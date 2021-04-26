Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ARC Document Solutions, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARC

ARC DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS, INC.

(ARC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ARC Document : Extends Favorable Lending Terms through 2026 with New Credit Facility

04/26/2021 | 08:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Maintains Low Floating Interest Rate Based on Total Leverage Ratio; Revolver set at $70 million.

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2021 / ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) announced today that it entered into a new, five-year revolving line of credit in the amount of $70 million, replacing the Company's former credit agreement dated November 20, 2014. The new agreement features terms similar to the former credit agreement, including the ability to use excess cash of up to $15 million per year for restricted payments such as share repurchases and dividends. The new agreement matures in April 2026.

'Despite the challenging conditions of the past year, ARC has demonstrated consistency and strength in its ability to generate cash and reduce its debt,' said Suri Suriyakumar, Chairman, CEO of ARC. 'The new agreement maintains our solid capital structure, supports our commitment to returning shareholder value, and provides significant flexibility to capitalize on new opportunities and grow the business over the next five years.'

The new revolving credit line bears interest at per annum floating rates that are adjusted quarterly based on the Company's leverage ratio. Based on ARC's total leverage ratio at the closing, the Company's interest rate effective April 22, 2021, is LIBOR plus 150 basis points.

U.S. Bank National Association was the Lead Arranger on the transaction. BMO Harris Bank N.A. was the Syndication Agent.

About ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC)
ARC provides a wide variety of document distribution and graphic production services to facilitate communication for professionals in the design, marketing, commercial real estate, construction and related fields. Follow ARC at www.e-arc.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current opinions, estimates and assumptions of management regarding future events and the future financial performance of the Company. Words and phrases such as 'maintains our solid capital structure ' and ' capitalize on new opportunities and grow the business over the next five years ', and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements and all statements other than statements of historical fact, including, but not limited to, any projections regarding earnings, revenues and financial performance of the Company, could be deemed forward-looking statements. We caution you that such statements are only predictions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition to matters affecting the markets we serve, or the economy generally, factors that could cause actual results to differ from expectations stated in forward-looking statements include, among others, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and our business, and additional factors described in the caption entitled 'Risk Factors' in Item 1A in ARC Document Solution's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other periodic filings and prospectuses. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact Information:
David Stickney
VP Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
925-949-5114

SOURCE: ARC Document Solutions



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/642143/ARC-Document-Solutions-Extends-Favorable-Lending-Terms-through-2026-with-New-Credit-Facility

Disclaimer

ARC Document Solutions Inc. published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 12:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ARC DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS, INC.
08:11aARC DOCUMENT  : Extends Favorable Lending Terms through 2026 with New Credit Fac..
PU
04/19ARC DOCUMENT  : Simplifying Printing in a Hybrid Work Environment
PU
04/05ARC DOCUMENT  : to Report First Quarter Results on May 4, 2021
PU
03/19ARC DOCUMENT  : What's Your Name? Assessing Document Conversion Projects
PU
02/24ARC DOCUMENT  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
02/23ARC DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/23ARC DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, F..
AQ
02/23ARC DOCUMENT  : Earnings Flash (ARC) ARC DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS Reports Q4 EPS $0.02
MT
02/23ARC DOCUMENT  : Earnings Flash (ARC) ARC DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS Posts Q4 Revenue $64..
MT
02/17ARC DOCUMENT  : Four Reasons to Centralize Your Print Infrastructure
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 289 M - -
Net income 2020 6,19 M - -
Net Debt 2020 88,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
Yield 2020 1,35%
Capitalization 96,3 M 96,3 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,49x
EV / Sales 2020 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 1 750
Free-Float 72,8%
Chart ARC DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
ARC Document Solutions, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARC DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jorge Avalos Chief Financial Officer
Rahul K. Roy Chief Technology Officer
Dilantha Ediriweera Wijesuriya Chief Operating Officer
Ken Gini SVP-Administration, Operations & Procurement
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARC DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS, INC.52.03%96
TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD.30.65%6 012
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.20.49%5 811
CIMPRESS PLC8.53%2 476
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO.,LTD.8.13%2 235
DELUXE CORPORATION52.29%1 869
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ