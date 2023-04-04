Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABUS   CA03879J1003

ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORPORATION

(ABUS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:02:09 2023-04-04 am EDT
3.080 USD   +0.65%
07:53aArbutus Biopharma and Genevant Sciences File Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Pfizer/BioNTech
GL
07:53aArbutus Biopharma and Genevant Sciences File Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Pfizer/BioNTech
GL
03/16Arbutus Biopharma Doses First Patient in Phase 1 Hepatitis B Clinical Trial
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Arbutus Biopharma and Genevant Sciences File Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Pfizer/BioNTech

04/04/2023 | 07:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Companies seek compensation for Pfizer’s and BioNTech’s unlicensed use of patented technologies in COVID-19 mRNA-LNP vaccines

WARMINSTER, Pa., April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS) (“Arbutus”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its extensive virology expertise to develop novel therapeutics that target specific viral diseases, and Genevant Sciences (Genevant) today filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey against Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) seeking damages for infringement of U.S. Patent Nos. 9,504,651; 8,492,359; 11,141,378; 11,298,320; and 11,318,098 in the manufacture and sale of any COVID-19 mRNA-LNP vaccines. The patents relate to nucleic acid-lipid particles and their composition, manufacture, delivery and methods of use. The filed complaint is available on the Arbutus website.

With this suit, Arbutus and its licensee Genevant seek compensation for Pfizer’s and BioNTech’s unlicensed use of patented lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery technologies without which Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccines would not have been successful.

William Collier, President and CEO of Arbutus, stated, “During the pandemic, there was an urgent need for LNP technologies to deliver mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines to cells in the human body. We believe that Pfizer and BioNTech could not have created and manufactured effective vaccines at such an unprecedented speed without the existing, proven and patented LNP technologies owned by Arbutus and licensed to Genevant. Therefore, we are pursuing legal action against both Pfizer and BioNTech for the unlicensed use of our patented technologies in their COVID-19 vaccines.”

While scientists have been able to easily create mRNA molecules, they struggled to develop a delivery mechanism to ensure the mRNA molecule engages safely and effectively with human cells. This delivery challenge persisted for decades until a team of Arbutus scientists, many of whom are now at Genevant, developed and refined LNP delivery technologies, for which they were awarded many patents. Arbutus’ LNP technologies rely on microscopic particles built from four carefully selected types of fat-like molecules that are stable enough to shelter and protect fragile RNA molecules as they move through the human body to a target cell, and then through the target cell’s membrane, before finally releasing the RNA. These particles are called lipid nanoparticles and their invention was widely recognized as a major achievement that is essential for mRNA vaccines. Without these crucial delivery technologies, the RNA would quickly degrade in the body and be ineffective.  

Arbutus also developed the technologies needed to manufacture these LNPs. Previously, methods of manufacturing lipid encapsulants for RNAs used harsh and extreme conditions that would damage the fragile RNA payload. Arbutus developed new, sophisticated manufacturing methods that avoided these deleterious effects.  

Arbutus remains committed to taking all legal actions necessary to defend and protect its intellectual property.

About Arbutus

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its extensive virology expertise to develop novel therapeutics that target specific viral diseases. Our current focus areas include Hepatitis B virus (HBV), SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses. To address HBV, we are developing a RNAi therapeutic, an oral PD-L1 inhibitor, and an oral RNA destabilizer to potentially identify a combination regimen with the aim of providing a functional cure for patients with chronic HBV by suppressing viral replication, reducing surface antigen and reawakening the immune system. We believe our lead compound, AB-729, is the only RNAi therapeutic with evidence of immune re-awakening. AB-729 is currently being evaluated in multiple phase 2 clinical trials. We also have an ongoing drug discovery and development program directed to identifying novel, orally active agents for treating coronaviruses, (including SARS-CoV-2), for which we have nominated a compound and have begun IND-enabling pre-clinical studies. In addition, we are exploring oncology applications for our internal PD-L1 portfolio. For more information, visit www.arbutusbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively, forward-looking statements). Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements about the patent infringement lawsuit against Pfizer and BioNTech and our future development plans for our product candidates.

With respect to the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Arbutus has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: the effectiveness and timeliness of preclinical studies and clinical trials, and the usefulness of the data; the timeliness of regulatory approvals; the continued demand for Arbutus’ assets; and the stability of economic and market conditions. While Arbutus considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, market and social uncertainties and contingencies, including uncertainties and contingencies related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and patent litigation matters.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause Arbutus’ actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: uncertainties associated with litigation generally and patent litigation specifically; anticipated pre-clinical studies and clinical trials may be more costly or take longer to complete than anticipated, and may never be initiated or completed, or may not generate results that warrant future development of the tested product candidate; Arbutus may elect to change its strategy regarding its product candidates and clinical development activities; Arbutus may not receive the necessary regulatory approvals for the clinical development of Arbutus’ products; economic and market conditions may worsen; Arbutus and its collaborators may never realize the expected benefits of the collaborations; market shifts may require a change in strategic focus; and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic could significantly disrupt Arbutus’ clinical development programs.

A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Arbutus appears in Arbutus’ Annual Report on Form 10-K, Arbutus’ Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Arbutus’ continuous and periodic disclosure filings, which are available at www.sedar.com and at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Arbutus disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statements or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Contact Information

Investors and Media

Lisa M. Caperelli
Vice President, Investor Relations
Phone: 215-206-1822
Email:lcaperelli@arbutusbio.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
All news about ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORPORATION
07:53aArbutus Biopharma and Genevant Sciences File Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Pfizer..
GL
07:53aArbutus Biopharma and Genevant Sciences File Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Pfizer..
GL
03/16Arbutus Biopharma Doses First Patient in Phase 1 Hepatitis B Clinical Trial
MT
03/16Arbutus Biopharma Corp : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/16Arbutus Doses First Subject in Phase 1 Clinical Trial with its Oral RNA Destabilizer, A..
GL
03/16Arbutus Doses First Subject in Phase 1 Clinical Trial with its Oral RNA Destabilizer, A..
AQ
03/16Arbutus Biopharma Corporation Doses First Subject in Phase 1 Clinical Trial with Its Or..
CI
03/14Arbutus Biopharma Corp : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/14Arbutus Presents AB-343 Data at the 36th International Conference on Antiviral Research
GL
03/14Arbutus Biopharma Corporation Presents Preclinical Data for AB-343 at 36th Internationa..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 32,2 M 23,9 M 23,9 M
Net income 2023 -131 M -97,1 M -97,1 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -5,17x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 669 M 497 M 497 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 20,8x
Capi. / Sales 2024 26,3x
Nbr of Employees 97
Free-Float 71,4%
Chart ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 4,12 CAD
Average target price 7,38 CAD
Spread / Average Target 79,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William H. Collier President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David C. Hastings Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Frank M. Torti Chairman
Michael J. Sofia Chief Scientific Officer
Michael J. McElhaugh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORPORATION31.33%497
CSL LIMITED1.09%95 066
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-5.24%42 154
BIOGEN INC.0.15%40 072
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-20.97%25 480
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-7.78%18 839
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer