ARC Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based energy company. The Company's activities are focused on the exploration, development, and production of unconventional natural gas, condensate, Natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil in western Canada. The Company's assets are located in the Montney region in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. The Company’s operations in Alberta are located near Grande Prairie and the region includes Kawka and Ante Creek. Kawka is a premium condensate-rich and high-deliverability natural gas play with top-tier development opportunities. The Company’s operations in northeast British Columbia feature low-emissions assets and are strategically connected to third-party egress and hydroelectricity. The Company’s operations in northeast British Columbia are located near Dawson Creek and the region includes Greater Dawson, Sunrise, Attachie, and Septimus and Sundown. The Greater Dawson operating area includes Dawson Phases I, II, III and IV and Parkland 3-9.