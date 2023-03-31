Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Arc Minerals Limited
  News
  Summary
    TMP   VGG045791016

ARC MINERALS LIMITED

(TMP)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  08:20:01 2023-03-31 am EDT
3.910 GBX   +13.33%
08:28aArc Minerals extends exclusivity deal with Anglo American
AN
05:05aArc Minerals Shares Rise on Zambia Copper-Cobalt Project Joint-Venture Extension
DJ
03/27Arc Minerals Limited Announces Resignation of Caleb Mulenga from the Board of the Company
CI
Arc Minerals extends exclusivity deal with Anglo American

03/31/2023 | 08:28am EDT
Arc Minerals Ltd - Africa-focused base metals exploration company with projects in Zambia and Botswana - Agrees 13 business day extension for exclusivity agreement with its proposed joint-venture partner, a subsidiary of Anglo American PLC. Says extension under the letter of intent with Anglo American now runs until April 13. This is to accommodate the completion of "certain outstanding steps" regarding the proposed joint venture's copper interests in northwestern Zambia.

Says all substantive commercial terms of proposed joint venture remain unchanged from those previously announced on May 12 last year. Through the joint venture, Anglo will have the right to retain a 70% ownership for an aggregate investment of up to USD88.5 million, Arc Minerals said at the time. It added that Anglo American will make cash payments to Arc Minerals of up to USD14.5 million as part of the investment.

Arc Minerals current stock price: 3.91 pence, up 13%

12-month change: up 13%

Anglo American current stock price in London: 2,668.50p, down 0.7%

12-month change: down 33%

Anglo American current stock price in Johannesburg: ZAR586.19, down 1.5%

12-month change: down 24%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC -0.73% 2668.5 Delayed Quote.-16.96%
ARC MINERALS LIMITED 13.33% 3.91 Delayed Quote.9.52%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.01% 469.94 Real-time Quote.2.74%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.08% 153.6 Real-time Quote.0.87%
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -5,36 M -6,63 M -6,63 M
Net Debt 2021 1,43 M 1,77 M 1,77 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,92x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 42,3 M 52,3 M 52,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float 80,1%
Managers and Directors
Remy Jaime Jacques-Henri Welschinger Director & Finance Director
Nicholas Kurt von Schirnding Executive Chairman
Vassilios Carellas Chief Operating Officer
Brian Keith McMaster Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Caleb Amos Mulenga Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARC MINERALS LIMITED9.52%52
ANTOFAGASTA PLC2.30%19 283
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.8.70%15 595
VEDANTA LIMITED-8.64%12 724
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.0.67%10 502
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED16.84%8 344
