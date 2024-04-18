Stockholders Entitled To Vote

As of the close of business on April 1, 2024, the record date, there were 189,452,116 shares of our common stock and 16,293,589 shares of our special voting preferred stock outstanding and entitled to vote. Each share of our common stock and special voting preferred stock entitles the holder to one vote. Stockholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2024 are entitled to attend and vote at the annual meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

Required Quorum/Vote

A quorum will be present if stockholders entitled to cast a majority of all the votes entitled to be cast at the annual meeting are present in the meeting or by proxy. If you have returned a valid proxy or if you hold your shares of our voting securities in your own name as a holder of record as of the record date and you attend the annual meeting, your shares will be counted for the purpose of determining whether there is a quorum. If a quorum is not present, the annual meeting may be adjourned by the chairman of the meeting or the stockholders entitled to vote at the annual meeting, present in the meeting or by proxy, to a date no more than 120 days after the record date without notice other than announcement at the annual meeting.

Abstentions and broker non-votes will be counted in determining the presence of a quorum. "Broker non-votes" occur when a bank, broker or other nominee holding shares for a beneficial owner returns a properly executed proxy but does not vote on a particular proposal because the bank, broker or other nominee does not have discretionary voting power for that particular item and has not received instructions from the beneficial owner. Under the rules of the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE"), banks, brokers and other nominees who hold shares in "street name" may have the authority to vote on certain matters when they do not receive instructions from beneficial owners. Banks, brokers and other nominees that do not receive instructions are not entitled to vote on (1) the election of directors contained in Proposal No. 1; (2) the proposal to amend and restate the Company's Stock Incentive Plan contained in Proposal No. 2; and (3) the advisory vote on executive compensation contained in Proposal No. 4, but may vote on the ratification of the appointment of the independent registered public accounting firm contained in Proposal No. 3.

Election of each of the director nominees named in Proposal No. 1 requires the affirmative vote of a majority of the votes cast in the election of directors at the annual meeting by holders of our voting securities, except in the case of contested elections, which would require the affirmative vote of a plurality of all the votes cast. In such latter case, the director nominees receiving the highest number of affirmative votes will be elected directors. Shares represented by properly executed and returned proxies will be voted, if authority to do so is not withheld, for the election of the Board of Directors' nominees named in Proposal No. 1. Votes may be cast in favor of or against each of the director nominees. Abstentions and broker non-votes, if any, will not be counted as votes cast and will have no effect on the outcome of the vote on the election of directors. Stockholders may not cumulate votes in the election of directors.

Approval of the amendment and restatement of the Stock Incentive Plan, as specified in Proposal No. 2, requires the affirmative vote of a majority of the votes cast on the proposal at the annual meeting by holders of our voting securities. For purposes of the vote on the Stock Incentive Plan, abstentions and broker non-votes will not have any effect on the result of the vote.

Ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young as our independent registered public accounting firm for 2024, as specified in Proposal No. 3, requires the affirmative vote of a majority of the votes cast on the proposal at the annual meeting by holders of our voting securities. If this appointment is not ratified by holders of our voting securities, the Audit Committee and our Board of Directors may each reconsider its appointment and endorsement. Abstentions will not be counted as votes cast and will have no effect on the outcome of the vote for this proposal. We do not expect any broker non-votes on this proposal. Even if the appointment is ratified, the Audit Committee in its discretion may direct the appointment of a different independent registered public accounting firm at any time during the year if it determines that such a change would be in our best interest.

Approval, on an advisory basis, of the compensation of our named executive officers ("NEOs") as disclosed in this proxy statement, as specified in Proposal No. 4, requires the affirmative vote of a majority of the votes cast on the proposal at the annual meeting by holders of our voting securities. Abstentions and broker non-votes will not be counted as having been cast and will have no effect on the outcome of the vote for this proposal. The vote on Proposal No. 4 is non-binding on the Board and the Compensation Committee and will not be construed as overruling any decision by the Board or the Compensation Committee. The Board and the Compensation Committee expect to take the results of this vote into consideration when making future compensation decisions with respect to the NEOs, but are not required to do so.