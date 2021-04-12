Arbuthnot Banking : Lockdown restrictions eased today whilst surveys suggest March saw firm growth

Date: 12th April 2021

Lockdown restrictions are to be eased on 12 April, as England moves to 'step 2'.

The Markit surveys for March were all positive, and suggested that growth accelerated in the month for manufacturing and construction, whilst services returned to growth.

The SMMT reported that car registrations in March were 11.5% higher than in March 2020, but were still nearly 37% down on the 10-year average for the month.

The Halifax reported that house prices jumped by 1.1% (MOM) in March to be 6.5% higher YOY, bolstered by Government support measures and the extended stamp duty holiday.

The IMF's forecasts in its April World Economic Outlook were more optimistic than in January. Global growth of 6.0% is now projected for 2021, followed 4.4% in 2022. US growth, bolstered by fiscal support packages, is expected to be a buoyant 6.4% in 2021, whilst the Eurozone may grow by 4.4% this year. The IMF now expects the UK to grow by 5.3% in 2021, followed by 5.1% in 2022. In addition, China is projected to grow by 8.4% in 2021 and India by 12.5% (after an 8.0% drop in 2020).

The IMF's Fiscal Monitor pinpointed the impact on the public finances of the COVID pandemic and Government responses. It estimated that US borrowing as a % of GDP rose to 15.8% in 2020 and may still be as high as 15.0% in 2021. In the Eurozone the borrowing/GDP ratio rose to 7.6% in 2020, within which the ratio increased to 4.2% for Germany, 9.9% for France and 9.5% for Italy. The ratio for the UK is estimated to have been 13.4% for 2020, and may still be as high as 11.8% in 2021.

US President Biden announced a $2tn infrastructure and economic recovery plan on 31 March 2021, to be part-funded by a proposed increase in the corporate tax rate to 28%.

The US labour market strengthened in March. Nonfarm payrolls rose by 916,000 in March, driven by re-openings at restaurants, bars, construction sites and schools. The unemployment rate fell to 6.0%.

The German Federal Constitutional Court (26 March) delayed Germany's ratification of the EU's Next Generation EU (NGEU) COVID-recovery fund, whilst looking into legal challenges against the debt-financed programmes.





In this Perspective Ruth Lea, Economic Adviser to the Arbuthnot Banking Group, discusses the latest UK economic developments:International news:Ruth Lea said 'Today's relaxation of the lockdown measures will be especially welcomed by, for example, non-essential retail and 'close contact' personal care premises (such as hairdressers and nail salons). But it is still expected that hospitality venues (pubs and restaurants) will have to wait until mid-May before they can operate indoors. In the meantime, the Markit surveys suggested a significant bounce in private sector activity in March. In particular, the services sector returned to growth, partly reflecting stronger client demand and forward bookings ahead of the anticipated easing of lockdown measures.'