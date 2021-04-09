Arc Minerals : Casa Mining Update

Further to the announcement made by Arc Minerals on 18 March 2020 to sell Arc's enre 99.43% interest in Casa Mining Limited ("Casa") to Golden Square Equity Partners Limited ("Golden Square") for a consideraon of up to $50m, Arc wishes to inform shareholders that it has been informed by Golden Square that Golden Square has been approached by a third party interested buyer. Any such transacon requires the consent of Arc Minerals. Arc Minerals is reviewing the proposed transacon, which potenally looks aracve, and will update the market in due course.
The Company also announces that the US$5m consideraon due to Arc Minerals in the form of a loan note resulng from the sale of its interest in Casa, which had been
due to mature on 19 March 2021, has been extended for a further 120 days to 16 July 2021.
Total Vong Rights
For the purposes of Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company conﬁrms that at the date of this announcement the total issued share capital is 1,103,641,762 Ordinary Shares of no par value. There are no Ordinary Shares held in treasury and the total number of vong rights in the Company is therefore 1,103,641,762. This ﬁgure may be used by shareholders as the denominator or the calculaons by which they will determine whether they are required to nofy their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Certain informaon contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside informaon for the purposes of Arcle 7 of Regulaon (EU) No 596/2014 unl the release of this announcement.
