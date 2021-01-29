Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.    ABR

ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC.

(ABR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends

01/29/2021 | 04:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR), today announced the tax treatment of its 2020 dividend distributions for common and preferred shares of beneficial interest.

For tax reporting purposes, 100% of the distributions paid on Arbor Realty Trust common stock during 2020 will be classified as dividend income. The 2020 taxable distributions with respect to Arbor Realty Trust’s common stock traded under ticker symbol ABR are summarized as follows:

           
Common Shares (CUSIP #038923108)
Record
Date		 Payment
Date		 Total
Distribution
Per Share		 Non-Qualified
Dividend (1)		 Qualified
Dividend		 Capital Gain
Distribution
2/28/2020 3/17/2020 $0.30 $0.30 $0.00 $0.00
6/30/2020 7/15/2020 0.30 0.30 0.00 0.00
8/17/2020 8/31/2020 0.31 0.31 0.00 0.00
11/16/2020 11/30/2020 0.32 0.32 0.00 0.00
    $1.23 $1.23 $0.00 $0.00

The 2020 taxable distributions with respect to Arbor Realty Trust’s 8.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock traded under ticker symbol ABR-PA are summarized as follows:

           
8.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP # 038923603)
Record
Date		 Payment
Date		 Total
Distribution
Per Share		 Non-Qualified
Dividend (1)		 Qualified
Dividend		 Capital Gain
Distribution
2/15/2020 3/2/2020 $0.515625 $0.515625 $0.00 $0.00
5/15/2020 6/1/2020 0.515625 0.515625 0.00 0.00
8/15/2020 8/31/2020 0.515625 0.515625 0.00 0.00
11/15/2020 11/30/2020 0.515625 0.515625 0.00 0.00
    $2.062500 $2.062500 $0.00 $0.00

The 2020 taxable distributions with respect to Arbor Realty Trust’s 7.75% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock traded under ticker symbol ABR-PB are summarized as follows:

           
7.75% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP # 038923702)
Record
Date		 Payment
Date		 Total
Distribution
Per Share		 Non-Qualified
Dividend (1)		 Qualified
Dividend		 Capital Gain
Distribution
2/15/2020 3/2/2020 $0.484375 $0.484375 $0.00 $0.00
5/15/2020 6/1/2020 0.484375 0.484375 0.00 0.00
8/15/2020 8/31/2020 0.484375 0.484375 0.00 0.00
11/15/2020 11/30/2020 0.484375 0.484375 0.00 0.00
    $1.937500 $1.937500 $0.00 $0.00

The 2020 taxable distributions with respect to Arbor Realty Trust’s 8.50% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock traded under ticker symbol ABR-PC are summarized as follows: 

           
8.50% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP # 038923801)
Record
Date		 Payment
Date		 Total
Distribution
Per Share		 Non-Qualified
Dividend (1)		 Qualified
Dividend		 Capital Gain
Distribution
2/15/2020 3/2/2020 $0.53125 $0.53125 $0.00 $0.00
5/15/2020 6/1/2020 0.53125 0.53125 0.00 0.00
8/15/2020 8/31/2020 0.53125 0.53125 0.00 0.00
11/15/2020 11/30/2020 0.53125 0.53125 0.00 0.00
    $2.12500 $2.12500 $0.00 $0.00
           
(1) May be eligible for the 20% qualified business income deduction applicable to certain REIT dividends under IRC Section 199A(b)(1)(B).

For shareholders that may be required to report excess inclusion income to the Internal Revenue Service, Arbor Realty Trust will not pass through any excess inclusion income to our shareholders for 2020.  As a result, no portion of the 2020 dividends should be treated as excess inclusion income for federal income tax purposes.

Note: Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. dividend distributions.

About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a Fannie Mae DUS® lender and Freddie Mac Optigo Seller/Servicer. Arbor’s product platform also includes CMBS, bridge, mezzanine and preferred equity lending. Rated by Standard and Poor’s and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain items in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Arbor can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Arbor’s expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in economic conditions generally, and the real estate markets specifically, in particular, due to the uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic, continued ability to source new investments, changes in interest rates and/or credit spreads, and other risks detailed in Arbor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and its other reports filed with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Arbor expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Arbor’s expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contacts:
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.
Paul Elenio, Chief Financial Officer
516-506-4422
pelenio@arbor.com		Investors:
The Ruth Group
Daniel Kontoh-Boateng/James Salierno
646-536-7019/7028
dboateng@theruthgroup.com
jsalierno@theruthgroup.com		Media:
Bonnie Habyan
Chief Marketing Officer
516-506-4615
bhabyan@arbor.com

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC.
04:15pArbor Realty Trust Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends
GL
2020ARBOR REALTY TRUST : Funds $92.6M in Fannie Mae Loans Across Seven U.S. States
PU
2020ARBOR REALTY TRUST : Funds $13.1M Fannie Mae DUS® Small Loans Across the U.S.
PU
2020ARBOR REALTY TRUST : Funds $34.5M Fannie Mae MAH Green Rewards Loan in Jacksonvi..
PU
2020ARBOR REALTY TRUST : Announces the Appointment of Malvina Iannone EVP, General C..
PU
2020ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fis..
AQ
2020ARBOR REALTY TRUST : Funds Multifamily Loans Totaling $30.1M in CT and GA
PU
2020ARBOR REALTY TRUST : Funds $18.2M Bridge Loan in College Park, GA
PU
2020ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial S..
AQ
2020ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 171 M - -
Net income 2020 102 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 616 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
Yield 2020 8,58%
Capitalization 1 813 M 1 813 M -
EV / Sales 2020 37,6x
EV / Sales 2021 32,2x
Nbr of Employees 532
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 14,20 $
Last Close Price 14,57 $
Spread / Highest target 9,81%
Spread / Average Target -2,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ivan Kaufman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John G. Caulfield Chief Operating Officer, EVP-Agency Lending
Paul Elenio Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tommas Murphy Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Howard Leiner Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC.2.75%1 813
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-1.42%11 647
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.1.41%8 535
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-0.41%5 472
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.-1.81%4 058
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-0.62%3 965
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ