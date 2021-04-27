Log in
Arbor Realty Trust Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

04/27/2021 | 04:10pm EDT
UNIONDALE, N.Y., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR), today announced that it is scheduled to release first quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Friday, May 7, 2021. The Company will host a conference call to review the results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 7, 2021.

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available at http://www.arbor.com in the investor relations section of the Company’s website. Those without web access should access the call telephonically at least ten minutes prior to the conference call. The dial-in numbers are (877) 876-9174 for domestic callers and (785) 424-1669 for international callers. Please use participant passcode ABRQ121 when prompted by the operator.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available until May 14, 2021. The replay dial-in numbers are (800) 839-6910 for domestic callers and (402) 220-6058 for international callers.

About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a Fannie Mae DUS® lender and Freddie Mac Optigo Seller/Servicer. Arbor’s product platform also includes CMBS, bridge, mezzanine and preferred equity lending. Rated by Standard and Poor’s and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

Contact:
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.
Paul Elenio, Chief Financial Officer
516-506-4422
pelenio@arbor.com		Investors:
The Ruth Group
Daniel Kontoh-Boateng/James Salierno
646-536-7019/7028
dboateng@theruthgroup.com
jsalierno@theruthgroup.com

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
