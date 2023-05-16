Arc Minerals Ltd Presentation: May 2021

The information contained in these slides and this presentation is being supplied to you by ARC MINERALS Ltd. ("the Company") solely for your information and may not be reproduced or redistributed in whole or in part to any other person. Recipients of these slides and/or persons attending this presentation who are considering a purchase of ordinary shares in the Company are reminded that any such purchase must be made solely on the basis of the information that the Company has officially released into the public domain. Whilst all reasonable care has been taken to ensure that the facts stated in these slides and this presentation are accurate and the forecasts, opinions and expectations contained in these slides and this presentation are fair and reasonable, the information contained in this document has not been independently verified and accordingly no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy, fairness or completeness of the information or opinions contained in these slides or this presentation and no reliance should be placed on the accuracy, fairness or completeness of the information contained in these slides and this presentation.
MAY 2023
ARC MINERALS LIMITED | AIM : ARCM
Arc Minerals Overview
Tier-onecopper asset in Zambia
Comprehensive airborne geophysical programme and soil sampling programme completed
14 large and well-defined targets identified
Achieved some of the best intersections in the Zambian Copperbelt including: 18m grading 2.35% Cu and 39m grading 1.47% Cu
Signed Joint Venture Agreement with Anglo American
Interest in new copper discoveries in Botswana
Experienced Board and management team with a proven track record of successful development of mineral projects
MAY 2023
Capital Structure (AIM: ARCM)
As at 15 May 2023
In GBP
Share Price
3.52p
Shares in issue
1,225m
Market Capitalisation
£43.1m/US$53.4m
Key Shareholders
Karl-Erik von Bahr
7.0%
Läramas Riksförbund
5.0%
Hargreave Hale Ltd
4.0%
Highly Experienced Board
Significant Skin in the Game
Nick von Schirnding |Executive Chairman
Nick von Schirnding has over 25 years' experience in the mining sector across a number of geographies. Nick was CEO of Asia Resource Minerals plc, a FTSE listed mining company. Prior to this Nick was a senior executive with Anglo American plc and De Beers. Nick is also chairman of Fodere, a private minerals processing business with a plant at Highveld steel and a non-executive director of AIM listed Jangada Mines and Edenvillle Energy. Mr von Schirnding is also an advisor to Apollo Management, a leading US private equity group.
Rémy Welschinger |Finance Director
Rémy is the founder of Limehouse Capital, an investment holding company specialising in natural resources projects. Up until 2018, he was Head of Commodities Sales in Europe for Deutsche Bank. Prior to that, Mr. Welschinger was an Executive Director in the Fixed Income and Commodities division of Morgan Stanley in London. Rémy is also a Non-Executive Director of ASX listed Infinity Lithium.
Valentine Chitalu| Non-Executive Director
Valentine Chitalu is an entrepreneur in Zambia and southern Africa specializing in private equity and local private sector development. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Phatisa Group, a private equity fund manager in Sub-Saharan Africa, and has previously worked for the CDC Group in London and Lusaka, focusing on identifying investment opportunities and portfolio management, and was Chief Executive Officer of the Zambian Privatisation Agency where he was responsible for the divestiture of over 240 enterprises. Valentine is a Chartered Certified Accountant and holds a Masters in Economics from Cambridge University
Brian McMaster| Non-Executive Director
Brian McMaster has almost 20 years' experience in the area of corporate reconstruction, turnaround, performance improvement and 20 years in the mining and exploration industry. His recent experience includes founding Harvest Minerals and Jangada Mines, AIM listed companies.
MAY 2023
ARC MINERALS LIMITED | AIM : ARCM
Joint Venture with Anglo American
Arc entered into a Joint Venture with Anglo American for the development of its
Zambian copper projects
Under the agreement, Anglo American will have the right to retain a 70% ownership in the Joint Venture for an aggregate investment by Anglo American of up to US$88.5M including cash payment of up to US$14.5M
Anglo American has the right to retain an Ownership Interest of 51%, by:
funding exploration expenditures equal to US$24.0M on or before the date that is 180 days after the third anniversary of the Effective Date ("Phase I End Date"); and
Making cash payments totalling up to US$14.5M, as follows:
US$ 3.5M upon signing of the Joint Venture Documents ("Effective Date");
US$ 1M on the first anniversary of the Effective Date;
US$ 1M on the second anniversary of the Effective Date;
US$ 1M on the third anniversary of the Effective Date; and
US$ 8M by the Phase I End Date.
Following the completion of Phase I, Anglo American will have the right to retain an additional ownership interest equal to 9% (for a total ownership interest of 60%) by funding US$20M of additional exploration expenditures within 2 years of the Phase I End Date ("Phase II End Date")
Following the completion of Phase II, Anglo American will have the right to retain an additional ownership interest equal to 10% (for a total ownership interest of 70%) by funding US$ 30M within 2 years of the Phase II End Date.