Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  ARC Document Solutions, Inc.    ARC

ARC DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS, INC.

(ARC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ARC Document : Setting Up Your Construction Site for Success

01/29/2021 | 05:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Once you begin a new construction project, getting your jobsite set up and ready for the arrival of workers, vendors, engineers, and visitors is no small feat. Aside from contacting dozens of contractors to gather multiple bids, the entire site must be equipped to handle the ups and downs of a large-scale build. There are a lot of logistical tasks to take care of:

  • Printing multiple sets of plans
  • Ensuring compliance with the latest health and safety protocols
  • Setting up an on-site office trailer
  • Renting mobile office equipment
  • Purchasing supplies

Setting up a project site can be one of the biggest challenges before breaking ground, but it doesn't have to be. Choosing partners who can deliver multiple services for your project means you can engage with fewer vendors and manage less tasks, saving time, money, and headaches.

When it's time to set up your next jobsite, ARC's experts can provide you and your team with a total on-site solution, designed to handle all of the day-to-day business needs at your jobsite. Our exclusive Digital Storefront empowers users to order, manage, and maintain all of their construction signage, such as:

  • Health & safety posters
  • COVID graphics
  • Directional signs
  • Portable desktop protection screens

In addition, the Digital Storefront allows multiple team members to order using preset pricing, and offers a wide variety of the latest mobile office equipment for rental, such as:

  • Desks & chairs
  • Monitors & screens
  • Large-format plotters & multi-function printers

Best of all, we provide you with a simple monthly invoice. ARC's team will even drop off and pick up your rental equipment when the job is done.

Choosing one provider for all of your signage, prints, and office equipment helps to streamline complex logistics and ensures consistency across corporate-branded graphics. When it's time to set up your next jobsite, reach out to ARC's experts for a free consultation.

Disclaimer

ARC Document Solutions Inc. published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 10:45:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ARC DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS, INC.
05:46aARC DOCUMENT : Setting Up Your Construction Site for Success
PU
01/28ARC DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/21SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating ARC Document ..
PR
01/15ARC DOCUMENT : Facilities Announces Two New U.S. Patents
PU
2020ARC DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
2020ARC Document Reinstalls Dividend Program
MT
2020ARC DOCUMENT : Announces Recommencement of Dividend Program
PU
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Prolongs Selling Trend at ARC Document Solutions
MT
2020INSIDER TRENDS : ARC Document Solutions Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
2020ARC DOCUMENT : Three Reasons Top Companies are Abandoning Their Print Rooms
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 382 M - -
Net income 2019 3,02 M - -
Net Debt 2019 125 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 20,7x
Yield 2019 0,72%
Capitalization 88,6 M 88,6 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,48x
EV / Sales 2019 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 2 300
Free-Float 71,0%
Chart ARC DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
ARC Document Solutions, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARC DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dilantha Ediriweera Wijesuriya Chief Operating Officer
Jorge Avalos Chief Financial Officer
Rahul K. Roy Chief Technology Officer
Mark W. Mealy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARC DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS, INC.40.54%89
TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD.4.12%5 019
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.-1.78%4 905
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO.,LTD.9.97%2 293
DELUXE CORPORATION28.39%1 468
DE LA RUE PLC-0.71%449
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ