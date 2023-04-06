Arbuthnot Banking : Reports and Accounts

The importance of previous experience cannot be overstated. "Those who are not willing to learn from history are doomed to repeat the mistakes of previous generations."
A good place to start, therefore, is with the famous Chinese General, Sun Tzu and his writings in "The Art of War" c. 2500 years ago. He established some basic truths such as:
"He whose ranks are united in purpose will be victorious."
"The commander will surely choose those who are most fortunate."
"The traits of a true commander are: courage, wisdom, humanity and integrity."
Origins of Arbuthnot Latham
George Arbuthnot (1772 - 1843) was a son of the Edinburgh banker Robert Arbuthnot. He started in 1803 as a partner in Latour & Co. in Madras (today Chennai), Southern India. Latour & Co. had been set up in 1780 by Count Francis Joseph Louis Latour de Quercy, who died in 1808. In 1807 Latour & Co. became Arbuthnot & Co. and George Arbuthnot became the leading partner until he retired in 1824. In his farewell letter to the partners he said:
"…not only give the constituent (client) the assurance that his money is safe, but also give him the feeling that he is beneﬁtting himself by dealing with the House."
In 1826 John Alves Arbuthnot started as a clerk at Arbuthnot & Co. and in 1831 became a partner. He married the daughter of George Arbuthnot. Upon his return to London he established, together with Alfred Latham, the trading house Arbuthnot & Latham on 13 March 1833.
(For more details, read the book: Arbuthnot Latham 1833 - 2013 by David Lascelles)
1
Corporate Philosophy
54
Remuneration Report
2
Business Overview
57
Independent Auditor's Report
3
Financial Highlights
64
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
4
Chairman's Statement
65
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
8
Strategic Report - Business Review
66
Company Statement of Financial Position
14
Strategic Report - Financial Review
67
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
26
Strategic Report - Non-Financial Information Statement
69
Company Statement of Changes in Equity
28
Strategic Report - Stakeholder Engagement and
70
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
s.172 Report
71
Company Statement of Cash Flows
30
Strategic Report - Sustainability Report
72
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
40
Board of Directors
152
Five Year Summary
42
Group Directors' Report
153
Notice of Annual General Meeting
46
Corporate Governance
157
Corporate Contacts and Advisers
Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC
1
Report & Accounts 2022
Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC
The Seven Principles
Ever since George Arbuthnot ﬁrst gave guidance about corporate behaviour, it has been the
culture of Arbuthnot to follow his advice. The Seven Principles summarise Arbuthnot's
corporate philosophy and ethics.
During the 190 year history of serving its customers, Arbuthnot has proven its ability to
adopt and grow by applying such principles with pragmatism and common sense.
Arbuthnot serves itsshareholders, its customers and its employees with integrity and high ethical standards. This is demonstrated in a progressive dividend policy, in fair pricing and in pay for performance.
Arbuthnot attaches great importance togood relations with customers and business partners, and treating them fairly and promptly. Arbuthnot believes in reciprocity.
Arbuthnot is independent, and proﬁt and growth oriented while maintaining a controlled risk proﬁle.
Arbuthnot's business is conducted in aninnovative, ﬂexible and entrepreneurial manner, with an opportunistic and counter-cyclical attitude.
Arbuthnot's approach is based ondiversiﬁcation to spread the risk,
a long-termview to further growth, empowerment of management and a culture of rewards for achievements to engender loyalty.
Arbuthnot does not sacriﬁcelong term prospects for short term gains
- nor sacriﬁce stability for quick proﬁts, and it will never put the whole company at risk.
Ultimately, the success of Arbuthnot depends on theteamwork, commitment, and performance
of its employees, combined with the determination to win.
The continued application of these principles will allow the business to pursue growth in a controlled manner, providing a high quality service to its customers whilst delivering good returns to shareholders and securing the well-being of its employees.
To this end an inclusive and balanced work environment will provide a rewarding
as well as challenging multiplicity.
Sir Henry Angest
Chairman & CEO
29 March 2023
2
Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC
Report & Accounts 2022
Business
Overview
Private Banking
Arbuthnot Latham provides a high quality private banking and wealth management service, consisting of three core elements:
Private
Comprises current accounts, deposit
Banking
accounts, loans, overdrafts and foreign
exchange. Each client deals with a
dedicated Private Banker who is key
to providing an individual service.
Financial
Built on long-term relationships
Planning
and bespoke financial strategies.
The service is independent and fee,
not commission based.
Investment
Comprises asset management,
Management
developing tailored investment
strategies to ensure that each client's
specific investment objectives are met.
Commercial Banking
Arbuthnot Latham provides a bespoke commercial banking service which includes:
Banking
Comprising current accounts, deposits,
overdrafts, guarantees and charge
cards. Clients have a dedicated Banker
who is key to managing the
relationship.
Property
Comprises tailored lending to enable
Finance
funding of both property investments
and developments.
Other
Comprises individual secured lending
finance
which is designed around the needs
of each commercial client.
Asset Finance
Specialist
Finance
Provides asset finance funding in particular for high value and classic cars but also business assets.
Provides vehicle finance and related services, predominantly in the truck & trailer and bus & coach markets.
Provides short term secured lending solutions to professional and entrepreneurial property investors.
Asset Based Lending
Deposits
Provides finance secured on either invoices, assets or stock of the borrower.
Provides deposit products directly to the retail market via a newly created internet platform, with rates advertised on the best buy tables.
Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC
3
Report & Accounts 2022
Financial
Highlights
2022
2022
£137.4m
£31.1m
2021
2021
£88.7m
£17.0m
2020
2020
£72.5m
£5.1m
2022
£20.0m
2021 £4.6m
2020
(£1.1m)
Operating income
Underlying proﬁt before tax
Proﬁt / (Loss) before tax
2022
2022
2022
42.0p
£3.6bn
£213.0m
2021
2021
2021
38.0p
£3.4bn
£213.0m
2020
2020
2020
0.0p
£2.9bn
£218.2m
Total ordinary dividend per share
Total assets
Regulatory capital
£2.2bn £3.1bn £1.3bn
customer loans at
of deposit funding at
assets under
December 2022*
December 2022
management at
December 2022
* This balance includes both Customer loans and assets available for lease.
Arbuthnot Banking Group plc published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 14:43:10 UTC.