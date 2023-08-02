ARC Reports Increase in EPS and Cash Flow from Operations on Q2 Sales of $72.4 Million





SAN RAMON, CA - (August 2, 2023) - ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: ARC), a leading provider of digital printing and document-related services, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Financial Highlights: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (All dollar amounts in millions, except EPS) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 72.4 $ 74.6 $ 141.3 $ 144.1 Gross margin 34.8 % 34.2 % 34.0 % 33.3 % Net income attributable to ARC $ 4.0 $ 3.3 $ 6.0 $ 5.2 Adjusted net income attributable to ARC $ 4.1 $ 3.7 $ 6.2 $ 5.7 Earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.08 $ 0.14 $ 0.12 Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.08 $ 0.14 $ 0.13 Cash provided by operating activities $ 10.3 $ 8.6 $ 14.2 $ 11.5 EBITDA $ 10.6 $ 10.9 $ 18.8 $ 19.5 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11.1 $ 11.3 $ 19.8 $ 20.4 Capital expenditures $ 2.2 $ 1.4 $ 4.5 $ 2.7 Debt & finance leases (including current) $ 62.8 $ 72.1





Management Commentary:

"Today, I am happy to report a strong quarter in terms of net earnings despite the softening of overall sales due to market conditions," said Suri Suriyakumar, Chairman and CEO of ARC. "Our business model continues to prove its effectiveness in leveraging sales, generating cash, and creating opportunities for future growth."

"We continued to experience strong demand for digital color printing and were extremely happy to see scanning sales increase by double digits in the past two quarters," said Dilo Wijesuriya, President and COO. "Construction plan printing remained soft, as did sales of new equipment, due to slowness in the building sector. Our operations team delivered solid growth in gross margins, and with our efficient and flexible cost structure, we are confident we will maintain strong profitability and cash flows throughout 2023."





"Continuing strength in our bottom-line performance was the highlight of the period," said Jorge Avalos, Chief Financial Officer. "Despite the overall sales drop of $2.2 million, gross profit was down just $360 thousand and net income was up by more than $300 thousand. On the cash side of the business, quarterly results were even more impressive with cash flows increasing by $1.7 million, and we returned $3.8 million in dividends and share repurchases to our shareholders during the second quarter."





2023 Second Quarter Supplemental Information:

Net sales were $72.4 million, a 3.0% decrease compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Cash & cash equivalents on the consolidated balance sheet in the second quarter 2023 were $51.1 million.

ARC's next quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 will be paid on August 31, 2023, with a record date of July 31, 2023.

Days sales outstanding were 48 in Q2 2023 and 54 in Q2 2022.

The number of MPS locations have declined slightly year over year to approximately 10,550 as of June 30, 2023 representing a net decrease of approximately 250 locations compared to June 30, 2022.

















Net Revenue

In millions 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 FYE 2022 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 Total net revenue $ 72.4 $ 68.9 $ 286.0 $ 68.8 $ 73.1 $ 74.6

In the second quarter 2023, net sales decreased 3.0%, compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease in net sales in 2023 is primarily driven by the decrease in our lower margin Equipment & Supplies sales, and a decrease in our Digital Printing services, partially offset by the year-over-year increase in sales from Scanning and Digital Imaging services.

Revenue by Business Lines

In millions 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 FYE 2022 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 Digital Printing $ 44.2 $ 41.4 $ 174.8 $ 42.0 $ 44.7 $ 46.2 MPS $ 19.0 $ 19.0 $ 75.8 $ 18.5 $ 19.4 $ 19.2 Scanning and Digital Imaging $ 5.3 $ 4.6 $ 17.4 $ 4.1 $ 4.8 $ 4.3 Equipment and supplies $ 3.9 $ 3.9 $ 18.1 $ 4.3 $ 4.3 $ 4.8

In the second quarter 2023, Digital Printing sales decreased 4.2% compared to prior year. Year-over-year sales increased in digital color graphic printing from new and existing customers and we experienced continuing demand for digital color graphic printing across most of our customer base. This growth was offset by the decrease in digital plan printing sales which we attribute to less activity and lower spending on new construction projects due to increased costs of capital.

In the second quarter 2023, MPS sales decreased 1.5% year-over-year. Fewer employees returning to the workplace after the pandemic has muted print volumes in offices. We expect MPS sales to remain challenged for the balance of the year.

In the second quarter 2023, Scanning and Digital Imaging sales increased 21.8% year-over-year. The increase in sales was primarily attributable to growing demand for paper-to-digital document conversions used in day-to-day business operations, and the creation of digital archives to replace long-term warehoused paper document storage.

In the second quarter 2023, Equipment and Supplies sales decreased 19.0% year-over-year. Equipment and Supplies sales continue to decline in the U.S. as well as in our China operations. We attribute the decrease in sales to the high cost of capital which reduced our customers' willingness to invest in equipment expenditures.

Gross Profit

In millions unless otherwise indicated 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 FYE 2022 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 Gross profit $ 25.2 $ 22.9 $ 96.0 $ 23.2 $ 24.8 $ 25.5 Gross margin 34.8 % 33.3 % 33.6 % 33.6 % 33.9 % 34.2 %

Despite a $2.2 million decrease in sales in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 gross profit only declined by $0.4 million. Second quarter 2023 gross margin increased by 60 basis points over the same period in 2022 driven by the efficiency in our cost structure and the reduction in depreciation expense.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

In millions 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 FYE 2022 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 19.0 $ 19.5 $ 77.5 $ 19.2 $ 19.1 $ 19.9

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses in the second quarter 2023 decreased in absolute dollars year-over-year by $0.9 million or 4.6%. The decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses was primarily driven by lower variable costs resulting from the decline in net sales.









Net Income and Earnings Per Share

In millions unless otherwise indicated 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 FYE 2022 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 Net income attributable to ARC - GAAP $ 4.0 $ 1.9 $ 11.1 $ 2.1 $ 3.7 $ 3.3 Adjusted net income attributable to ARC $ 4.1 $ 2.2 $ 12.0 $ 2.6 $ 3.7 $ 3.7 Earnings per share attributable to ARC Diluted EPS - GAAP $ 0.09 $ 0.04 $ 0.26 $ 0.05 $ 0.09 $ 0.08 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.09 $ 0.05 $ 0.28 $ 0.06 $ 0.09 $ 0.08

Year-over-year, net income attributable to ARC and earnings per share increased during the second quarter of 2023, despite lower sales, as we benefited from the reduction in depreciation expense and efficiencies in our overall cost structure.

Cash Provided by Operating Activities

In millions 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 FYE 2022 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 Cash provided by operating activities $ 10.3 $ 3.8 $ 37.2 $ 10.8 $ 14.9 $ 8.6

The year-over-year increase in cash flows from operations during the second quarter of 2023, compared to the same period in 2022, was primarily due to an improvement in accounts receivable collections and continued inventory management.

EBITDA

In millions 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 FYE 2022 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 EBITDA $ 10.6 $ 8.2 $ 39.1 $ 8.9 $ 10.8 $ 10.9 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11.1 $ 8.7 $ 40.9 $ 9.3 $ 11.2 $ 11.3

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA decreased in the second quarter of 2023 due to lower sales during the second quarter of 2023, compared to the same period in 2022.





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Sales from Services and Product Lines as a Percentage of Net Sales 2023 2022 2023 2022 Digital Printing 61.1 % 61.9 % 60.5 % 61.2 % MPS 26.2 % 25.8 % 26.9 % 26.3 % Scanning and Digital Imaging 7.3 % 5.8 % 7.0 % 5.9 % Equipment and supplies sales 5.4 % 6.5 % 5.6 % 6.6 %





Teleconference and Webcast

ARC Document Solutions will hold a conference call with investors and analysts on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 2 P.M. Pacific Time (5 P.M. Eastern Time) to discuss results of the Company's second quarter of 2023. To access the live conference call, dial (888) 330-2354. International callers may join the conference by dialing (240) 789-2706. The conference code is 68720 and will be required to register or dial into the call. A live webcast will also be made available from the "Overview" and "Events & Presentation" pages of ARC Document Solution's investor relations website at http://ir.e-arc.com . A replay of the webcast will be available on the website following the call's conclusion.









About ARC Document Solutions (NYSE: ARC)

ARC partners with top brands around the world to tell their stories through visually compelling graphics. We use advanced digital printing technology, sustainable materials, and innovative techniques to bring their vision to life. ARC also provides other digital printing and scanning services to a wide variety of industries all over North America and in select markets around the world. Follow ARC at www.e-arc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current opinions, estimates and assumptions of management regarding future events and the future financial performance of the Company, and on the Company's operations. Words and phrases such as, "opportunities for future growth," "we are confident we will maintain strong profitability and cash flows throughout 2023" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements and all statements other than statements of historical fact, including, but not limited to, any projections regarding earnings, revenues and financial performance of the Company, could be deemed forward-looking statements. We caution you that such statements are only predictions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition to matters affecting the construction, managed print services, digital printing industries, or the economy generally, factors that could cause actual results to differ from expectations stated in forward-looking statements include, among others, the factors described in the section titled "Part I - Item 1A. Risk Factors" of ARC Document Solution's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other periodic filings and prospectuses. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.





Contact Information:

David Stickney

VP Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

925-949-5114









ARC Document Solutions, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, Current assets: 2023 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,066 $ 52,561 Accounts receivable, net of allowances for accounts receivable of $2,012 and $1,947 38,451 38,748 Inventory 8,876 8,610 Prepaid expenses 4,154 4,018 Other current assets 3,817 3,540 Total current assets 106,364 107,477 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $232,051 and $231,913 37,941 40,214 Right-of-use assets from operating leases 27,691 28,163 Goodwill 121,051 121,051 Other intangible assets, net 178 208 Deferred income taxes 5,430 7,993 Other assets 2,138 2,209 Total assets $ 300,793 $ 307,315 Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 23,526 $ 22,972 Accrued payroll and payroll-related expenses 8,451 11,235 Accrued expenses 15,524 16,882 Current operating lease liabilities 9,534 9,924 Current portion of finance leases 9,792 11,558 Total current liabilities 66,827 72,571 Long-term operating lease liabilities 22,949 23,339 Long-term debt and finance leases 52,984 54,916 Other long-term liabilities 132 199 Total liabilities 142,892 151,025 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: ARC Document Solutions, Inc. stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 25,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 shares authorized; 52,436 and 51,400 shares issued and 43,229 and 43,101 shares outstanding 52 51 Additional paid-in capital 135,115 132,952 Retained earnings 46,087 44,416 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,284) (4,187) 176,970 173,232 Less cost of common stock in treasury, 9,207 and 8,299 shares 20,685 18,877 Total ARC Document Solutions, Inc. stockholders' equity 156,285 154,355 Noncontrolling interest 1,616 1,935 Total equity 157,901 156,290 Total liabilities and equity $ 300,793 $ 307,315









ARC Document Solutions, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 72,350 $ 74,564 $ 141,268 $ 144,052 Cost of sales 47,174 49,026 93,167 96,065 Gross profit 25,176 25,538 48,101 47,987 Selling, general and administrative expenses 19,013 19,939 38,495 39,294 Amortization of intangible assets 10 35 21 70 Income from operations 6,153 5,564 9,585 8,623 Other income, net (15) (9) (26) (34) Interest expense, net 447 446 903 876 Income before income tax provision 5,721 5,127 8,708 7,781 Income tax provision 1,734 2,001 2,894 2,799 Net income 3,987 3,126 5,814 4,982 Loss attributable to the noncontrolling interest 31 136 144 252 Net income attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. stockholders $ 4,018 $ 3,262 $ 5,958 $ 5,234 Earnings per share attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. stockholders Basic $ 0.09 $ 0.08 $ 0.14 $ 0.12 Diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.08 $ 0.14 $ 0.12 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 42,801 42,250 42,673 42,172 Diluted 43,614 43,490 43,679 43,630













ARC Document Solutions, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 3,987 $ 3,126 $ 5,814 $ 4,982 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Allowance for credit losses 131 129 229 201 Depreciation 4,363 5,153 9,015 10,547 Amortization of intangible assets 10 35 21 70 Amortization of deferred financing costs 16 15 32 30 Stock-based compensation 529 439 1,023 890 Deferred income taxes 1,583 1,843 2,545 2,578 Deferred tax valuation allowance 6 8 49 16 Other non-cash items, net (82) (56) (157) (106) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 920 (4,217) 222 (5,607) Inventory 260 (289) (323) (1,156) Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,284 1,984 4,542 5,197 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (2,678) 428 (8,859) (6,113) Net cash provided by operating activities 10,329 8,598 14,153 11,529 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (2,241) (1,424) (4,496) (2,666) Other 99 54 191 142 Net cash used in investing activities (2,142) (1,370) (4,305) (2,524) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from stock option exercises 45 23 1,081 311 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under Employee Stock Purchase Plan 31 18 60 38 Share repurchases (1,691) (1,049) (1,808) (1,330) Distribution to noncontrolling interest - (3,908) - (3,908) Payments on finance leases (3,011) (3,794) (6,194) (7,827) Borrowings under revolving credit facilities 40,000 38,000 82,000 76,000 Payments under revolving credit facilities (40,000) (39,250) (82,000) (78,500) Payment of deferred financing costs (23) - (23) - Dividends paid (2,145) (2,110) (4,267) (4,218) Net cash used in financing activities (6,794) (12,070) (11,151) (19,434) Effect of foreign currency translation on cash balances (130) (937) (192) (905) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 1,263 (5,779) (1,495) (11,334) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 49,803 50,374 52,561 55,929 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 51,066 $ 44,595 $ 51,066 $ 44,595 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Noncash investing and financing activities Finance lease obligations incurred $ 997 $ 2,674 $ 2,482 $ 4,363 Operating lease obligations incurred $ 1,010 $ 3,652 $ 4,375 $ 4,799

















ARC Document Solutions, Inc.

Net Sales by Product Line

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Service sales Digital Printing $ 44,218 $ 46,165 $ 85,597 $ 88,112 MPS 18,958 19,248 37,974 37,902 Scanning and Digital Imaging 5,260 4,320 9,854 8,489 Total service sales 68,436 69,733 133,425 134,503 Equipment and Supplies Sales 3,914 4,831 7,843 9,549 Total net sales $ 72,350 $ 74,564 $ 141,268 $ 144,052





ARC Document Solutions, Inc.

Non-GAAP Measures

Reconciliation of cash flows provided by operating activities to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows provided by operating activities $ 10,329 $ 8,598 $ 14,153 $ 11,529 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 214 2,094 4,418 7,679 Non-cash expenses, including depreciation and amortization (6,556) (7,566) (12,757) (14,226) Income tax provision 1,734 2,001 2,894 2,799 Interest expense, net 447 446 903 876 Loss attributable to the noncontrolling interest 31 136 144 252 Depreciation and amortization 4,373 5,188 9,036 10,617 EBITDA 10,572 10,897 18,791 19,526 Stock-based compensation 529 439 1,023 890 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,101 $ 11,336 $ 19,814 $ 20,416

See Non-GAAP Financial Measures discussion below.







ARC Document Solutions, Inc.

Non-GAAP Measures

Reconciliation of net income attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. $ 4,018 $ 3,262 $ 5,958 $ 5,234 Interest expense, net 447 446 903 876 Income tax provision 1,734 2,001 2,894 2,799 Depreciation and amortization 4,373 5,188 9,036 10,617 EBITDA 10,572 10,897 18,791 19,526 Stock-based compensation 529 439 1,023 890 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,101 $ 11,336 $ 19,814 $ 20,416









See Non-GAAP Financial Measures discussion below.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc.

Non-GAAP Measures

Reconciliation of net income attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. to unaudited adjusted net income attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc.

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. $ 4,018 $ 3,262 $ 5,958 $ 5,234 Deferred tax valuation allowance and other discrete tax items 33 432 267 438 Adjusted net income attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. $ 4,051 $ 3,694 $ 6,225 $ 5,672 Actual: Earnings per share attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. stockholders: Basic $ 0.09 $ 0.08 $ 0.14 $ 0.12 Diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.08 $ 0.14 $ 0.12 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 42,801 42,250 42,673 42,172 Diluted 43,614 43,490 43,679 43,630 Adjusted: Earnings per share attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. stockholders: Basic $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.15 $ 0.13 Diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.08 $ 0.14 $ 0.13 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 42,801 42,250 42,673 42,172 Diluted 43,614 43,490 43,679 43,630

See Non-GAAP Financial Measures discussion below.





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share presented in this report are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by or presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These measures are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income, income from operations, net income margin, diluted earnings per share or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as a measure of our liquidity. We have presented these measures because we consider them important supplemental measures of our performance and liquidity. We believe investors may also find these measures meaningful, given how our management makes use of them. The following is a discussion of our use of these measures.

EBITDA represents net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. We calculate EBITDA margin by dividing EBITDA by net sales.

We use EBITDA and EBITDA margin to measure and compare the performance of our operating divisions. Our operating divisions' financial performance includes all of the operating activities except debt and taxation which are managed at the corporate level for U.S. operating divisions. We use EBITDA and EBITDA margin to compare the performance of our operating divisions and to measure performance for determining consolidated-level compensation. In addition, we use EBITDA and EBITDA margin to evaluate potential acquisitions and potential capital expenditures.

EBITDA and EBITDA margin have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for









analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are as follows:

•They do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures and contractual commitments;

•They do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

•They do not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary, to service interest or principal payments on our debt;

•Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and

•Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate these measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

Because of these limitations, EBITDA and related ratios should not be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to us to invest in business growth or to reduce our indebtedness. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using EBITDA and EBITDA margin only as supplements.

Our presentation of adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA is an attempt to provide meaningful comparisons to our historical performance for our existing and future investors. The unprecedented changes in our end markets over the past several years have required us to take measures that are unique in our history and specific to individual circumstances. Comparisons inclusive of these actions make normal financial and other performance patterns difficult to discern under a strict GAAP presentation. Each non-GAAP presentation, however, is explained in detail in the reconciliation tables above.

Specifically, we have presented adjusted net income attributable to ARC and adjusted earnings per share attributable to ARC stockholders for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 to reflect the exclusion of changes in the valuation allowances related to certain deferred tax assets and other discrete tax items. We believe this presentation helps facilitate our investors understanding of our results of operations and allows them to make meaningful comparisons of our operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 against the corresponding periods in 2022. We believe these changes were the result of items which are not indicative of our actual operating performance.

We have presented Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 to exclude stock-based compensation expense. We calculated Adjusted EBITDA margin by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by net sales. The adjustment to exclude stock-based compensation expense from EBITDA is consistent with the definition of Adjusted EBITDA in our credit agreement; therefore, we believe this information is useful to investors in assessing our financial performance and ability to access our credit facility.







