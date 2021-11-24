Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Arc Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMP   VGG045791016

ARC MINERALS LIMITED

(TMP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arc Minerals : Form of Proxy – AGM 2021(opens in new window)

11/24/2021 | 01:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*00000101010000*

000001

175085_205429_MAIL/000001/000001/SG151/i

SG151

SRN:

Disclaimer

Arc Minerals Limited published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 17:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ARC MINERALS LIMITED
01:00pARC MINERALS : Form of Proxy – AGM 2021(opens in new window)
PU
01:00pARC MINERALS : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021(opens in new window)
PU
11/09FTSE 100 Closed Tuesday Down Despite Decent Earnings Figures
DJ
11/09FTSE Flat, Persimmon Drops After 3Q Sales Slowdown
DJ
11/09FTSE Edges Higher, Sterling Boosted by Profit-Taking, Position-Closing
DJ
11/09FTSE 100 Edges Up; AB Foods, Rolls-Royce, Housebuilders Lead Gains
DJ
11/09Gilts Unlikely to Fall in Value in Coming Months
DJ
10/25Arc Minerals Limited Announces Assays Confirm Copper Sulphide Mineralisation
CI
10/22Arc Minerals Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
10/14Big miners reconsider Congo, Zambia risks as copper price surges
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -2,03 M -2,71 M -2,71 M
Net Debt 2020 3,03 M 4,04 M 4,04 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,66x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 31,2 M 41,6 M 41,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float 71,4%
Chart ARC MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Arc Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARC MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,03 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Remy Jaime Jacques-Henri Welschinger Director & Finance Director
Nicholas Kurt von Schirnding Executive Chairman
Vassilios Carellas Chief Operating Officer
Brian Keith McMaster Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Caleb Amos Mulenga Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARC MINERALS LIMITED-27.74%42
BHP GROUP-10.32%137 588
RIO TINTO PLC-14.62%103 393
GLENCORE PLC61.22%65 972
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC18.75%47 262
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.92%32 387