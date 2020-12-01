Log in
ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC.

Arbor Realty Trust : Funds Multifamily Loans Totaling $30.1M in CT and GA

12/01/2020 | 04:07pm EST
UNIONDALE, NY (December 1, 2020) - Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR), a leading multifamily and commercial mortgage lender, recently funded 10 agency loans in CT and GA in partnership with Netz Capital Management and Tower Funding. The properties, comprised of 402 units, received $30.1M in financing.

Robert Mendeles of Arbor's Englewood Cliffs office originated the loans.

'Arbor excels at creating long-lasting relationships because we understand our clients and their financial needs,' Mendeles said. 'For nearly a decade we have partnered with Netz Capital Management and Tower Funding, providing innovative solutions across multiple product lines. These transactions exemplify our continued ability to deliver for our valued clients year after year.'

HIGHLIGHTS OF TRANSACTIONS

Eight properties in New Haven, CT, received funding through the Fannie Mae DUS® Small Loan program:

Boulevard Apartments received $1.9M in refinancing in the second quarter of 2020. The recently renovated complex features 24 units with spacious floorplans and hardwood floors. Retail shopping and entertainment are in close proximity.

215 Fairfield Street received $1.4M in refinancing in the second quarter of 2020. Located about three miles from downtown New Haven, the 16-unit complex is near to Southern Connecticut State University and West Rock Nature Center.

1445 Ella T. Grasso Blvd. received $877,000 in refinancing in the second quarter of 2020. The multifamily property is made up of 14 units with hardwood floors and plenty of closet space. A variety of restaurants and retails shops are within walking distance.

36 Derby Ave. received $1.1M in refinancing in the second quarter of 2020. The recently renovated Victorian-themed complex features 20, one-bedroom units with ample closet and storage space. Yale University is just two miles away.

T&G Investments Portfolio received $2.1M in refinancing in the second quarter of 2020. The 47-unit property features spacious one-bedroom floorplans with hardwood floors. Dining, entertainment and Yale University are nearby.

T&G Apartments Portfolio received $2.3M in refinancing in the third quarter of 2020. The multifamily complex includes 38 units with hardwood floors. It is conveniently located near parks, grocery stores, public transportation and other amenities.

1523 Chapel Street received $3.2M in refinancing in the third quarter of 2020. The 45-unit property features two-bedroom units with high ceilings, hardwood floors, granite kitchen countertops and stainless steel appliances. Barnard Nature Center at West River Memorial Park is within walking distance.

141 Sheffield Ave. received $2.3M in refinancing in the fourth quarter of 2020. The recently renovated multifamily complex includes 28 units with stainless steel appliances, ample storage space and gated private parking. Albert Magnus College is a few blocks away.

One property in Marietta, GA, received refinancing through the Fannie Mae DUS® Loan program:

Balfour Marietta received $8.7M in the second quarter 2020. The secluded 98-unit property is recently renovated and features modern flooring, new kitchen appliances and quartz countertops. Retail shopping is nearby.

Two additional properties in New Haven, CT, received funding through the Single-Family Rental Portfolio program:

11 Willis Street received $2.1M in refinancing in the third quarter of 2020. The 20-unit property is conveniently located to Downtown New Haven, Yale and local hospitals.

111 Bristol Street received $3.1M in refinancing in the fourth quarter of 2020. The 37-unit pet-friendly property features one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors and large closets. Retail shopping is nearby.

Another property in New Haven, CT, received refinancing through the Freddie Mac SBL program:

119 Blake Street received $1.1M in the third quarter of 2020. The multifamily complex includes 15 units with one to four bedroom floorplans. Retail shopping and the commuter rail are a short driving distance away.

About Us
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, single-family rental (SFR) portfolios, seniors housing, healthcare and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in Uniondale, New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a Fannie Mae DUS® lender and Freddie Mac Optigo® Seller/Servicer. Arbor's product platform also includes CMBS, bridge, mezzanine and preferred equity loans. Rated by Standard and Poor's and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

Disclaimer

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 21:06:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
