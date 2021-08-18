Log in
    ARBB   GB0007922338

ARBUTHNOT BANKING GROUP PLC

(ARBB)
Hardman & Co Research : Arbuthnot Banking Group (ARBB): 1H'21 results: a return to profitable growth

08/18/2021 | 02:16am EDT
Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Arbuthnot Banking Group (ARBB): 1H'21 results: a return to profitable growth 18-Aug-2021 / 07:15 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hardman & Co Research: 1H'21 results: a return to profitable growth

The key highlight from 1H'21 is that ABG is back on track. To quote from the Chairman's statement: "The growth trajectory of the loans .. should see the Group end the year with customer assets at the levels we had forecasted for 2021 prior to the pandemic". In contrast, today's share price is 1,055p, against 1,350p in January 2020. The accounts were complicated by gains on acquisition, bonus accruals, a property writedown, Dubai closure costs and a mortgage portfolio gain on sale. Adjusting for these, underlying profit was GBP1.6m. Importantly, the franchise is back to growth: loans 12% (9% organic) and deposits 12%, and gross inflows were 17% of opening AUM.

Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/1h21-results-a-return-to-profitable-growth/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co                       Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                                   Mark Thomas 
London                                                mt@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                                   +44(0)20 3693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case.

Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259.

Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1227194 18-Aug-2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1227194&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 18, 2021 02:15 ET (06:15 GMT)

