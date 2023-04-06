Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARBB   GB0007922338

ARBUTHNOT BANKING GROUP PLC

(ARBB)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:01:36 2023-04-06 am EDT
938.00 GBX   +1.13%
10:44aArbuthnot Banking : Reports and Accounts
PU
03/30Time Out revenue rises; Arbuthnot gets rates boost
AN
03/30FTSE 100 Ends Thursday Up 0.74%, Hitting Highest Level in Two Weeks
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arbuthnot Banking : Reports and Accounts

04/06/2023 | 10:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ARBUTHNOT BANKING GROUP PLC

Annual Report & Accounts 2022

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC

Report & Accounts 2022

The importance of history and Sun Tzu

The importance of previous experience cannot be overstated. "Those who are not willing to learn from history are doomed to repeat the mistakes of previous generations."

A good place to start, therefore, is with the famous Chinese General, Sun Tzu and his writings in "The Art of War" c. 2500 years ago. He established some basic truths such as:

"He whose ranks are united in purpose will be victorious."

"The commander will surely choose those who are most fortunate."

"The traits of a true commander are: courage, wisdom, humanity and integrity."

Origins of Arbuthnot Latham

George Arbuthnot (1772 - 1843) was a son of the Edinburgh banker Robert Arbuthnot. He started in 1803 as a partner in Latour & Co. in Madras (today Chennai), Southern India. Latour & Co. had been set up in 1780 by Count Francis Joseph Louis Latour de Quercy, who died in 1808. In 1807 Latour & Co. became Arbuthnot & Co. and George Arbuthnot became the leading partner until he retired in 1824. In his farewell letter to the partners he said:

"…not only give the constituent (client) the assurance that his money is safe, but also give him the feeling that he is beneﬁtting himself by dealing with the House."

In 1826 John Alves Arbuthnot started as a clerk at Arbuthnot & Co. and in 1831 became a partner. He married the daughter of George Arbuthnot. Upon his return to London he established, together with Alfred Latham, the trading house Arbuthnot & Latham on 13 March 1833.

(For more details, read the book: Arbuthnot Latham 1833 - 2013 by David Lascelles)

1

Corporate Philosophy

54

Remuneration Report

2

Business Overview

57

Independent Auditor's Report

3

Financial Highlights

64

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

4

Chairman's Statement

65

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

8

Strategic Report - Business Review

66

Company Statement of Financial Position

14

Strategic Report - Financial Review

67

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

26

Strategic Report - Non-Financial Information Statement

69

Company Statement of Changes in Equity

28

Strategic Report - Stakeholder Engagement and

70

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

s.172 Report

71

Company Statement of Cash Flows

30

Strategic Report - Sustainability Report

72

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

40

Board of Directors

152

Five Year Summary

42

Group Directors' Report

153

Notice of Annual General Meeting

46

Corporate Governance

157

Corporate Contacts and Advisers

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC

1

Report & Accounts 2022

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC

The Seven Principles

Ever since George Arbuthnot ﬁrst gave guidance about corporate behaviour, it has been the

culture of Arbuthnot to follow his advice. The Seven Principles summarise Arbuthnot's

corporate philosophy and ethics.

During the 190 year history of serving its customers, Arbuthnot has proven its ability to

adopt and grow by applying such principles with pragmatism and common sense.

  1. Arbuthnot serves its shareholders, its customers and its employees with integrity and high ethical standards. This is demonstrated in a progressive dividend policy, in fair pricing and in pay for performance.
  2. Arbuthnot attaches great importance to good relations with customers and business partners, and treating them fairly and promptly. Arbuthnot believes in reciprocity.
  1. Arbuthnot is independent, and proﬁt and growth oriented while maintaining a controlled risk proﬁle.
  2. Arbuthnot's business is conducted in an innovative, ﬂexible and entrepreneurial manner, with an opportunistic and counter-cyclical attitude.
  3. Arbuthnot's approach is based on diversiﬁcation to spread the risk,
    a long-termview to further growth, empowerment of management and a culture of rewards for achievements to engender loyalty.
  1. Arbuthnot does not sacriﬁce long term prospects for short term gains
    - nor sacriﬁce stability for quick proﬁts, and it will never put the whole company at risk.
  2. Ultimately, the success of Arbuthnot depends on the teamwork, commitment, and performance
    of its employees, combined with the determination to win.

The continued application of these principles will allow the business to pursue growth in a controlled manner, providing a high quality service to its customers whilst delivering good returns to shareholders and securing the well-being of its employees.

To this end an inclusive and balanced work environment will provide a rewarding

as well as challenging multiplicity.

Sir Henry Angest

Chairman & CEO

29 March 2023

2

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC

Report & Accounts 2022

Business

Overview

Private Banking

Arbuthnot Latham provides a high quality private banking and wealth management service, consisting of three core elements:

Private

Comprises current accounts, deposit

Banking

accounts, loans, overdrafts and foreign

exchange. Each client deals with a

dedicated Private Banker who is key

to providing an individual service.

Financial

Built on long-term relationships

Planning

and bespoke financial strategies.

The service is independent and fee,

not commission based.

Investment

Comprises asset management,

Management

developing tailored investment

strategies to ensure that each client's

specific investment objectives are met.

Commercial Banking

Arbuthnot Latham provides a bespoke commercial banking service which includes:

Banking

Comprising current accounts, deposits,

overdrafts, guarantees and charge

cards. Clients have a dedicated Banker

who is key to managing the

relationship.

Property

Comprises tailored lending to enable

Finance

funding of both property investments

and developments.

Other

Comprises individual secured lending

finance

which is designed around the needs

of each commercial client.

Asset Finance

Specialist

Finance

Provides asset finance funding in particular for high value and classic cars but also business assets.

Provides vehicle finance and related services, predominantly in the truck & trailer and bus & coach markets.

Provides short term secured lending solutions to professional and entrepreneurial property investors.

Asset Based Lending

Deposits

Provides finance secured on either invoices, assets or stock of the borrower.

Provides deposit products directly to the retail market via a newly created internet platform, with rates advertised on the best buy tables.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC

3

Report & Accounts 2022

Financial

Highlights

2022

2022

£137.4m

£31.1m

2021

2021

£88.7m

£17.0m

2020

2020

£72.5m

£5.1m

2022

£20.0m

2021 £4.6m

2020

(£1.1m)

Operating income

Underlying proﬁt before tax

Proﬁt / (Loss) before tax

2022

2022

2022

42.0p

£3.6bn

£213.0m

2021

2021

2021

38.0p

£3.4bn

£213.0m

2020

2020

2020

0.0p

£2.9bn

£218.2m

Total ordinary dividend per share

Total assets

Regulatory capital

£2.2bn £3.1bn £1.3bn

customer loans at

of deposit funding at

assets under

December 2022*

December 2022

management at

December 2022

* This balance includes both Customer loans and assets available for lease.

Disclaimer

Arbuthnot Banking Group plc published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 14:43:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ARBUTHNOT BANKING GROUP PLC
10:44aArbuthnot Banking : Reports and Accounts
PU
03/30Time Out revenue rises; Arbuthnot gets rates boost
AN
03/30FTSE 100 Ends Thursday Up 0.74%, Hitting Highest Level in Two Weeks
DJ
03/30European Miners Look Better as China Recovery Picks Up
DJ
03/30Short-Dated Gilt Yields Could Fall After BOE Rate Increase in May
DJ
03/30BOE Rate Rises Hurt UK Housing Market
DJ
03/30FTSE 100 Rises as Traders Welcome Absence of Fresh Banking Shocks
DJ
03/30FTSE 100 to Extend Gains as Bank Fears Continue to Wane
DJ
03/30Arbuthnot Banking 2022 Pretax Profit Rose on BoE's Rate Increases
DJ
03/30Earnings Flash (ARBB.L) ARBUTHNOT BANKING GROUP Reports FY22 Revenue GBP99.4M
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 122 M 152 M 152 M
Net income 2022 14,8 M 18,5 M 18,5 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,41x
Yield 2022 4,31%
Capitalization 140 M 175 M 175 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,15x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 607
Free-Float 35,9%
Chart ARBUTHNOT BANKING GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARBUTHNOT BANKING GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 927,50 GBX
Average target price 1 373,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 48,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henry Angest Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James Robert Cobb Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Andrew Alfred Salmon Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Ian Andrew Dewar Independent Non-Executive Director
Alan Colin Drake Yarrow Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARBUTHNOT BANKING GROUP PLC9.12%175
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.84%375 602
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.23%223 043
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.55%221 100
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.29%164 635
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-12.16%139 337
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer