Factbox-Moderna sues Pfizer as patent owners fight over mRNA vaccine technology

In the latest turn of events, the two mRNA vaccine makers are locking horns, with Moderna suing Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech for patent infringement in their race to develop the shot approved in the United States.

Moderna on Friday alleged that they copied a technology that it had developed years before the pandemic.

The following is a list of the lawsuits filed against these companies:

Company/companies Company/companies Date of lawsuit Details Lawsuit filed with

facing lawsuit filing lawsuit

Pfizer/BioNTech Moderna Aug. 26, 2022 Moderna alleges Pfizer/BioNTech, without permission, U.S. District Court in Massachusetts

copied mRNA technology that Moderna had patented between

2010 and 2016

Pfizer/BioNTech CureVac July 5, 2022 CureVac seeks compensation from Pfizer and BioNTech German Regional Court in Düsseldorf

without impeding the production, sale or distribution of

the vaccine.Pfizer and BioNTech in July seek judgment

from a U.S. court that they did not infringe the patents

held by CureVac. U.S. District Court in Massachusetts

Pfizer and Moderna Alnylam March 17, 2022 Alnylam Pharma seeks damages over the use of its lipid Delaware federal court

Pharmaceuticals nanoparticle technology.

Moderna Arbutus Biopharma Feb. 28, 2022 Arbutus and Genevant Sciences say they were not seeking Delaware federal court

Corp/ Genevant to block Moderna from producing or distributing the

Sciences vaccines, and asked for money damages including a

reasonable royalty on vaccine sales.

Pfizer's Canadian partner Acuitas Therapeutics in March Manhattan federal court

sues Arbutus, seeking to head off the patent infringement

lawsuit.

Pfizer/BioNTech Allele Biotechnology Oct. 5, 2020 Allele alleged PFE and BNTX used its patented fluorescent United States District Court, Southern District

and Pharmaceuticals protein without permission in developing their vaccines. of California



The patent dispute was resolved in Jan. 2022. https://reut.rs/3RbMW8H

(Compiled by Raghav Mahobe, Khushi Mandowara and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ankur Banerjee and Arun Koyyur)