stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2022 accompany this notice. Whether or not you plan to attend the annual meeting, please complete, date and sign the proxy card. Please return it promptly in the envelope provided, which requires no postage if mailed in the United States. If you are the record holder of your shares and you attend the annual meeting, you may withdraw your proxy and vote at the meeting, if you so choose.

By Order of the Board of Directors,

April 17, 2023

JOHN J. BISHAR, JR.

Uniondale, New York

Corporate Secretary

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

333 Earle Ovington Boulevard

Suite 900

Uniondale, New York 11553

  1. 506-4200
    PROXY STATEMENT

FOR THE ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

To Be Held on May 17, 2023

Disclaimer

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 20:43:46 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC.
04:44pArbor Realty Trust : 2023 Proxy Statement 506.1 KB
PU
04/13Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Adjusts Price Target on Arbor Realty Trust to $12 From $15.50, ..
MT
03/31Arbor Realty Trust Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
AQ
03/20Arbor Realty Trust's Board Approves $50 Million Share Repurchase Program
MT
03/17Arbor Realty Trust Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/17Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for $50 million worth of its share..
CI
03/17Arbor Realty Trust Announces $50 Million Share Repurchase Program
AQ
03/17Arbor Realty Trust Unit Completes Offering of $95 Million of Senior Notes Due 2026
MT
03/17Arbor Realty Trust : New Financial Obligation - Form 8-K
PU
03/17Arbor Realty Trust Inc : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 399 M - -
Net income 2023 274 M - -
Net Debt 2023 12 221 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,96x
Yield 2023 15,7%
Capitalization 1 856 M 1 856 M -
EV / Sales 2023 35,3x
Capi. / Sales 2024 4,50x
Nbr of Employees 630
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 10,32 $
Average target price 15,80 $
Spread / Average Target 53,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ivan Kaufman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Paul Elenio Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Howard Leiner Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
John G. Caulfield Chief Operating Officer, EVP-Agency Lending
Steven Katz Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC.-21.76%1 856
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-8.92%9 483
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-3.77%5 728
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-6.71%5 312
RITHM CAPITAL CORP.-3.43%3 816
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-18.47%2 941
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer