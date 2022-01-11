ARC Worldwide : Wins another MIM Prize at 2021

The powder metallurgy (PM) metal injection molding (MIM) process was selected for this intricate key blade used in an electronic security system. This precipitation hardened stainless steel component was a Metal Powder Industries Federation (MPIF) 2021 PM Design Excellence Awards Competition winner.

The winners in the 2021 Powder Metallurgy (PM) Design Excellence Awards competition, sponsored by the Metal Powder Industries Federation (MPIF), demonstrate outstanding examples of PM's diversity. From electric vehicles to golf putters, these components use PM's flexibility to push forward new concepts and process controls to demonstrate the inexhaustible well of capabilities PM can marshal in the service of component design.

