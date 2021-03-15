The economic background to next week's MPC meeting: fall in January's GDP less-than-expected

Date: 1st March 2021

GDP fell by a less-than-expected 2.9% (MOM) in January. The fall mainly reflected a 3.5% contraction in the services sector. Production declined just 1.5% whilst construction recovered by 0.9%.

Updated analysis of the Blavatnik stringency index suggests that the UK currently has some of the tightest coronavirus-related restrictions of the major economies. Concerning 2020, the UK's restrictions remained relatively high internationally for much of the year.

The total trade deficit (goods and services) improved in January to £1.6bn (£6.2bn in December). Within total trade, the goods deficit balance improved to £9.8bn (£14.3bn in December) as exports fell by over 18% and imports fell by nearly 23%, whilst there was a minor improvement in the services surplus to £8.2bn (£8.1bn in December).

The ONS warned that the monthly goods data were very erratic, especially for UK-EU trade. They were probably distorted by unwinding of stocks after stockpiling ahead of the end of the EU transition period and some disruption in EU trade after the end of the transition period, as well as the ongoing impact of the pandemic (including renewed lockdowns) and global supply issues.

The goods deficit with the EU improved to £8.1bn (£9.1bn in December), as exports fell by over 40% but imports fell by nearly 29%. However, note the UK continues to run a very sizeable deficit with the EU.

The goods deficit with non-EU countries improved to £1.8bn (£5.2bn in December), as exports rose by 3½%, whilst imports fell by over 15%.

The MPC is not expected to change policy at next week's meeting (announcement 18 March). They are, however, expected to comment on the recent rise in bond yields and update informally their economic assessment (there are no formal updated forecasts).

International update:

At their March meeting, the ECB stepped up the pace of their bond buying in order to contain the recent rise in bond yields.

The ECB made relatively modest changes to their economic forecasts for the Eurozone in March compared with December. The GDP forecasts were little altered, the CPI forecasts were revised higher, whilst the unemployment forecasts improved.

President Biden signed into law his $1.9tn relief package on 11 March. The package will not just give a major boost to the US economy but is also expected to stimulate the US's main trading partners, as well as raising inflationary concerns in the bond markets.

The Fed is not expected to change policy at next week's meeting (announcement 17 March) but is expected to comment on the recent rise in bond yields. The Fed will also be revising its economic forecasts.

The OECD's March forecast was more optimistic than in December, reflecting progress in vaccination programmes (albeit variable across countries), additional fiscal support in some countries, and signs that economies were becoming more resilient in the face of Covid-19 restrictions.

The OECD's largest revisions related to the US, where projected GDP growth was revised up to 6.5% for 2021 (3.2% in December), reflecting the significant fiscal stimulus, along with faster vaccination.

The OECD's projections for the UK were revised up to 5.1% for 2021 (4.2% in December) and 4.7% in 2022 (4.1% in December), supported by the successful vaccination programme and the US stimulus.





Press enquiries:



Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC:



Ruth Lea, Economic Adviser

07800 608 674, 020 8346 3482

ruthlea@arbuthnot.co.uk

Follow Ruth on Twitter



Maitland:

Sam Cartwright

020 7379 4415

arbuthnot@maitland.co.uk For full story: http://www.arbuthnotgroup.com/economic_perspectives_group.html Press enquiries:Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC:Ruth Lea, Economic Adviser07800 608 674, 020 8346 3482ruthlea@arbuthnot.co.ukFollow Ruth on Twitter @RuthLeaEcon Maitland:Sam Cartwright020 7379 4415arbuthnot@maitland.co.uk

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Arbuthnot Banking Group plc published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 10:22:05 UTC.

In this Perspective Ruth Lea, Economic Adviser to the Arbuthnot Banking Group, discusses the latest UK economic developments:Ruth Lea said 'Whilst January's fall in GDP was better than expected, there were, nevertheless, some very significant falls in the consumer-facing industries, including hospitality and recreation. Education output was also well down. As the Blavatnik stringency analysis reminds us the UK is experiencing, and has experienced, some of the toughest restrictions during the pandemic. And these restrictions continue to curtail activity.'