  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABUS   CA03879J1003

ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORPORATION

(ABUS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/02 04:00:00 pm EDT
2.640 USD   +7.32%
03:22aARBUTUS BIOPHARMA : Update on AB-729 and AB-836, an siRNA and capsid inhibitor currently in development for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection
PU
06/02Arbutus to Participate in June Investor Conferences
GL
06/02Arbutus to Participate in June Investor Conferences
AQ
Arbutus Biopharma : Update on AB-729 and AB-836, an siRNA and capsid inhibitor currently in development for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection

06/03/2022 | 03:22am EDT
Update on AB-729 and AB-836, an siRNA and capsid inhibitor currently in development for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection

Dr. Gaston Picchio, Chief Development Officer

Singapore HBV Cure Meeting

June 1, 2022

www.arbutusbio.com

NASDAQ: ABUS

Broad Pipeline

HBV

COVID-19

RNAi Therapeutic

AB-729

Capsid Inhibitor (oral)

AB-836

PD-L1 Inhibitor (oral)

AB-101

RNA destabilizer (oral)

AB-161

Mpro small molecule

Nsp12 viral polymerase

Lead Optimization

IND Enabling

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Marketed

AB-729-001single-ascending dose / multiple-ascending dose

AB-729-201 Combo trial (AB-729 + Peg-IFNa-2a + NA)

Combo trial (AB-729 + core inhibitor + NA)

AB-729-202 Combo trial (AB-729 + vaccine + NA )*

AB-836-001single-ascending dose / multiple-ascending dose

*Clinical trial expected to initiate in 1H 2022

NASDAQ: ABUS

2

www.arbutusbio.com

NA: Nucleoside Analogue

3-Pronged Approach to Therapeutic Success

Suppress HBV DNA

Reduce viral antigens

Boost host immune response

Therapeutic success will

require a combination of agents with

complementary MOAs

NASDAQ: ABUS

www.arbutusbio.com

1

Suppress

2

Reduce

Viral DNA

Viral Antigens

Block Replication

Block HBsAg

NA

RNAi

Capsid Inhibitor

RNA Destabilizer

  • RNAi
  • RNA Destabilizer

Reduce cccDNA Pool

  • Capsid Inhibitor

Leading to an

HBV CURE

Block HBsAg

  • RNAi
  • RNA Destabilizer

Immuno-modulation

  • PD-L1Inhibitor
  • Interferon
  • Therapeutic vaccines

Boost/Reawaken

Host Immune

3 Response

MOA: Mechanism of Action | NA: Nucleoside Analogue | HBsAg: HBV Surface Antigen

3

AB-729

RNAi

Therapeutic

Proprietary GalNAc-conjugate delivery technology provides

liver targeting and enables

subcutaneous dosing

GalNAc Linker

n

NASDAQ: ABUS

www.arbutusbio.com

Single trigger RNAi agent targeting all HBV transcripts

Inhibits HBV replication and lowers all HBV antigens

Pan-genotypic activity across HBV genotypes

Demonstrated complementarity with capsid inhibitors

Actively targets the liver

Active against cccDNA derived and integrated HBsAg transcripts

Clean profile in long term preclinical safety studies

HBx

sAg

sAg

Polymerase, Core Ag, eAg, pgRNA

4

AB-729-001 Phase 1a/1b Clinical Trial

Part 1 & 2: Single-ascending dose

AB-729 monotherapy (90mg single-dose) resulted in robust HBsAg and HBV DNA declines in

HBV DNA+ patients

NASDAQ: ABUS

www.arbutusbio.com

Part 3: Multiple Doses In cHBV Patients - Ongoing

  1. 60mg Q4W
    HBV DNA-
  2. 60mg Q8W

HBV DNA-

  1. 90mg Q8W + TDF HBV DNA+
  1. 90mg Q8W

HBV DNA-

  1. 90mg Q12W
    HBV DNA-
  1. 90mg Q8W HBV DNA-,

HBeAg+ only

HBV: Hepatitis B Virus | TDF: tenofovir disoproxil fumarate | cHBV: chronic HBV`

5

Disclaimer

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 07:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 41,2 M 32,7 M 32,7 M
Net income 2022 -101 M -80,0 M -80,0 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,98x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 494 M 393 M 393 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 12,0x
Capi. / Sales 2023 15,8x
Nbr of Employees 86
Free-Float 72,9%
Chart ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,32 CAD
Average target price 8,61 CAD
Spread / Average Target 159%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William H. Collier President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David C. Hastings Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Daniel L. Kisner Chairman
Frank M. Torti Chairman
Michael J. Sofia Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORPORATION-32.13%393
CSL LIMITED-5.92%93 818
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-6.64%48 236
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-38.57%30 649
BIOGEN INC.-17.26%29 072
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-32.10%20 324