Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARBB   GB0007922338

ARBUTHNOT BANKING GROUP PLC

(ARBB)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/27 06:48:47 am
1022 GBX   +2.97%
07:10aARBUTHNOT BANKING : Grant of Phantom Options to Directors
PU
07/26PUBLIC SECTOR BORROWING : debt interest payments jump in June
PU
07/20FTSE Rises, Anglo American's Share-Price Outlook is Improving
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arbuthnot Banking : Grant of Phantom Options to Directors

07/27/2021 | 07:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Classification: Public

26 July 2021

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC

(the "Company")

Grant of Phantom Options to Directors

The Company announces that it has granted phantom options over its ordinary shares of one penny each ("Ordinary Shares", each an "Ordinary Share") under the Arbuthnot Banking Group Phantom Share Option Scheme 2016 ("Scheme") to two directors of the Company. Andrew Salmon and James Cobb have been granted further phantom options relating to 200,000 and 100,000 Ordinary Shares respectively.

The value of each phantom option is related to the market price of an Ordinary Share. The value of each Ordinary Share for the purposes of this grant of phantom options is 990 pence (being the mid- market share price at close of business on 23 July 2021). An increase in the value of an Ordinary Share over 990 pence will give rise to an entitlement to a cash payment by the Company on the exercise of a phantom option. The right to exercise phantom options is subject to the satisfaction of performance conditions.

50% of each director's individual holding of phantom options is exercisable after 23 July 2024 and the other 50% is exercisable after 23 July 2026. These phantom options will lapse if not exercised within seven years of the date of grant, i.e. by 23 July 2028.

Grants of phantom options under the Scheme were previously made to Messrs. Salmon and Cobb on 14 June 2016 relating respectively to 200,000 and 100,000 Shares at a base value on that date of 1591p, exercisable in respect of 50% on or after 15 June 2019 and in respect of the remaining 50% on or after 15 June 2021. The first tranche of the share options has vested, but will lapse if not exercised at 1591p before 14 June 2023. The second tranche has not vested and so has lapsed as one of the performance conditions has not been met, being the payment of dividends which was not possible in 2020 due to the regulatory response to and the economic impact of SARS-CoV-2 pandemic.

The Remuneration Committee has amended the Scheme Rules due to regulatory changes to the IFPRU Remuneration Code of the Financial Conduct Authority since 2016, particularly in relation to material risk takers. A further change to the Scheme Rules relates to one of the performance conditions, that relating to the payment of dividends. Whilst the Committee is entitled to vary any condition in accordance with the Scheme Rules, specific reference has been added to the Rules to its ability to waive the dividend condition, should it consider it appropriate as this is an element that is potentially out of the control of the Board of directors.

The phantom options are associated financial instruments referenced to the Ordinary Shares under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"). The PDMR notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of MAR, provide further information.

Classification: Public

Enquiries:

Arbuthnot Banking Group

0207 012 2400

Sir Henry Angest, Chairman and Chief Executive

Andrew Salmon, Group Chief Operating Officer

James Cobb, Group Finance Director

Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser and

0207 383 5100

AQSE Corporate Adviser)

Colin Aaronson / Samantha Harrison / George Grainger

0207 260 1000

Numis Securities Ltd (Joint Broker)

Stephen Westgate

Shore Capital (Joint Broker)

0207 408 4090

Hugh Morgan/ Daniel Bush

Maitland/AMO (Financial PR)

0207 379 5151

Neil Bennett / Sam Cartwright / Jonathan Cook

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Mr. Andrew Salmon

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Chief Operating Officer and Chief Executive of Arbuthnot

Latham & Co., Limited

b)

Initial notification

Initial notification

/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

a)

Name

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC

b)

LEI

213800LAWPXT3H3SNN21

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary shares of 1p each

instrument, type of instrument

ISIN: GB0007922338

Identification code

Classification: Public

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of phantom options over Ordinary shares under the

Arbuthnot Banking Group Phantom Share Option Scheme 2016;

50% exercisable from 23 July 2024 up to 23 July 2028 and 50%

from 23 July 2026 up to 23 July 2028, subject to performance

conditions.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

nil

200,000

  1. Aggregated information:

Aggregated volume

Phantom options over 200,000 Ordinary shares

Aggregated price

nil

e)

Date of the transaction

23 July 2021

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Mr. James Cobb

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Finance Director

b)

Initial notification

Initial notification

/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

a)

Name

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC

b)

LEI

213800LAWPXT3H3SNN21

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary shares of 1p each

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ISIN: GB0007922338

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of phantom options over Ordinary shares under the

Arbuthnot Banking Group Phantom Share Option Scheme 2016;

50% exercisable from 23 July 2024 up to 23 July 2028 and 50%

Classification: Public

from 23 July 2026 up to 23 July 2028, subject to performance conditions.

  1. Price(s) and volume(s)

Price Volume

nil 100,000

  1. Aggregated information:

Aggregated volume

Phantom options over 100,000 Ordinary shares

Aggregated price

nil

e)

Date of the transaction

23 July 2021

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Disclaimer

Arbuthnot Banking Group plc published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2021 11:09:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ARBUTHNOT BANKING GROUP PLC
07:10aARBUTHNOT BANKING : Grant of Phantom Options to Directors
PU
07/26PUBLIC SECTOR BORROWING : debt interest payments jump in June
PU
07/20FTSE Rises, Anglo American's Share-Price Outlook is Improving
DJ
07/20FTSE Bounces After Steep Losses on Covid-19 Fears
DJ
07/20ARBUTHNOT BANKING : Earnings Flash (ARBB.L) ARBUTHNOT BANKING GROUP Posts H1 EPS..
MT
07/20ARBUTHNOT BANKING : Earnings Flash (ARBB.L) ARBUTHNOT BANKING GROUP Reports H1 R..
MT
07/20ARBUTHNOT BANKING : Results for the six months to 30 June 2021 and Interim Divid..
PU
07/20Arbuthnot Banking Group plc Announces Interim Dividend, Payable on 24 Septemb..
CI
07/20Arbuthnot Banking Group plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended ..
CI
07/19ARBUTHNOT BANKING : CPI inflation picks up further in June, increasing concerns ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 85,7 M 118 M 118 M
Net income 2021 3,80 M 5,24 M 5,24 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,5x
Yield 2021 3,12%
Capitalization 149 M 206 M 205 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,73x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 514
Free-Float 35,7%
Chart ARBUTHNOT BANKING GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARBUTHNOT BANKING GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 992,50 GBX
Average target price 1 200,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henry Angest Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James Robert Cobb Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Andrew Alfred Salmon Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Christopher J. Meyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Ian Andrew Dewar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARBUTHNOT BANKING GROUP PLC27.65%206
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.55%453 161
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION25.80%323 615
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.52%243 313
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.8.53%187 373
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY49.14%184 901