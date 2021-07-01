Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ARC Document Solutions, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARC   US00191G1031

ARC DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS, INC.

(ARC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ARC Document : to Report Second Quarter Results on August 3, 2021

07/01/2021 | 11:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN RAMON, CA/ ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) today announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2021 results on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 2 P.M. Pacific Time (5 P.M. Eastern Time). The Company's related press release will also be issued on August 3, 2021, after the market close.

To access the live audio call, dial (833) 968-2212. International callers may join the conference by dialing (778) 560-2897. The conference code is 1237156 and will be required to dial in to the call. A live webcast will also be made available on the investor relations page of ARC Document Solution's website at http://ir.e-arc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website following the call's conclusion.

About ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC)
ARC provides a wide variety of document distribution and graphic production services to facilitate communication for professionals in the design, marketing, commercial real estate, construction and related fields. Follow ARC at www.e-arc.com.

CONTACT:
David Stickney
VP Corporate Communications & IR
+1-925-949-5114



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/653980/ARC-Document-Solutions-to-Report-Second-Quarter-Results-on-August-3-2021

Disclaimer

ARC Document Solutions Inc. published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 03:02:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ARC DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS, INC.
07/01ARC DOCUMENT  : to Report Second Quarter Results on August 3, 2021
PU
06/29ARC DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS, INC.  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/25ARC DOCUMENT  : Digging for Data with Abacus
PU
06/03ARC DOCUMENT  : Five Fundamentals When Considering an ARC Digital Storefront
PU
05/13ARC DOCUMENT  : Redefining Office Printing with ARC Digital Storefronts
PU
05/05ARC DOCUMENT  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
05/04ARC DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, C..
AQ
05/04ARC DOCUMENT  : Reports Year-Over-Year Increases in Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Flo..
PU
05/04ARC DOCUMENT  : Earnings Flash (ARC) ARC DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS Reports Q1 Revenue $..
MT
05/04ARC DOCUMENT  : Earnings Flash (ARC) ARC DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS Posts Q1 EPS $0.02
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 289 M - -
Net income 2020 6,19 M - -
Net Debt 2020 88,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
Yield 2020 1,35%
Capitalization 92,0 M 92,0 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,49x
EV / Sales 2020 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 1 750
Free-Float 70,8%
Chart ARC DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
ARC Document Solutions, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARC DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jorge Avalos Chief Financial Officer
Rahul K. Roy Chief Technology Officer
Dilantha Ediriweera Wijesuriya Chief Operating Officer
Ken Gini SVP-Administration, Operations & Procurement
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARC DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS, INC.45.27%92
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.27.65%5 997
TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD.23.23%5 581
CIMPRESS PLC23.56%2 778
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO.,LTD.14.95%2 379
DELUXE CORPORATION63.60%2 013