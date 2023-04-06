Arbuthnot Banking : Reports and Accounts

The importance of history and Sun Tzu

The importance of previous experience cannot be overstated. "Those who are not willing to learn from history are doomed to repeat the mistakes of previous generations."

A good place to start, therefore, is with the famous Chinese General, Sun Tzu and his writings in "The Art of War" c. 2500 years ago. He established some basic truths such as:

"He whose ranks are united in purpose will be victorious."

"The commander will surely choose those who are most fortunate."

"The traits of a true commander are: courage, wisdom, humanity and integrity."