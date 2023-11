ArborGen Holdings Limited is a New Zealand-based commercial global seedling supplier and a provider of advanced genetics for the forest industry. Its business is focused on growth markets in the United States South and Brazil, as well as new and emerging growth carbon markets. The Company operates through the forestry genetics segment. It is also actively engaged with various carbon registries and carbon companies, participating in protocol development for plantation forestry. Its products significantly improve the productivity of a given acre of forestry land and are transforming the forestry industry. The Company in Brazil offers advanced genetic pine and eucalyptus products to the market. It has approximately 14 seedling nurseries, 10 seed producing orchards and an overall production capacity of 450 million seedlings annually. It provides services to over 2,000 customers each year. Its subsidiaries include Rubicon Forests Holdings Limited, Rubicon Industries USA LLC and others.