Arc Minerals Ltd - copper exploration company focused on mines in Africa - Requests suspension of company's shares pending clarification of developments in Zambia on Monday. This comes after publication Monday from the Mining Cadastre in Zambia detailing the results of the 80th Mining Licence Committee and the rejection of mining licence application 33404-HQ-LML submitted by Arc subsidiary, Handa Resources Ltd. Arc says it anticipates that this is due to premature processing of the application but notes no formal notification of this has been received. Arc says it has engaged with the Mining Cadastre for a full explanation. Arc confirms that its interests in all its exploration licences in Zambia remain valid and all exploration activities remain unaffected by this decision.
Current stock price: 1.38 pence
12-month change: down 59%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
