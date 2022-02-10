ARC Document : Announces Quarterly Dividend

Log in
ARC DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS, INC.

02/10/2022
SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2022 / ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) on Thursday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share. The dividend is payable May 31, 2022, to shareholders of record as of April 29, 2022. The ex-dividend date will be April 28, 2022.

This is the second cash dividend planned for 2022 as previously announced on December 8, 2021, when ARC's quarterly dividend was increased 150% from $0.02 to $0.05.

About ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC)

ARC provides specialized digital printing and document imaging and scanning services for visual communicators in a diverse range of industries and professions. Today, with more than 130 service centers in North America and in select locations around the world, ARC delights its customers with every image it captures and every document it produces. To find out more, follow ARC at www.e-arc.com.

Contact Information:

David Stickney
VP Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
925-949-5114

SOURCE: ARC Document Solutions



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/688313/ARC-Announces-Quarterly-Dividend

Disclaimer

ARC Document Solutions Inc. published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 18:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
