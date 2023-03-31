Advanced search
    TMP   VGG045791016

ARC MINERALS LIMITED

(TMP)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:16:13 2023-03-31 am EDT
4.030 GBX   +16.81%
05:05aArc Minerals Shares Rise on Zambia Copper-Cobalt Project Joint-Venture Extension
DJ
03/27Arc Minerals Limited Announces Resignation of Caleb Mulenga from the Board of the Company
CI
02/07Arc Minerals progresses talks with Anglo American on Zambian venture
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arc Minerals Shares Rise on Zambia Copper-Cobalt Project Joint-Venture Extension

03/31/2023 | 05:05am EDT
By Anthony O. Goriainoff


Shares in Arc Minerals Ltd. rose Friday after the company said that an extension has been agreed with its joint venture partner--a subsidiary of Anglo American PLC--regarding its copper-cobalt project in Zambia.

Shares at 0805 GMT were up 0.55 pence, or 16%, at 4 pence.

The London-listed mining group said that an extension of 13 business days to April 21 had been agreed so as to accommodate the completion of certain outstanding steps. All substantive commercial terms of the proposed joint venture remain unchanged, it added.

"I am very pleased with progress made to date and look forward to updating shareholders in more depth soon," Executive Chairman Nick von Schirnding said.


Write to Anthony O. Goriainoff at anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-31-23 0504ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC -1.07% 2658.83 Delayed Quote.-16.96%
ARC MINERALS LIMITED 16.81% 4.03 Delayed Quote.9.52%
PLATINUM 0.29% 987.4 Delayed Quote.-9.53%
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -5,36 M -6,63 M -6,63 M
Net Debt 2021 1,43 M 1,77 M 1,77 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,92x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 42,3 M 52,3 M 52,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart ARC MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Arc Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARC MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,03
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Remy Jaime Jacques-Henri Welschinger Director & Finance Director
Nicholas Kurt von Schirnding Executive Chairman
Vassilios Carellas Chief Operating Officer
Brian Keith McMaster Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Caleb Amos Mulenga Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARC MINERALS LIMITED9.52%52
ANTOFAGASTA PLC2.30%18 910
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.6.04%15 165
VEDANTA LIMITED-8.64%12 710
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.0.67%10 330
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED14.58%8 222
