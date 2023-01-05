Advanced search
ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORPORATION

(ABUS)
04:00 2023-01-04 pm EST
2.260 USD   +1.35%
07:38aArbutus Biopharma : Corporate Presentation - January 2023
PU
07:33aArbutus Biopharma Corp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:31aArbutus Announces 2023 Corporate Objectives and Provides Financial Update
GL
Arbutus Biopharma : Corporate Presentation - January 2023

01/05/2023 | 07:38am EST
Corporate Presentation

NASDAQ: ABUS

www.arbutusbio.com

January 5, 2023

© 2023 Arbutus Biopharma, Inc.

Forward-LookingStatements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts are hereby identified as forward-lookingstatements for this purpose and include, among others, statements relating to: the potential market opportunity for HBV; Arbutus' ability to meet a significant unmet medical need; the sufficiency of Arbutus' cash and cash equivalents for the anticipated durations; the expected cost, timing and results of Arbutus' clinical development plans and clinical trials, including its clinical collaborations with third parties; the potential for Arbutus' product candidates to achieve their desired or anticipated outcomes; Arbutus' expectations regarding the timing and clinical development of Arbutus' product candidates, including its articulated clinical objectives; the timeline to a combination cure for HBV;

Arbutus' coronavirus strategy; Arbutus' expectations regarding its technology licensed to third parties; the expected timing and payments associated with strategic and/or licensing agreements;

the patent infringement lawsuit against Moderna; and other statements relating to Arbutus' future operations, future financial performance, future financial condition, prospects or other future events.

With respect to the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, Arbutus has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: the timely receipt of expected payments; the effectiveness and timeliness of pre-clinical studies and clinical trials, and the usefulness of the data; the timeliness of regulatory approvals; the continued demand for Arbutus' assets; and the stability of economic and market conditions. While Arbutus considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, market and social uncertainties, and contingencies including uncertainties and contingencies related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and patent litigation matters. Forward-

looking statements herein involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future

results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others: anticipated pre-clinical and clinical trials may be more costly or take longer to complete than anticipated, and may never be initiated or completed, or may not generate results that warrant future development of the tested drug candidate; changes in Arbutus' strategy regarding its product candidates and clinical development activities; Arbutus may not receive the necessary regulatory approvals for the clinical development of Arbutus' products; economic and market conditions may worsen; uncertainties associated with litigation generally and patent litigation specifically; market shifts may require a change in strategic focus; the parties may never realize the expected benefits of the collaborations; and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic could significantly disrupt Arbutus' clinical development programs. A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Arbutus appears in Arbutus' Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Arbutus' periodic disclosure filings, which are available at www.sec.gov and at www.sedar.com. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Arbutus disclaims any obligation to

revise or update any such forward-looking statements or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future results,

events or developments, except as required by law.

© 2023 Arbutus Biopharma, Inc.

2

Our Strategy

Leverage the proven track record of success established with our team's expertise in understanding and treating viral infections by discovering and developing a broad, differentiated pipeline of therapies targeting chronic HBV, COVID-19, and future coronavirus outbreaks.

Develop a combination therapy that

Develop novel oral pan coronavirus

includes antivirals and immunologics

antivirals targeting essential viral

to provide a finite duration treatment for people

proteins with the goal of reducing hospitalizations

with cHBV that results in >20% functional cure rate.

and providing pre-exposure prophylactic therapy.

HBV: Hepatitis B Virus | cHBV: chronic HBV

© 2023 Arbutus Biopharma, Inc.

3

Investment Highlights

Indications with

Team

Broad portfolio

Lead HBV compound -

significant unmet

with virology

of internally

AB-729 RNAi

medical need & large

expertise and proven

discovered assets with

therapeutic in multiple

market opportunities

track record

distinct MOAs

Phase 2a combination

clinical trials

Strong

Patented

financial position

LNP

technology

Focused on

Discovered,

RNAi therapeutic

developing functional cure for

developed &

PD-L1 inhibitor

HBV and oral pan-coronavirus

commercialized

RNA destabilizer

therapeutics

multiple drugs

Mpro inhibitor

Nsp12 polymerase inhibitor

Data shows AB-729 is

generally safe

and well-tolerated and has shown meaningful suppression

of HBsAg while on- or off- treatment

Cash runway

Receiving licensing royalties

into Q4 2024

arising from Alnylam's

Onpattro®

and seeking damages for

Moderna-COVID-19 vaccine

sales

MOA: Mechanism of Action | PD-L1: Programmed death-ligand 1 | Mpro: Main protease

NSP12: Non-structural protein | HBsAg: Hepatitis B surface antigen `

© 2023 Arbutus Biopharma, Inc.

4

Broad Pipeline

HBV

COVID-19

RNAi Therapeutic

AB-729

PD-L1 Inhibitor (oral)

AB-101

RNA destabilizer (oral)

AB-161

Mpro inhibitor (oral)

AB-343

Nsp12 polymerase inhibitor (oral)

Lead Optimization

IND Enabling

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Marketed

AB-729-001single-ascending dose / multiple-ascending dose

AB-729-201 Combo trial (AB-729 + Peg-IFNa-2a + NA)

Combo trial (AB-729 + core inhibitor + NA)

AB-729-202 Combo trial (AB-729 + vaccine + NA )

NA: Nucleoside Analogue

© 2023 Arbutus Biopharma, Inc.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2023 12:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
