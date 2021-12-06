Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. ARC Group Worldwide, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARCW   US00213H1059

ARC GROUP WORLDWIDE, INC.

(ARCW)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ARC Worldwide : Reports Solid Performance with Fiscal Year Results

12/06/2021 | 03:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
December 6, 2021

DELAND, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. ("ARC" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of advanced manufacturing, today announces financial results for the fiscal year 2021, ended June 30, 2021.

Fiscal Year Results

  • Net sales of $62.2 million, up 28.1% from the prior-year period;
  • Gross profit of $14.1 million, up 106.8% from the prior-year period;
  • Gross margin of 22.6%, up 860 basis points from the prior-year period.
  • Operating expenses of $7.3 million, down 13.6% from the prior-year period;
  • Income from continuing operations of $6.8 million, as compared to operating loss of $1.6 million in the prior-year period;
  • Interest and financing costs of $2.0 million, down 43.1% from the prior-year period;
  • EBITDA was $12.3 million; up 176% from the prior-year period;
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $12.5 million, up 163% from the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and more fully defined in the enclosed table.

Prior year financials include the results of ARC Metal Stamping, LLC ("AMS"), which was divested in December 2019 and are presented as discontinued operations.

To see the full Financial Report, please click here

Contact:

Investor Relations

Phone: (303)467-5236

Email: InvestorRelations@arcw.com

Disclaimer

ARC Group Worldwide Inc. published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 20:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ARC GROUP WORLDWIDE, INC.
12/03ARC WORLDWIDE : FY21 Annual Report - Audited
PU
11/30ARC WORLDWIDE : Wins another MIM Prize at 2021 MPIF Powder Metallurgy Design Excellence Co..
PU
11/17ARC WORLDWIDE : Quarterly Report - Unaudited
PU
11/15ARC WORLDWIDE : FY21 Annual Report - Unaudited
PU
11/02ARC Group Wins MIM Grand Prize at 2021 MPIF Powder Metallurgy Design Excellence Competi..
PU
10/13ARC WORLDWIDE : African Risk Capacity (ARC) Statement on International Day for Disaster Ri..
AQ
10/06ARC WORLDWIDE : Wins MIM Grand Prize at 2021 MPIF Powder Metallurgy Design Excellence Comp..
PU
03/17Veloxint CIF, Inc. announced that it expects to receive funding from Quadrant Managemen..
CI
01/18Arc Group Worldwide, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 202..
CI
2020ARC WORLDWIDE : Wiseman Appointed to the Industry Development Board of the MPIF
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 48,5 M - -
Net income 2020 -5,29 M - -
Net Debt 2020 40,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,33x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 29,1 M 29,1 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,01x
EV / Sales 2020 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 530
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart ARC GROUP WORLDWIDE, INC.
Duration : Period :
ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jedidiah D. Rust Chief Executive Officer
Aaron Willman Chief Financial Officer
Alan Grant Quasha Chairman
Gregory D. Wallis Independent Director
Eddie W. Neely Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARC GROUP WORLDWIDE, INC.160.00%29
ATLAS COPCO AB32.46%70 707
SMC CORPORATION17.55%43 312
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED49.82%40 434
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION11.94%39 248
FANUC CORPORATION-8.30%39 095