    ARCW   US00213H1059

ARC GROUP WORLDWIDE, INC.

(ARCW)
ARC Worldwide : Wins another MIM Prize at 2021

01/11/2022 | 02:48pm EST
The powder metallurgy (PM) metal injection molding (MIM) process was selected for this intricate key blade used in an electronic security system. This precipitation hardened stainless steel component was a Metal Powder Industries Federation (MPIF) 2021 PM Design Excellence Awards Competition winner.

The winners in the 2021 Powder Metallurgy (PM) Design Excellence Awards competition, sponsored by the Metal Powder Industries Federation (MPIF), demonstrate outstanding examples of PM's diversity. From electric vehicles to golf putters, these components use PM's flexibility to push forward new concepts and process controls to demonstrate the inexhaustible well of capabilities PM can marshal in the service of component design.

Click here to watch the video on our LinkedIn Page!

Disclaimer

ARC Group Worldwide Inc. published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 19:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 48,5 M - -
Net income 2020 -5,29 M - -
Net Debt 2020 40,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,33x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 28,7 M 28,7 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,01x
EV / Sales 2020 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 530
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart ARC GROUP WORLDWIDE, INC.
Duration : Period :
ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jedidiah D. Rust Chief Executive Officer
Aaron Willman Chief Financial Officer
Alan Grant Quasha Chairman
Gregory D. Wallis Independent Director
Eddie W. Neely Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARC GROUP WORLDWIDE, INC.0.00%29
ATLAS COPCO AB-6.14%74 903
SMC CORPORATION-2.59%43 370
FANUC CORPORATION1.62%41 272
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-0.21%40 797
FASTENAL COMPANY-6.07%34 608