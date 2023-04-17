Arbor Realty Trust : 2023 Proxy Statement 506.1 KB

Let me urge you to mark, sign and date your proxy card today and return it in the envelope provided.

It is important that you be represented at the annual meeting regardless of the number of shares you own or whether you are able to attend. As always, we encourage you to vote your shares prior to the annual meeting.

On behalf of the Board of Directors, I cordially invite you to attend the annual meeting of stockholders of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (the "Company," "Arbor," "we," "our," and "us,"), which will be held in a virtual- only format on May 17, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time ("ET"). The instructions to attend the annual meeting and vote, as well as the matters to be considered by the stockholders at the annual meeting, are described in detail in the accompanying materials.

Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

To Be Held on May 17, 2023

To the Stockholders of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.:

The annual meeting of stockholders of Arbor, a Maryland corporation, will be held in a virtual-only format on May 17, 2023 beginning at 11:00 a.m., ET. Instructions to attend the annual meeting and vote are described in detail in the accompanying materials. The proxy statement, annual report to security holders and the annual meeting instructions are also available on our website (www.arbor.com) under the heading "Investor Relations" or can be obtained by calling our main telephone number, (516) 506-4200.

The matters to be considered and voted upon by stockholders at the annual meeting, which are described in detail in the accompanying materials, are:

Election of two Class II directors, each to serve until the 2026 annual meeting of stockholders and until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified; Ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for 2023; A non-binding advisory vote to approve the compensation of the Company's named executive officers as disclosed in this proxy statement; A non-binding advisory vote on the frequency of future advisory votes to approve the compensation of the Company's named executive officers; and Transaction of any other business that may properly come before the annual meeting or any adjournment or postponement of the annual meeting.

Stockholders of record at the close of business on March 30, 2023 will be entitled to receive notice of and vote at the annual meeting. It is important that your shares be represented at the annual meeting regardless of the size of your securities holdings. A proxy statement, proxy card, self-addressed envelope and Annual Report to Stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2022 accompany this notice. Whether or not you plan to attend the annual meeting, please complete, date and sign the proxy card. Please return it promptly in the envelope provided, which requires no postage if mailed in the United States. If you are the record holder of your shares and you attend the annual meeting, you may withdraw your proxy and vote at the meeting, if you so choose.

By Order of the Board of Directors,