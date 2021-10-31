Grant Samuel Independent Valuation on Australasian Operations

Overview of the Proposed Transaction

1.1 Background

On 30 June 2021 ArborGen Holdings Limited (ArborGen or the Company) announced it had received a confidential, non-binding, indicative, incomplete and highly conditional proposal to acquire all the shares in, or assets of, ArborGen by way of a scheme of arrangement or other alternative acquisition structure. At the same time the Directors of ArborGen also announced a strategic review to consider all options to unlock value for the benefit of all ArborGen shareholders. The options considered included:

a potential sale of ArborGen shares;

divestment of some of the assets of ArborGen; and

a US listing.

The parties expressing interest in acquiring the shares in ArborGen would all require approval from the Overseas Investment Office (OIO) in New Zealand to acquire the New Zealand assets and may require the approval of the Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) in Australia to acquire the Australian assets. This would be a long process and creates uncertainty for a potential transaction that involved the sale of ArborGen to an overseas purchaser. As part of the Strategic Review, the Directors sought expressions of interest from different parties in acquiring the Australian and New Zealand assets of ArborGen (ArborGen ANZ).

On 1 November 2021, ArborGen announced that it entered into a binding agreement to sell ArborGen ANZ to a consortium of investors and charitable trusts led by Mr Hugh Fletcher (the Consortium), (the Proposed Transaction). Mr Fletcher was a Director of Rubicon Limited (Rubicon)(now known as ArborGen Holdings Limited) until September 2019.

1.2 Details of the Proposed Transaction

The total purchase price for ArborGen ANZ is NZ$22.25 million on a debt free and cash free basis (the Consideration) which will be paid in cash (less a NZ$450,000 working capital adjustment on completion that reflects the seasonality in the business). The Consortium has agreed to acquire the business of ArborGen ANZ which comprises the assets (including goodwill) of ArborGen New Zealand Unlimited and ArborGen Australia Pty Limited. The assets include premises, plant and equipment, vehicles, rights under leases, inventory, biological assets (mother plants and orchard trees), the benefit of business agreements, business records, IT systems, the shareholding in Radiata Pine Breeding Company (RPBC), Intellectual Property (IP), trade debtors, supplier deposits, prepayments, goodwill, cash in the business bank accounts but does not include (among other matters) cash in hand at the bank in the business bank accounts immediately prior to 1 October 2021 and any intragroup debt.

As part of the purchase price the Consortium has agreed to be responsible for assumed liabilities which comprise the obligations of the ArborGen New Zealand Unlimited and ArborGen Australia Pty Limited in respect of trade creditors, accrued employee entitlements, inventory or services to be delivered in respect of customer deposits, customer deposits, accrued expenses, any liability in respect of product warranty claims arising after completion, any liabilities or obligations under the business agreements and any other obligations or liabilities incurred by ArborGen ANZ in the ordinary course of business.

The Proposed Transaction is subject to the satisfaction of the following two conditions:

at least 75% of ArborGen ANZ permanent employees accepting new offers of employment of which such terms must be no less favourable than what they had prior to the Proposed Transaction; and

ArborGen's RPBC shareholding and membership transferring to the purchasing entity on completion of the Proposed Transaction.

1