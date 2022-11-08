Advanced search
    ABUS   CA03879J1003

ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORPORATION

(ABUS)
2022-11-07
2.430 USD   -4.71%
Arbutus to Present at Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
GL
07:30aArbutus to Present at Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
AQ
11/04Arbutus Biopharma Corp : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Arbutus to Present at Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

11/08/2022 | 07:31am EST
WARMINSTER, Pa., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its extensive virology expertise to develop novel therapeutics that target specific viral diseases, today announced that William Collier, Arbutus’ President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 11:30 am GMT / 6:30 am EDT.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Investors section of Arbutus’ website at www.arbutusbio.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Arbutus website after the event.

About Arbutus

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its extensive virology expertise to develop novel therapeutics that target specific viral diseases. Our current focus areas include Hepatitis B virus (HBV), SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses. To address HBV, we are developing a RNAi therapeutic, an oral PD-L1 inhibitor, and an oral RNA destabilizer that we intend to combine with the aim of providing a functional cure for patients with chronic HBV by suppressing viral replication, reducing surface antigen and reawakening the immune system. We believe our lead compound, AB-729, is the only RNAi therapeutic with evidence of immune re-awakening. It is currently being evaluated in multiple phase 2 clinical trials. We also have an ongoing drug discovery and development program directed to identifying novel, orally active agents for treating coronavirus (including SARS-CoV-2). In addition, we are exploring oncology applications for our internal PD-L1 portfolio. For more information, visit www.arbutusbio.com.

Contact Information

Investors and Media

William H. Collier
President and CEO
Phone: 267-469-0914
Email: ir@arbutusbio.com

Lisa M. Caperelli
Vice President, Investor Relations
Phone: 215-206-1822
Email: lcaperelli@arbutusbio.com


