Arca Continental B de C : 16 February 2021EBITDA GREW 7.7% WITH REVENUE UP 3% IN 4Q20

Monterrey, Mexico, February 16, 2021 - Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: AC*) ('Arca Continental' or 'AC'), the second-largest Coca-Cola bottler in Latin America, announced its results for the fourth quarter and twelve months of 2020 ('4Q20' and '12M20').

4Q20 HIGHLIGHTS

-Net Sales reached Ps. 42,665 million, up 3%.

-EBITDA totaled Ps. 8,633 million for a margin of 20.2%, representing an increase of 7.7%.

-Net Income came in at Ps. 2,519 million, representing a margin of 5.9%.

12M20 HIGHLIGHTS

-Net Sales increased 4% to Ps. 169,314 million.

-EBITDA totaled Ps. 32,147 million, 5.7% higher than 2019 for a margin of 19%.

-Net Income reached Ps. 10,276 million for a margin of 6.1%.

COMMENTS FROM THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

'The combination of our scale, product portfolio, commercial platform, innovation and most importantly our great team of associates, allowed us to rise up and face one of the most challenging years in the history of the company. We delivered outstanding results, growing our sales and EBITDA by 4% and 5.7%, respectively, while expanding EBITDA margin by 30 basis points. Furthermore, we protected our profitability and future growth prospects, while strengthening all areas of business, particularly digital platforms, operating capabilities, and sustainability.' said Arturo Gutiérrez, CEO of Arca Continental

'For 2021, we are committed to reinforcing our results, by focusing on our execution at the point of sale, operational discipline, and liquidity, and as always, seeking to exceed customer and consumer expectations.' he added.

About Arca Continental

Arca Continental produces, distributes, and markets beverages under The Coca-Cola Company brand, as well as snacks under the Bokados brand in Mexico, Inalecsa in Ecuador, and Wise and Deep River in the United States. With an outstanding history spanning 94 years, Arca Continental is the second-largest Coca-Cola bottler in Latin America, and one of the largest in the world. Through its Coca-Cola franchise, the company serves more than 123 million people in the Northern and Western regions in Mexico, as well as in Ecuador, Peru, in the Northern region of Argentina, and in the Southwestern United States. Arca Continental is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker 'AC'. For more information about Arca Continental, please visitwww.arcacontal.com