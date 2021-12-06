ARC Worldwide : Reports Solid Performance with Fiscal Year Results

DELAND, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. ("ARC" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of advanced manufacturing, today announces financial results for the fiscal year 2021, ended June 30, 2021.

Fiscal Year Results

Net sales of $62.2 million, up 28.1% from the prior-year period;

Gross profit of $14.1 million, up 106.8% from the prior-year period;

Gross margin of 22.6%, up 860 basis points from the prior-year period.

Operating expenses of $7.3 million, down 13.6% from the prior-year period;

Income from continuing operations of $6.8 million, as compared to operating loss of $1.6 million in the prior-year period;

Interest and financing costs of $2.0 million, down 43.1% from the prior-year period;

EBITDA was $12.3 million; up 176% from the prior-year period;

Adjusted EBITDA was $12.5 million, up 163% from the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and more fully defined in the enclosed table.

Prior year financials include the results of ARC Metal Stamping, LLC ("AMS"), which was divested in December 2019 and are presented as discontinued operations.

