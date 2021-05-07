An RNAi for the Treatment O f Chronic Hepatitis B Infection: Clinical Update

Log in
    ABUS   CA03879J1003

ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORPORATION

(ABUS)
An RNAi for the Treatment Of Chronic Hepatitis B Infection: Clinical Update

05/07/2021 | 12:22pm EDT
An RNAi for the Treatment Of Chronic Hepatitis B Infection: Clinical Update

May 5, 2021

Gaston Picchio, PhD

Chief Development Officer

NASDAQ: ABUS www.arbutusbio.com

HBV Presents a Significant Unmet Medical Need

>257M

15M

people are chronically

infected with HBV, globally.

Europe

2M

United States

90M

China

~900k

people dieevery year as a consequence despite

the availability of effective vaccines and antivirals.

NASDAQ: ABUS

Sources: Global Hepatitis Report and Hepatitis B Fact Sheet, WHO (2017) http://www.who.int/mediacentre/factsheets/fs204/en/

Kowdley et al. Hepatology (2012) Prevalence of Chronic Hepatitis B Among Foreign-Born Persons Living in the US by Country of Origin

2

www.arbutusbio.com

HBV Lifecycle Illustrates Key Points for Intervention

A combination of agents with complementary MOA is needed to cure HBV

  1. Nucleoside Analogue
  2. Capsid Inhibitor
  3. RNAi & RNA Destabilizer

1

2 3

MOA: Mechanism of Action

2

NASDAQ: ABUS

www.arbutusbio.com

Keys to Therapeutic Success

Suppress HBV DNA and viral antigens

Reawaken host immune response

Therapeutic success will

require a combination of agents with

complementary MOAs

NASDAQ: ABUS

www.arbutusbio.com

1

Reduce/Suppress

2

Reduce/Suppress

Viral DNA

Viral Antigens

Block Replication

Block HBsAg

NA

RNAi

Capsid Inhibitor

RNA Destabilizer

  • RNAi
  • RNA Destabilizer

Reduce cccDNA Pool

  • Capsid Inhibitor

Leading to an

HBV CURE

Block HBsAg

  • RNAi
  • RNA Destabilizer

Immuno-modulation

  • PD-L1Inhibitor
  • Interferon

3

Reawaken/Boost Host

Immune Response

MOA: Mechanism of Action | NA: Nucleoside Analogue | HBsAg: HBV Surface Antigen

4

AB-729

RNAi

Therapeutic

Proprietary GalNAc-conjugate delivery technology provides

liver targeting and enables

subcutaneous dosing

GalNAc Linker

n

NASDAQ: ABUS

www.arbutusbio.com

Single trigger RNAi agent targeting all HBV transcripts

Inhibits HBV replication and lowers all HBV antigens

Pan-genotypic activity across HBV genotypes

Demonstrated complementarity with capsid inhibitors

Actively targets the liver

Active against cccDNA derived and integrated HBsAg transcripts

Clean profile in long term preclinical safety studies

HBx

sAg

sAg

Polymerase, Core Ag, eAg, pgRNA

5

Disclaimer

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 16:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 10,7 M 8,77 M 8,77 M
Net income 2021 -107 M -87,8 M -87,8 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,97x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 328 M 270 M 270 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 30,8x
Capi. / Sales 2022 11,3x
Nbr of Employees 77
Free-Float 65,9%
Chart ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 7,58 CAD
Last Close Price 3,40 CAD
Spread / Highest target 260%
Spread / Average Target 123%
Spread / Lowest Target 38,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William H. Collier President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David C. Hastings Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Frank M. Torti Chairman
Michael J. Sofia Chief Scientific Officer
Elizabeth Howard Chief Compliance Officer, EVP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORPORATION-21.13%270
CSL LIMITED-2.22%97 962
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.3.40%57 670
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.52.42%50 941
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-7.51%46 156
BIOGEN INC.11.13%40 967