Introduction

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC

Tax Strategy

31 December 2023

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC ("the Group") consists of Arbuthnot Latham & Co., Limited ("AL") and its subsidiaries, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending Limited, Arbuthnot Specialist Lending Limited, Asset Alliance Group Holdings Limited, Renaissance Asset Finance Limited and Pinnacle Universal Limited. AL has a banking licence and is regulated by the Prudential Regulatory Authority and the Financial Conduct Authority and is an authorised deposit-taking business. Renaissance Asset Finance Limited and two of the subsidiaries of Asset Alliance Group Holdings Limited are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Accordingly, the Group operates to the high standards of corporate accountability and regulatory compliance appropriate for such a business.

Corporate income taxes, employment and other business taxes are paid where applicable. In addition, the Group also collect and pay employee taxes and indirect taxes such as Value Added Tax ("VAT"). As the main activity of the Group is banking, a lot of the supplies of the Group are exempt supplies and therefore the Group has an agreed partial exemption method, which it applies in the calculation of the Group's VAT liability.