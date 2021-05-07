An RNAi for the Treatment O f Chronic Hepatitis B Infection: Clinical Update

An RNAi for the Treatment Of Chronic Hepatitis B Infection: Clinical Update
May 5, 2021
Gaston Picchio, PhD
Chief Development Officer
HBV Presents a Significant Unmet Medical Need
|
>257M
|
15M
|
people are chronically
|
infected with HBV, globally.
|
Europe
|
2M
~900k
people dieevery year as a consequence despite
the availability of effective vaccines and antivirals.
|
|
Sources: Global Hepatitis Report and Hepatitis B Fact Sheet, WHO (2017) http://www.who.int/mediacentre/factsheets/fs204/en/
|
|
Kowdley et al. Hepatology (2012) Prevalence of Chronic Hepatitis B Among Foreign-Born Persons Living in the US by Country of Origin
|
2
|
HBV Lifecycle Illustrates Key Points for Intervention
A combination of agents with complementary MOA is needed to cure HBV
-
Nucleoside Analogue
-
Capsid Inhibitor
-
RNAi & RNA Destabilizer
1
|
MOA: Mechanism of Action
|
2
Keys to Therapeutic Success
Suppress HBV DNA and viral antigens
Reawaken host immune response
Therapeutic success will
require a combination of agents with
complementary MOAs
|
1
|
Reduce/Suppress
|
2
|
Reduce/Suppress
|
Viral DNA
|
Viral Antigens
|
|
|
Block Replication
|
Block HBsAg
|
▪
|
NA
|
▪
|
RNAi
|
▪
|
Capsid Inhibitor
|
▪
|
RNA Destabilizer
Reduce cccDNA Pool
Leading to an
HBV CURE
Block HBsAg
Immuno-modulation
-
PD-L1Inhibitor
-
Interferon
|
3
|
Reawaken/Boost Host
|
Immune Response
|
MOA: Mechanism of Action | NA: Nucleoside Analogue | HBsAg: HBV Surface Antigen
|
4
AB-729
RNAi
Therapeutic
Proprietary GalNAc-conjugate delivery technology provides
liver targeting and enables
subcutaneous dosing
GalNAc Linker
n
Single trigger RNAi agent targeting all HBV transcripts
Inhibits HBV replication and lowers all HBV antigens
Pan-genotypic activity across HBV genotypes
Demonstrated complementarity with capsid inhibitors
Actively targets the liver
Active against cccDNA derived and integrated HBsAg transcripts
Clean profile in long term preclinical safety studies
HBx
sAg
sAg
Polymerase, Core Ag, eAg, pgRNA
5
