ARC MINERALS LIMITED

(OTC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/08 11:35:26 am
6.1 GBX   --.--%
02:06aARC MINERALS  : Casa Mining Update
PU
03/24ARC MINERALS  : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
03/24ARC MINERALS  : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
Arc Minerals : Casa Mining Update

04/09/2021 | 02:06am EDT
Arc Minerals Limited - Casa Mining Update

4/9/2021

RNS Number : 9015U

Arc Minerals Limited

09 April 2021

9 April 2021

Arc Minerals Ltd

('Arc Minerals' or the 'Company')

Casa Mining Update

Further to the announcement made by Arc Minerals on 18 March 2020 to sell Arc's enre 99.43% interest in Casa Mining Limited ("Casa") to Golden Square Equity Partners Limited ("Golden Square") for a consideraon of up to $50m, Arc wishes to inform shareholders that it has been informed by Golden Square that Golden Square has been approached by a third party interested buyer. Any such transacon requires the consent of Arc Minerals. Arc Minerals is reviewing the proposed transacon, which potenally looks aracve, and will update the market in due course.

The Company also announces that the US$5m consideraon due to Arc Minerals in the form of a loan note resulng from the sale of its interest in Casa, which had been

1

due to mature on 19 March 2021, has been extended for a further 120 days to 16 July 2021.

Total Vong Rights

For the purposes of Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company conﬁrms that at the date of this announcement the total issued share capital is 1,103,641,762 Ordinary Shares of no par value. There are no Ordinary Shares held in treasury and the total number of vong rights in the Company is therefore 1,103,641,762. This ﬁgure may be used by shareholders as the denominator or the calculaons by which they will determine whether they are required to nofy their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For more informaon visit www.arcminerals.com.

Market Abuse Regulaon (MAR) Disclosure

Certain informaon contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside informaon for the purposes of Arcle 7 of Regulaon (EU) No 596/2014 unl the release of this announcement.

**ENDS**

Contacts

Arc Minerals Ltd

+44 (0) 20 7917 2942

Nick von Schirnding (Chairman)

SP Angel (Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Ewan Leggat / Adam Cowl

WH Ireland Limited (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7220 1666

Harry Ansell / Katy Mitchell

2

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

RNS may use your IP address to confirm compliance with the terms and conditions, to analyse how you engage with the information contained in this communication, and to share such analysis on an anonymised basis with others as part of our commercial services. For further information about how RNS and the London Stock Exchange use the personal data you provide us, please see our Privacy Policy.

END

UPDUPUUGCUPGGMR

3

Disclaimer

Arc Minerals Limited published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 06:05:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
