Arbor Realty Trust Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results and Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.35 per Share
07/30/2021 | 08:01am EDT
Company Highlights:
Diversified operating platform with a multifamily focus that continues to produce strong distributable earnings and dividends in all cycles
GAAP net income of $0.51 and distributable earnings of $0.45 per diluted common share1
Raised cash dividend on common stock to $0.35 per share, our fifth consecutive quarterly increase
Raised $440 million of accretive growth capital:
$223 million from offering of 6.375% Series D preferred stock, using $93 million to redeem our Series A, B and C preferred stock (8.14% on a weighted-average basis)
$172 million from issuance of 5.00% senior unsecured notes due in 2026
$138 million through issuance of common shares
Continued focus on improving funding sources, increasing warehouse capacity $1.27 billion
GAAP book value of $10.97, or $11.35 per common share adjusted for $61.0 million of CECL general reserves
Agency Business:
Segment income of $34.7 million
Loan originations of $1.31 billion and a servicing portfolio of over $26 billion
Closed our second private label securitization totaling $450 million
Structured Business:
Segment income of $43.1 million
Portfolio growth of 18% on record loan originations of $1.84 billion
Closed a $815 million collateralized securitization vehicle, our largest to date
UNIONDALE, N.Y., July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR), today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Arbor reported net income for the quarter of $69.1 million, or $0.51 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $44.1 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Distributable earnings for the quarter was $68.8 million, or $0.45 per diluted common share, compared to $59.8 million, or $0.45 per diluted common share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.1
Agency Business
Loan Origination Platform
Agency Loan Volume (in thousands)
Quarter Ended
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
Fannie Mae
$
637,494
$
1,063,983
Private Label
377,184
152,454
Freddie Mac
155,914
114,717
FHA
130,764
66,480
SFR-Fixed Rate
11,996
-
Total Originations
$
1,313,352
$
1,397,634
Total Loan Sales
$
1,482,110
$
1,841,891
Total Loan Commitments
$
1,194,344
$
1,460,135
For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Agency Business generated revenues (excluding gains and losses on derivative instruments) of $91.2 million, compared to $89.3 million for the first quarter of 2021. Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net was $40.9 million for the quarter, reflecting a margin of 2.76%, compared to $28.9 million and 1.57% for the first quarter of 2021. Income from mortgage servicing rights was $26.3 million for the quarter, reflecting a rate of 2.20% as a percentage of loan commitments, compared to $36.9 million and 2.53% for the first quarter of 2021.
At June 30, 2021, loans held-for-sale was $457.6 million which was primarily comprised of unpaid principal balances totaling $448.9 million, with financing associated with these loans totaling $391.8 million.
The Company closed its second private label securitization totaling $450.0 million. The Company originated and sold multifamily mortgage loans to the securitization and will be the primary servicer. The Company retained subordinate certificate interests in the securitization of $38.2 million, in satisfaction of credit risk retention requirements.
Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio
The Company’s fee-based servicing portfolio totaled $26.04 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of 2.3% from March 31, 2021, primarily the result of $1.31 billion of new agency loan originations, net of $806.1 million in portfolio runoff during the quarter. Servicing revenue, net was $15.3 million for the quarter and consisted of servicing revenue of $30.0 million, net of amortization of mortgage servicing rights totaling $14.7 million.
Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio ($ in thousands)
As of June 30, 2021
As of March 31, 2021
UPB
Wtd. Avg. Fee
Wtd. Avg. Life (in years)
UPB
Wtd. Avg. Fee
Wtd. Avg. Life (in years)
Fannie Mae
$
19,191,969
0.532%
8.3
$
19,073,504
0.528%
8.3
Freddie Mac
4,708,457
0.285%
9.8
4,795,228
0.283%
9.8
Private Label
1,176,627
0.200%
9.0
726,918
0.200%
8.7
FHA
882,899
0.157%
21.0
796,133
0.160%
20.7
SFR-Fixed Rate
75,103
0.200%
5.9
63,299
0.200%
6.1
Total
$
26,035,055
0.459%
9.0
$
25,455,082
0.460%
9.0
Loans sold under the Fannie Mae program contain an obligation to partially guarantee the performance of the loan (“loss-sharing obligations”), and includes $34.5 million for the fair value of the guarantee obligation undertaken at June 30, 2021. The Company recorded a $0.3 million reversal of provision for loss sharing associated with CECL for the second quarter of 2021. At June 30, 2021, the Company’s total CECL allowance for loss-sharing obligations was $31.2 million, representing 0.16% of the Fannie Mae servicing portfolio.
Structured Business
Portfolio and Investment Activity
Strong growth in the portfolio of $1.12 billion, or 17.9%
Payoffs and pay downs on 36 loans totaling $662.9 million
Committed to fund one $40.0 million single-family rental build-to-rent loan
At June 30, 2021, the loan and investment portfolio’s unpaid principal balance, excluding loan loss reserves, was $7.39 billion, with a weighted average current interest pay rate of 4.85%, compared to $6.26 billion and 5.06% at March 31, 2021. Including certain fees earned and costs associated with the loan and investment portfolio, the weighted average current interest pay rate was 5.33% at June 30, 2021, compared to 5.65% at March 31, 2021.
The average balance of the Company’s loan and investment portfolio during the second quarter of 2021, excluding loan loss reserves, was $6.61 billion with a weighted average yield of 5.85%, compared to $5.89 billion and 5.72% for the first quarter of 2021. The increase in average yield was primarily due to interest received upon the sale of a loan, higher accelerated fees on loan payoffs, partially offset by lower rates on originations when compared to runoff in the second quarter as compared to the first quarter.
During the second quarter of 2021, the Company recorded an $8.3 million reversal of provisions for loan losses associated with CECL, which includes a $7.5 million loan loss recovery. At June 30, 2021, the Company’s total allowance for loan losses was $138.4 million. The Company had eight non-performing loans with a carrying value of $84.0 million, before related loan loss reserves of $6.5 million, compared to seven loans with a carrying value of $60.3 million, before related loan loss reserves of $6.5 million as of March 31, 2021.
Financing Activity
The Company completed its largest collateralized securitization vehicle to date totaling $815.0 million of real estate related assets and cash. Investment grade-rated notes totaling $674.4 million were issued, and the Company retained subordinate interests in the issuing vehicle of $140.6 million. The facility has a two-and-a-half-year asset replenishment period and an initial weighted average interest rate of 1.37% over LIBOR, excluding fees and transaction costs.
The balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio at June 30, 2021 was $6.41 billion with a weighted average interest rate including fees of 2.79% as compared to $5.62 billion and a rate of 2.90% at March 31, 2021. The average balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio for the second quarter of 2021 was $5.94 billion, as compared to $5.18 billion for the first quarter of 2021. The average cost of borrowings for the second quarter of 2021 was 2.89%, compared to 2.99% for the first quarter of 2021.
Capital Markets
The Company raised a significant amount of accretive growth capital primarily through the following transactions:
The Company completed a public offering of 9.2 million shares of its 6.375% Series D cumulative redeemable preferred stock, including the underwriters’ exercise of their over-allotment option, generating net proceeds of $222.6 million. The Company used $93.3 million of these proceeds to redeem its 8.25% Series A, 7.75% Series B and 8.50% Series C cumulative redeemable preferred stock. The remaining net proceeds are being used to make investments relating to its business and for general corporate purposes.
The Company issued $175.0 million of 5.00% senior unsecured notes in a private placement, generating net proceeds of $172.0 million after deducting offering expenses. The notes are due in 2026 and the proceeds are being used to make investments and for general corporate purposes.
The Company issued 6.0 million shares of common stock in a public offering receiving net proceeds of $110.6 million. The proceeds are primarily being used to make investments and for general corporate purposes.
Dividends
The Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share of common stock for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company’s fifth consecutive quarterly increase, representing a 12.9% increase from a year ago. The dividend is payable on August 31, 2021 to common stockholders of record on August 16, 2021. The ex-dividend date is August 13, 2021.
As previously announced, the Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.25677 per share on the Company's Series D cumulative redeemable preferred stock reflecting accrued dividends from the date of issuance, June 2, 2021 through July 29, 2021. The dividend is payable on July 30, 2021 to preferred stockholders of record on July 15, 2021.
About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, single-family rental (SFR) portfolios, and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a leading Fannie Mae DUS® lender and Freddie Mac Optigo Seller/Servicer, and an approved FHA Multifamily Accelerated Processing (MAP) lender. Arbor’s product platform also includes bridge, CMBS, mezzanine and preferred equity loans. Rated by Standard and Poor’s and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.
Consolidated Statements of Operations - (Unaudited)
($ in thousands—except share and per share data)
Quarter Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Interest income
$
105,148
$
83,080
$
196,292
$
171,606
Interest expense
46,378
41,302
88,562
91,284
Net interest income
58,770
41,778
107,730
80,322
Other revenue:
Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net
40,901
26,366
69,768
40,671
Mortgage servicing rights
26,299
32,417
63,235
54,351
Servicing revenue, net
15,315
13,506
30,850
26,809
Property operating income
-
751
-
2,943
Loss on derivative instruments, net
(2,607
)
(7,368
)
(5,828
)
(58,099
)
Other income, net
1,263
1,049
1,943
2,351
Total other revenue
81,171
66,721
159,968
69,026
Other expenses:
Employee compensation and benefits
43,700
34,438
86,674
68,690
Selling and administrative
11,133
8,606
21,947
19,658
Property operating expenses
129
1,035
272
3,478
Depreciation and amortization
1,788
1,961
3,543
3,908
Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries)
549
2,395
2,201
23,932
Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries)
(7,815
)
12,714
(8,890
)
67,096
Total other expenses
49,484
61,149
105,747
186,762
Income (loss) before extinguishment of debt, sale of real estate, income from equity affiliates, and income taxes
90,457
47,350
161,951
(37,414
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
(1,592
)
(1,370
)
(3,546
)
Gain on sale of real estate
-
-
1,228
-
Income from equity affiliates
4,759
20,408
27,010
24,401
(Provision for) benefit from income taxes
(10,959
)
(12,077
)
(23,451
)
2,293
Net income (loss)
84,257
54,089
165,368
(14,266
)
Preferred stock dividends
6,414
1,888
8,303
3,777
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest
8,717
8,110
18,459
(2,824
)
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$
69,126
$
44,091
$
138,606
$
(15,219
)
Basic earnings (loss) per common share
$
0.51
$
0.40
$
1.06
$
(0.14
)
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
$
0.51
$
0.40
$
1.06
$
(0.14
)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
135,262,197
110,745,572
130,276,499
110,768,992
Diluted
153,616,591
131,882,398
148,818,030
131,166,018
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.34
$
0.30
$
0.67
$
0.60
ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
($ in thousands—except share and per share data)
June 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
215,658
$
339,528
Restricted cash
249,090
197,470
Loans and investments, net (allowance for credit losses of $138,447 and $147,300, respectively)
7,213,915
5,285,868
Loans held-for-sale, net
457,647
986,919
Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net
418,653
379,974
Securities held-to-maturity, net (allowance for credit losses of $2,115 and $1,597, respectively)
114,696
95,524
Investments in equity affiliates
86,253
74,274
Due from related party
11,084
12,449
Goodwill and other intangible assets
103,106
105,451
Other assets
190,698
183,529
Total assets
$
9,060,800
$
7,660,986
Liabilities and Equity:
Credit and repurchase facilities
$
2,015,188
$
2,234,883
Collateralized loan obligations
3,484,088
2,517,309
Senior unsecured notes
836,074
662,843
Convertible senior unsecured notes, net
270,917
267,973
Junior subordinated notes to subsidiary trust issuing preferred securities
142,013
141,656
Due to related party
6,184
2,365
Due to borrowers
68,384
89,325
Allowance for loss-sharing obligations
65,645
64,303
Other liabilities
215,540
197,644
Total liabilities
7,104,033
6,178,301
Equity:
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, cumulative, redeemable, $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized, special voting preferred shares - 16,352,233 and 17,560,633 shares issued and outstanding, respectively; 8.25% Series A, $38,788 aggregate liquidation preference - 0 and 1,551,500 shares issued and outstanding, respectively; 7.75% Series B, $31,500 aggregate liquidation shares issued and outstanding, respectively; 7.75% Series B, $31,500 aggregate liquidation preference - 0 and 1,260,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively; 8.50% Series C, $22,500 aggregate liquidation preference - 0 and 900,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively; 6.375% Series D, $230,000 aggregate liquidation preference - 9,200,000 and 0 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
222,627
89,472
Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized - 141,738,609 and 123,181,173 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
1,417
1,232
Additional paid-in capital
1,620,898
1,317,109
Accumulated deficit
(12,084
)
(63,442
)
Total Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders’ equity
1,832,858
1,344,371
Noncontrolling interest
123,909
138,314
Total equity
1,956,767
1,482,685
Total liabilities and equity
$
9,060,800
$
7,660,986
ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Statement of Income Segment Information - (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
Structured Business
Agency Business
Other / Eliminations (1)
Consolidated
Interest income
$
96,498
$
8,650
$
-
$
105,148
Interest expense
42,748
3,630
-
46,378
Net interest income
53,750
5,020
-
58,770
Other revenue:
Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net
-
40,901
-
40,901
Mortgage servicing rights
-
26,299
-
26,299
Servicing revenue
-
29,982
-
29,982
Amortization of MSRs
-
(14,667
)
-
(14,667
)
Loss on derivative instruments, net
-
(2,607
)
-
(2,607
)
Other income, net
1,255
8
-
1,263
Total other revenue
1,255
79,916
-
81,171
Other expenses:
Employee compensation and benefits
11,907
31,793
-
43,700
Selling and administrative
5,248
5,885
-
11,133
Property operating expenses
129
-
-
129
Depreciation and amortization
615
1,173
-
1,788
Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries)
-
549
-
549
Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries)
(8,333
)
518
-
(7,815
)
Total other expenses
9,566
39,918
-
49,484
Income before income from equity affiliates, and income taxes
45,439
45,018
-
90,457
Income from equity affiliates
4,759
-
-
4,759
Provision for income taxes
(682
)
(10,277
)
-
(10,959
)
Net income
49,516
34,741
-
84,257
Preferred stock dividends
6,414
-
-
6,414
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
-
-
8,717
8,717
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$
43,102
$
34,741
$
(8,717
)
$
69,126
(1) Includes certain income or expenses not allocated to the two reportable segments. Amount reflects income attributable to the noncontrolling interest holders.
ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Balance Sheet Segment Information - (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
June 30, 2021
Structured Business
Agency Business
Consolidated
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
40,353
$
175,305
$
215,658
Restricted cash
233,474
15,616
249,090
Loans and investments, net
7,213,915
-
7,213,915
Loans held-for-sale, net
-
457,647
457,647
Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net
-
418,653
418,653
Securities held-to-maturity, net
-
114,696
114,696
Investments in equity affiliates
86,253
-
86,253
Goodwill and other intangible assets
12,500
90,606
103,106
Other assets
124,328
77,454
201,782
Total assets
$
7,710,823
$
1,349,977
$
9,060,800
Liabilities:
Debt obligations
$
6,356,490
$
391,790
$
6,748,280
Allowance for loss-sharing obligations
-
65,645
65,645
Other liabilities
178,934
111,174
290,108
Total liabilities
$
6,535,424
$
568,609
$
7,104,033
ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Distributable Earnings to GAAP Net Income - (Unaudited)
($ in thousands—except share and per share data)
Quarter Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$
69,126
$
44,091
$
138,606
$
15,219
Adjustments:
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest
8,717
8,110
18,459
(2,824
)
Income from mortgage servicing rights
(26,299
)
(32,417
)
(63,235
)
(54,351
)
Deferred tax (benefit) provision
(50
)
10,879
4,436
(9,025
)
Amortization and write-offs of MSRs
20,299
15,542
38,331
33,283
Depreciation and amortization
2,733
2,906
5,432
5,863
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
1,592
1,370
3,546
Provision for credit losses, net
(8,065
)
14,602
(8,343
)
90,281
(Gain) loss on derivative instruments, net
(3,230
)
(7,371
)
(9
)
43,360
Stock-based compensation
2,044
1,915
5,375
5,432
Loss on redemption of preferred stock
3,479
-
3,479
-
Distributable earnings (1)
$
68,754
$
59,849
$
143,901
$
100,346
Diluted distributable earnings per share (1)
$
0.45
$
0.45
$
0.97
$
0.77
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1)
153,616,591
131,882,398
148,818,030
131,166,018
(1) Amounts are attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders. The OP Units are redeemable for cash, or at the Company's option for shares of the Company's common stock on a one-for-one basis.
The Company is presenting distributable earnings because management believes it is an important supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance and is useful to investors, analysts and other parties in the evaluation of REITs and their ability to provide dividends to stockholders. Dividends are one of the principal reasons investors invest in REITs. To maintain REIT status, REITs are required to distribute at least 90% of their REIT-taxable income. The Company considers distributable earnings in determining its quarterly dividend and believes that, over time, distributable earnings is a useful indicator of the Company's dividends per share.
The Company defines distributable earnings as net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders computed in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for accounting items such as depreciation and amortization (adjusted for unconsolidated joint ventures), non-cash stock-based compensation expense, income from MSRs, amortization and write-offs of MSRs, gains/losses on derivative instruments primarily associated with Private Label loans not yet sold and securitized, the tax impact on cumulative gains/losses on derivative instruments associated with Private Label loans sold during the periods presented, changes in fair value of GSE-related derivatives that temporarily flow through earnings, deferred tax provision (benefit), CECL provisions for credit losses (adjusted for realized losses as described below) and amortization of the convertible senior notes conversion option. The Company also adds back one-time charges such as acquisition costs and one-time gains/losses on the early extinguishment of debt and redemption of preferred stock.
The Company reduces distributable earnings for realized losses in the period management determines that a loan is deemed nonrecoverable. Loans are deemed nonrecoverable upon the earlier of: (i) when the loan receivable is settled (i.e. when the loan is repaid, or in the case of foreclosure, when the underlying asset is sold); or (ii) when management determines that it is nearly certain that all amounts due will not be collected. The realized loss amount is equal to the difference between the cash received, or expected to be received, and the book value of the asset.
Distributable earnings is not intended to be an indication of the Company's cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) or a measure of its liquidity, nor is it entirely indicative of funding the Company's cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions. The Company's calculation of distributable earnings may be different from the calculations used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.