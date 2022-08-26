Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABUS   CA03879J1003

ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORPORATION

(ABUS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:46 2022-08-26 pm EDT
2.315 USD   +0.22%
12:46pFactbox-Moderna sues Pfizer as patent owners fight over mRNA vaccine technology
RE
08/04ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
08/04TRANSCRIPT : Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Factbox-Moderna sues Pfizer as patent owners fight over mRNA vaccine technology

08/26/2022 | 12:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Two empty glass vials of Pfizer Inc's Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and Moderna's vaccine donated to the Smithsonian

(Reuters) - Pfizer /BioNTech and Moderna have been hit with patent lawsuits by other companies related to their COVID-19 vaccines.

In the latest turn of events, the two mRNA vaccine makers are locking horns, with Moderna suing Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech for patent infringement in their race to develop the shot approved in the United States.

Moderna on Friday alleged that they copied a technology that it had developed years before the pandemic.

The following is a list of the lawsuits filed against these companies:

Company/companies Company/companies Date of lawsuit Details Lawsuit filed with

facing lawsuit filing lawsuit

Pfizer/BioNTech Moderna Aug. 26, 2022 Moderna alleges Pfizer/BioNTech, without permission, U.S. District Court in Massachusetts

copied mRNA technology that Moderna had patented between

2010 and 2016

Pfizer/BioNTech CureVac July 5, 2022 CureVac seeks compensation from Pfizer and BioNTech German Regional Court in Düsseldorf

without impeding the production, sale or distribution of

the vaccine.Pfizer and BioNTech in July seek judgment

from a U.S. court that they did not infringe the patents

held by CureVac. U.S. District Court in Massachusetts

Pfizer and Moderna Alnylam March 17, 2022 Alnylam Pharma seeks damages over the use of its lipid Delaware federal court

Pharmaceuticals nanoparticle technology.

Moderna Arbutus Biopharma Feb. 28, 2022 Arbutus and Genevant Sciences say they were not seeking Delaware federal court

Corp/ Genevant to block Moderna from producing or distributing the

Sciences vaccines, and asked for money damages including a

reasonable royalty on vaccine sales.

Pfizer's Canadian partner Acuitas Therapeutics in March Manhattan federal court

sues Arbutus, seeking to head off the patent infringement

lawsuit.

Pfizer/BioNTech Allele Biotechnology Oct. 5, 2020 Allele alleged PFE and BNTX used its patented fluorescent United States District Court, Southern District

and Pharmaceuticals protein without permission in developing their vaccines. of California


The patent dispute was resolved in Jan. 2022. https://reut.rs/3RbMW8H

(Compiled by Raghav Mahobe, Khushi Mandowara and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ankur Banerjee and Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 0.10% 214.21 Delayed Quote.26.15%
ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORPORATION 0.87% 2.325 Delayed Quote.-40.62%
BIONTECH SE -2.32% 145 Delayed Quote.-42.37%
CUREVAC N.V. -7.01% 10.61 Delayed Quote.-66.74%
MODERNA, INC. -2.46% 138.5261 Delayed Quote.-44.07%
PFIZER, INC. -1.42% 47.195 Delayed Quote.-18.88%
All news about ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORPORATION
12:46pFactbox-Moderna sues Pfizer as patent owners fight over mRNA vaccine technology
RE
08/04ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
08/04TRANSCRIPT : Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2022
CI
08/04ARBUTUS : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/04ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate U..
PU
08/04ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA : Corporate Presentation - August 2022
PU
08/04Earnings Flash (ABUS) ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORPORATION Posts Q2 Revenue $14.2M
MT
08/04Earnings Flash (ABUS) ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORPORATION Posts Q2 Revenue $14.2M
MT
08/04Arbutus Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
GL
08/04Arbutus Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 57,8 M 44,7 M 44,7 M
Net income 2022 -90,8 M -70,2 M -70,2 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,09x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 448 M 346 M 346 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,76x
Capi. / Sales 2023 14,6x
Nbr of Employees 86
Free-Float 73,1%
Chart ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2,99 CAD
Average target price 8,11 CAD
Spread / Average Target 171%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William H. Collier President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David C. Hastings Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Frank M. Torti Chairman
Michael J. Sofia Chief Scientific Officer
Elizabeth Howard Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORPORATION-40.62%346
CSL LIMITED-0.31%97 220
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-6.42%45 041
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-26.04%37 203
BIOGEN INC.-14.63%29 724
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-25.56%21 667