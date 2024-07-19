The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (“Arbor” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ABR) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On July 12, 2024, Bloomberg reported that federal prosecutors and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are looking into Arbor regarding its lending practices and the Company’s claims about the performance of their loan book.

On this news, Arbor’s stock price fell $2.64, or 17%, to close at $12.89 per share on July 12, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Arbor securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 800, Century City, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240719644354/en/