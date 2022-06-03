Arbutus Biopharma : Update on AB-729 and AB-836, an siRNA and capsid inhibitor currently in development for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection
Update on AB-729 and AB-836, an siRNA and capsid inhibitor currently in development for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection
Dr. Gaston Picchio, Chief Development Officer
Singapore HBV Cure Meeting
June 1, 2022
Capsid Inhibitor (oral)
AB-836
PD-L1 Inhibitor (oral)
AB-101
RNA destabilizer (oral)
AB-161
M
pro small molecule
Nsp12 viral polymerase
Lead Optimization
IND Enabling
Phase 1
Phase 2
Phase 3
Marketed
AB-729-001single-ascending dose / multiple-ascending dose
AB-729-201 Combo trial (AB-729 + Peg-IFNa-2a + NA)
Combo trial (AB-729 + core inhibitor + NA)
AB-729-202 Combo trial (AB-729 + vaccine + NA )*
AB-836-001single-ascending dose / multiple-ascending dose
*Clinical trial expected to initiate in 1H 2022
3-Pronged Approach to Therapeutic Success
Suppress
HBV DNA
Reduce viral antigens
Boost
host immune response
Therapeutic success will
require a combination of agents
with
complementary MOAs
1
Suppress
2
Reduce
Viral DNA
Viral Antigens
Block Replication
Block HBsAg
▪
NA
▪
RNAi
▪
Capsid Inhibitor
▪
RNA Destabilizer
Reduce cccDNA Pool
Leading to an
HBV CURE
Block HBsAg
Immuno-modulation
PD-L1Inhibitor
Interferon
Therapeutic vaccines
Boost/Reawaken
Host Immune
3 Response
MOA: Mechanism of Action | NA: Nucleoside Analogue | HBsAg: HBV Surface Antigen
3
AB-729
RNAi
Therapeutic
Proprietary GalNAc-conjugate delivery technology
provides
liver targeting and enables
subcutaneous dosing
GalNAc
Linker
n
Single trigger RNAi agent targeting all HBV transcripts
Inhibits HBV replication and lowers all HBV antigens
Pan-genotypic activity across HBV genotypes
Demonstrated complementarity with capsid inhibitors
Actively targets the liver
Active against cccDNA derived and integrated HBsAg transcripts
Clean profile in long term preclinical safety studies
HBx
sAg
sAg
Polymerase, Core Ag, eAg, pgRNA
4
AB-729-001 Phase 1a/1b Clinical Trial
Part 1 & 2: Single-ascending dose
AB-729 monotherapy (90mg single-dose) resulted in robust HBsAg and HBV DNA declines in
HBV DNA+ patients
Part 3: Multiple Doses In cHBV Patients - Ongoing
60mg Q4W
HBV DNA-
60mg Q8W
HBV DNA-
90mg Q8W + TDF HBV DNA+
90mg Q8W
HBV DNA-
90mg Q12W
HBV DNA-
90mg Q8W HBV DNA-,
HBeAg+ only
HBV: Hepatitis B Virus | TDF: tenofovir disoproxil fumarate | cHBV: chronic HBV`
5
Sales 2022
41,2 M
32,7 M
32,7 M
Net income 2022
-101 M
-80,0 M
-80,0 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-4,98x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
494 M
393 M
393 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
12,0x
Capi. / Sales 2023
15,8x
Nbr of Employees
86
Free-Float
72,9%
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Bearish
BUY
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
3,32 CAD
Average target price
8,61 CAD
Spread / Average Target
159%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.