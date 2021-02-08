Arbutus Biopharma : AB‐729, a GalNAc‐siRNA, results in robust reductions of HBV DNA and HBsAg in subjects with chronic hepatitis B infection APASL 2021
AB‐729, a GalNAc‐siRNA, results in robust reductions of HBV DNA and HBsAg in subjects with chronic hepatitis B infection
Gane,1 E Berliba,2 YJ Kim,3 J Holmes,4 Y‐S Lim,5 S Strasser,6 W Sukeepaisarnjaroen,7 C Schwabe,1 A Jucov,2 ACH Lee,8 EP Thi, 8 T Harasym, 8 GR Pamulapati, 8 P Wattamwar, 8 J Kunta, 8 M Sofia , 8 H Sevinsky, 8 K Gray, 8 T Eley, 8 G Picchio, 8 KD Sims, 8 MF Yuen9
1 Auckland Clinical Studies, New Zealand; 2 Arensia Exploratory Medicine, Moldova; 3 Seoul National University Hospital, South Korea; 4 St. Vincent's Hospital, Melbourne, Australia; 5 Asan Medical Center, Seoul, South Korea; 6 Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, Sydney, Australia; 7 Srinagarind Hospital, Khon Kaen, Thailand; 8 Arbutus Biopharma, Warminster, PA, USA; 9 Queen Mary Hospital, Hong Kong
BACKGROUND
• Chronic hepatitis B (CHB) can result in the development of cirrhosis,
RESULTS
Figure 2: Individual and mean change from baseline HBsAg (A) and HBV DNA (B) following a single dose of AB‐729 90 mg in HBV DNA+ subjects (Cohort D)
hepatocellular carcinoma, and progression to end‐stage liver
disease.1,2
• Current therapies slow or prevent the development of HBV‐related
liver complications,3,4,5 but do not typically lead to a cure. Thus,
there is an unmet medical need for new HBV therapies that have
the potential to provide a functional cure for CHB.
• AB‐729 is a subcutaneously administered single trigger GalNAc‐
conjugated RNA interference therapeutic candidate. The
proprietary GalNAc liver targeting technology ensures high affinity
and uptake into hepatocytes via the asialoglycoprotein receptor
(ASGPr).
• In preclinical models, AB‐729 reduced all HBV transcripts and
antigens thereby inhibiting HBV replication,6 and was shown to
have activity against all HBV genotypes in vitro.
• AB‐729‐001 is a 3‐part study examining the safety and
pharmacodynamics (PD) of AB‐729 (Figure 1).
- Single doses of AB‐729 (Cohorts A, B, C) and repeat dosing of
AB‐729 60 mg every 4 weeks (Q4W, Cohort E) in virologically‐
suppressed CHB subjects have been previously reported.7
A 1.0
0.5
individual
(IU/mL)
0.0
mean (N=5)
HBsAg
‐0.5
‐1.02 (0.13) log10 IU/mL
‐1.0
Mean (SE) at Week 12:
10
Maximum mean (SE)
∆log
‐1.5
at Week 18:
‐1.25 (0.11) log10 IU/mL
‐2.0
3/5 subjects HBsAg
‐2.5
< 100 IU/mL at nadir
0
4
8
12
16
20
24
Week
B 1.0
0.5
(IU/mL)
0.0
‐0.5
DNA
HBV
‐1.0
10
‐1.5
∆log
‐2.0
‐2.5
0
4
8
12
16
20
24
Week
individual mean (N=5)
Mean (SE) at Week 12: ‐1.53 (0.24) log10 IU/mL
Maximum mean (SE)
at Week 10:
‐1.57 (0.21) log10 IU/mL
• Here we report safety and PD through:
- 24 weeks following a single dose of AB‐729 90 mg in HBV DNA+
CHB subjects, in the absence of nucleos(t)ide analogue (NA)
therapy (Cohort D)
- 24 weeks with repeat dosing of AB‐729 60 mg every 4 weeks
(Q4W) in virologically‐suppressed subjects (Cohort E)
- 16 weeks with repeat dosing of AB‐729 60 mg every 8 weeks
(Q8W) in virologically‐suppressed subjects (Cohort F).
AB‐729‐001 STUDY DESIGN
Figure 1. AB‐729‐001 Study Design
In Part 2, AB‐729 was administered to subjects as single doses of
60 mg - 180 mg on Day 1. In Part 3, repeat doses of AB‐729 60 mg or 90 mg were administered at varying dosing intervals for 20 weeks.
Part 1: Single Ascending Dose
Part 2: Single Doses
Part 3: Repeat Doses
Healthy Subjects
CHB Subjects (open‐label)
CHB Subjects (open‐label)
Dose 1 (60 mg)
Cohort A: 180 mg
Cohort E
60 mg Q4W
n=6; 4 active: 2 PBO
HBV DNA‐ n=6
HBV DNA‐ n=7
Figure 3: Individual HBsAg, HBV DNA, and ALT
following administration of a single dose of AB‐729 90 mg in HBV DNA+ subjects (Cohort D)
1.0
12
200
0.5
Week
(U/L)ALT
0.0
150
(IU/mL)
‐0.5
100
‐1.0
‐1.5
50
DNA
‐2.0
‐2.5
0
HBV
0
4
8
12
16
20
24 0
4
8
12
16
20
24
0
4
8
12
16
20
24
1.0
Week
Week
200
Week
HBsAg,
HBsAg
0.0
150
0.5
10
‐0.5
(U/L)ALT
∆log
100
HBV DNA
‐1.0
‐1.5
50
ALT *
‐2.0
‐2.5
0
0
4
8
12
16
20
24 0
4
8
12
16
20
24
Week
Week
*dotted horizontal line represents ALT ULN (43 U/L for females, 48 U/L for males)
Figure 4: Individual maximum HBV RNA decline
within the first 12 weeks following administration of a single dose of AB‐729 90 mg in HBV DNA+ subjects (Cohort D)
0
U/mL)
10
‐0.5
(log
ⱡ,b
#,c
decline
#,a
RNA
‐1
HBV
#,b
Max
‐1.5
c
HBV RNA samples below the lower the limit of quantitation
(1.65 log10 U/mL, ⱡ) or target not detected (#) assigned
a value of 1.64 log10 U/mL for the purpose of this assessment.
Last available HBV RNA timepoint at Week 12 (a), Week 8 (b), and Week 10 (c)
≥ Day 15 Safety
≥ Day 15 Safety
Cohort F
60 mg Q8W
Dose 2 (180 mg)
Cohort B: 60 mg
HBV DNA‐
n=7
n=6; 4 active: 2 PBO
HBV DNA‐ n=6
Cohort G
90 mg Q8W
≥ Day 15 Safety
≥ Day 15 Safety
HBV DNA+
n=7
Cohort I
Dose 3 (360 mg)
Cohort C: 90 mg
90 mg Q8W
n=7
n=6; 4 active: 2 PBO
HBV DNA‐ n=6
HBV DNA‐
Cohort D: 90 mg
Cohort J
60 mg Q12W
HBV DNA+ n=5*
HBV DNA‐
n=7
Q4W: every 4 weeks, Q8W: every 8 weeks; Q12W: every 12 weeks
*One subject removed from analysis due to spontaneous HBV flare prior to dosing (pre‐dose Day 1 ALT elevated to 149 U/L from Screening value of 24 U/L, TDF initiated by investigator on Day 8), thus data presented are for N=5
Key Inclusion Criteria:
•
All Cohorts: HBeAg positive or negative; HBsAg ≥ 250 IU/mL
•
Virologically‐suppressed Cohorts (A, B, C, E, F, I, J): HBV DNA < LLOQ,
on stable NA treatment for ≥ 6 months
•
HBV DNA+ Cohorts (D, G): HBV DNA ≥ 1000 IU/mL
•
Single dose Cohorts (A, B, C, D): ALT/AST ≤ 5xULN
Figure 5: Mean (SE) ∆log10 HBsAg following repeat dosing of AB‐729 60 mg Q4W (Cohort E) and Q8W (Cohort F)
0.5
(IU/mL)
0
AB‐729 60 mg Q4W (N=7)
AB‐729 60 mg Q8W (N=7)
‐0.5
HBsAg
‐1
10
∆log
mean(SE)
‐1.5
‐2
‐2.5
0
4
8
12
16
20
24
60 mg Q4W
60 mg Q8W
Week
Table 2. Safety Results
Cohort D
Cohort E
Cohort F
TOTAL
(90 mg SD
Subjects, n (%)
(60 mg Q4W)
(60 mg Q8W)
HBV DNA+)
[N=19]
[N=7]
[N=7]
[N=5]
Subjects with any TEAE
3 (60)
4 (57)
4 (57)
11 (58)
Subjects with related TEAEs
1 (20)
2 (29)
4 (57)
7 (37)
(all Grade 1)
Most common related TEAEs
(in ≥ 2 subjects):
Injection site pain
0
0
2 (29)
2 (3)#
Injection site erythema
0
2 (29)
1 (14)
4 (6)#
Injection site bruising
1 (20)
2 (29)
0
3 (4)#
Laboratory Abnormalities
(in ≥ 2 subjects):
ALT elevation
2 (40)
2 (29)
1 (14)
5 (26)
Grade 1
Grade 2‡
0
2 (29)
1 (14)†
3 (16)
AST elevation (Gr 1)
0
2 (29)
2 (29)
4 (21)
Sodium (low, Gr 1)
0
1 (14)
1 (14)
2 (11)
TEAE: treatment‐emergent adverse event
Grading criteria based on Division of AIDS Table for Grading the Severity of Adult and Pediatric Adverse Events, Version 2.1
#n, % is number of events out of 70 total AB‐729 doses administered ‡Grade 2 ALT eleva ons were transient and all improved to Grade 1 †Subject had history of pre‐study Grade 1 ALT abnormalities
