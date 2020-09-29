Arbor Realty Trust : Funds $177.8M Loans in Southeastern U.S.

UNIONDALE, NY (September 29, 2020) - Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR), a leading multifamily and commercial mortgage lender, closed 18 deals totaling $177.8M in the Southeastern U.S.

Alexander Kaushansky of Arbor's New York City office originated the loans.

'Providing our clients certainty of execution while tailoring optimum terms is what we do best at Arbor,' Kaushansky said. 'We take pride in our ability to service our clients' needs on diverse loans utilizing different products.'

Crestview Manor Apartments in Paris, TN, received $10.5M in refinancing through the Fannie Mae Multifamily Affordable Housing program in the second quarter of 2020. The pet-friendly community consists of 52-units with one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans.

Concord View Townhomes in Concord, NC, received $10.5M in refinancing through the Freddie Mac Conventional program in the second quarter of 2020. The complex offers one, two- and three-bedroom units with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. It also features basketball and tennis courts, a business center and clubhouse.

The following three properties located in the Carolinas were refinanced through the Fannie Mae DUS® program:

Villas at Garden Way in Rock Hill, SC, received $6.8M in the third quarter of 2020.The 96-unit complex offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans, and is within walking distance to historic downtown Rock Hill. Winthrop University and Piedmont Hospital are just minutes away.

Crown Point at Sunset in Salisbury, NC, received $8.3M in the third quarter of 2020. Built in 2002, the 108-unit property features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. The community also has a fitness center, pool, playground and game room.

Crown Point Townhomes in Charlotte, NC, received $20M in the second quarter of 2020. The newly renovated community includes two-bedroom units that boast large living spaces, walk-in closets and private patios. Shopping, dining and entertainment are nearby.

Four additional properties in South Carolina received refinancing through the Fannie Mae Small Loan program in the third quarter of 2019:

Country Club Apartments in Rock Hill received $5.4M. The beautiful garden-style multifamily property offers two- and three-bedroom townhomes with modern kitchens and large bedrooms. It features a playground, basketball area and pool, and is located 30 minutes from Uptown Charlotte.

Fort Mill I - Bollin Circle in Fort Mill received $4.4M. The townhome community has one- and two-bedroom units with hardwood floors and features a fitness center, fire pit, playground and picnic area.

Fort Mill II - Drane Circle in Fort Mill received $3.6M. The property includes one- and two-bedroom floor plans and outside living space. It is conveniently located with shopping, dining and entertainment nearby.

Fort Mill III - Banks Road in Fort Mill received $3.2M. The pet-friendly complex offers one- and two-bedroom garden-style townhomes with hardwood floors and central air conditioning.

Bridge acquisition funding was secured for the following nine additional properties:

Capital Square Apartments in Savannah, GA, received $15.8M during the first quarter of 2020. The complex is made up of spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with patio and balcony options, and central air conditioning. Quaint local shops, market and boutiques are nearby.

Edge Townhomes in Charlotte, NC, received $3.6M in the fourth quarter of 2019. The two-bedroom community features a dog park, fitness, center and swimming pool. It is conveniently located halfway between Downtown Charlotte and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

The Edge at Noda in Charlotte, NC, received $17.5M in the fourth quarter of 2019. The 208-unit property includes one- and two-bedroom upscale floorplans with views of the skyline. It offers a dog park, fitness center, pool and courtyard for residents.

Sage Point Apartments and Townhomes in Charlotte, NC, received $9.6M in the fourth quarter of 2019. The 144-unit community consists of one- and two-bedrooms with hardwood floors and granite kitchen countertops. Shopping and the city bus line are nearby.

Doral Apartments in Charlotte, NC, received $11M in the fourth quarter of 2019. The newly updated property features one-, two- and three-bedroom options with a 24-hour fitness center, outdoor pavilion, fenced dog park and pool. It is just five minutes to Central Piedmont Community College.

Tryon Forest Apartments in Charlotte, NC, received $10.8M in the fourth quarter of 2019. The 169-unit complex is made up of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans. Local shopping is nearby.

Bradford Commons in Charlotte, NC, received $5.6M in the fourth quarter of 2019. The garden-style property offers one- and two-bedroom units with spacious living rooms, walk-in closets, a community pool and pet park. Evergreen Nature preserve is a short driving distance away.

Ponderosa Apartments in Charlotte, NC, received $5.7M in the fourth quarter of 2019. The property features one- and two-bedroom units with walk-in closets and a new breakfast/coffee bar. Local shopping is within walking distance.

Forestbrook and Sunset Village in Charlotte, NC, received $25.5M in the third quarter of 2019. These two properties offer a total of 360-units comprised one-,two-, and three-bedrooms and is pet-friendly. Downtown Charlotte is just minutes away.

About Us

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, single-family rental (SFR) portfolios, seniors housing, healthcare and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in Uniondale, New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a Fannie Mae DUS® lender and Freddie Mac Optigo Seller/Servicer. Arbor's product platform also includes CMBS, bridge, mezzanine and preferred equity loans. Rated by Standard and Poor's and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

Villas at Garden Way - Rock Hill, SC

Fort Mill II - Drane Circle - Fort Mill, SC

Crown Point Townhomes - Charlotte, NC

Capital Square Apartments - Savannah, GA