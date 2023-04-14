Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARBB   GB0007922338

ARBUTHNOT BANKING GROUP PLC

(ARBB)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:18 2023-04-14 am EDT
957.50 GBX    0.00%
01:20pArbuthnot Banking raises GBP12 million via placing and subscription
AN
04/06Arbuthnot Banking : Reports and Accounts
PU
03/30Time Out revenue rises; Arbuthnot gets rates boost
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arbuthnot Banking raises GBP12 million via placing and subscription

04/14/2023 | 01:20pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC on Friday said it has raised GBP12.0 million through a placing and subscription of shares.

The London-based bank said the shares were priced at 925 pence each. This represents a 3.4% discount to the closing price of 957.5p on Thursday, being the last day before this announcement.

Arbuthnot's shares closed up 2.0% to 977.00 pence each in London on Friday.

The fundraise includes a conditional agreement with Chair & Chief Executive Officer Henry Angest. Angest has agreed to subscribe for 729,843 shares at the placing price, to raise GBP6.8 million. Angest is now interested in 9.1 million shares, a 56.26% stake.

It also includes a conditional placing to raise about GBP5.3 million through the issue of 567,454 shares.

Arbuthnot said the fundraising proceeds will be used to help the company maintain its current loan growth momentum in 2023 and beyond. It will also strengthen the company's ability to take advantage of the opportunities that are expected to emerge given the current conditions in the non-bank lending markets despite the increase in the countercyclical capital buffer in July 2023 from 1% to 2%.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 122 M 153 M 153 M
Net income 2022 14,8 M 18,6 M 18,6 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,72x
Yield 2022 4,18%
Capitalization 145 M 181 M 181 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,19x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 749
Free-Float 35,9%
Chart ARBUTHNOT BANKING GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARBUTHNOT BANKING GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 957,50 GBX
Average target price 1 373,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 43,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henry Angest Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James Robert Cobb Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Andrew Alfred Salmon Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Ian Andrew Dewar Independent Non-Executive Director
Alan Colin Drake Yarrow Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARBUTHNOT BANKING GROUP PLC12.65%181
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-3.81%378 129
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.47%228 611
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.77%228 460
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.16%169 143
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.95%149 799
