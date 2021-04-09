Arc Minerals : Casa Mining Update

due to mature on 19 March 2021, has been extended for a further 120 days to 16 July 2021.

Total Vong Rights

For the purposes of Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company conﬁrms that at the date of this announcement the total issued share capital is 1,103,641,762 Ordinary Shares of no par value. There are no Ordinary Shares held in treasury and the total number of vong rights in the Company is therefore 1,103,641,762. This ﬁgure may be used by shareholders as the denominator or the calculaons by which they will determine whether they are required to nofy their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

