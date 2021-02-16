Log in
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.

ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(AC *)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arca Continental B de C : 16 February 2021EBITDA GREW 7.7% WITH REVENUE UP 3% IN 4Q20

02/16/2021 | 08:17am EST
Monterrey, Mexico, February 16, 2021 - Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: AC*) ('Arca Continental' or 'AC'), the second-largest Coca-Cola bottler in Latin America, announced its results for the fourth quarter and twelve months of 2020 ('4Q20' and '12M20').

4Q20 HIGHLIGHTS

  • -Net Sales reached Ps. 42,665 million, up 3%.
  • -EBITDA totaled Ps. 8,633 million for a margin of 20.2%, representing an increase of 7.7%.
  • -Net Income came in at Ps. 2,519 million, representing a margin of 5.9%.

12M20 HIGHLIGHTS

  • -Net Sales increased 4% to Ps. 169,314 million.
  • -EBITDA totaled Ps. 32,147 million, 5.7% higher than 2019 for a margin of 19%.
  • -Net Income reached Ps. 10,276 million for a margin of 6.1%.

COMMENTS FROM THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

'The combination of our scale, product portfolio, commercial platform, innovation and most importantly our great team of associates, allowed us to rise up and face one of the most challenging years in the history of the company. We delivered outstanding results, growing our sales and EBITDA by 4% and 5.7%, respectively, while expanding EBITDA margin by 30 basis points. Furthermore, we protected our profitability and future growth prospects, while strengthening all areas of business, particularly digital platforms, operating capabilities, and sustainability.' said Arturo Gutiérrez, CEO of Arca Continental

'For 2021, we are committed to reinforcing our results, by focusing on our execution at the point of sale, operational discipline, and liquidity, and as always, seeking to exceed customer and consumer expectations.' he added.

Download the full report here.

About Arca Continental

Arca Continental produces, distributes, and markets beverages under The Coca-Cola Company brand, as well as snacks under the Bokados brand in Mexico, Inalecsa in Ecuador, and Wise and Deep River in the United States. With an outstanding history spanning 94 years, Arca Continental is the second-largest Coca-Cola bottler in Latin America, and one of the largest in the world. Through its Coca-Cola franchise, the company serves more than 123 million people in the Northern and Western regions in Mexico, as well as in Ecuador, Peru, in the Northern region of Argentina, and in the Southwestern United States. Arca Continental is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker 'AC'. For more information about Arca Continental, please visitwww.arcacontal.com

Disclaimer

Arca Continental SAB de CV published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 13:16:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 170 B 8 463 M 8 463 M
Net income 2020 10 462 M 522 M 522 M
Net Debt 2020 25 036 M 1 249 M 1 249 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,8x
Yield 2020 3,87%
Capitalization 165 B 8 292 M 8 254 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,12x
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 62 129
Free-Float 33,0%
Chart ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 123,94 MXN
Last Close Price 94,17 MXN
Spread / Highest target 54,0%
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Arturo Gutiérrez Hernández Chief Executive Officer
Emilio Marcos Charur Executive Director-Administration & Finance
Jorge Humberto Santos Reyna Chairman
Alejandro Molina Sánchez Chief Technical & Supply Chain Officer
Ernesto López de Nigris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-1.58%8 292
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-7.57%218 068
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.-0.72%44 708
COCA-COLA HBC AG1.05%12 174
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED3.15%11 278
TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.13.29%10 882
