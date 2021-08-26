CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.4% to 20,504.15

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.40 percent to 20,504.15

* Leading the index were ARC Resources Ltd , up 4.8%, Tourmaline Oil Corp, up 4%, and Seabridge Gold Inc, higher by 3.3%.

* Lagging shares were Lithium Americas Corp, down 5.3%, Intertape Polymer Group Inc, down 2.6%, and Real Matters Inc, lower by 2.5%.

* On the TSX 107 issues rose and 119 fell as a 0.9-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 11 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 159.4 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc, Sun Life Financial Inc and Toronto-dominion Bank.

* The TSX's energy group rose 0.34 points, or 0.3%, while the financials sector slipped 3.56 points, or 0.9%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.85%, or $0.58, to $67.78 a barrel. Brent crude fell 1.29%, or $0.93, to $71.32 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 17.6% for the year.

