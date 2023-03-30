Arca Continental B de C : 2022 Integrated Annual Report

We Make a Positive Diﬀerence

Through a sustainable business model, we foster the creation of shared value by working within a context that enables profitable growth, operational excellence, environmental protection, and the integral development of the communities - all of the above within a framework of ethics,

transparency, and responsibility.

How to read this report

This Integrated Report is Arca Continental's primary means to communicate its performance on an annual basis. The information in this report presents concrete actions and verifiable facts with which the company has been able to make a positive impact throughout its value chain while it reinforces its commitment to operating a sustainable business model.

This document integrates information regarding the company's financial performance, as well as its eﬀorts to minimize operational impacts on the environment. It also includes Arca Continental's contributions to the well-being of the communities it serves, and the implementation of international corporate governance best practices within a framework built on ethics and compliance.

To ease the reading of this document, the report has been drawn up as the following diagram:

WE OPERATE A SUSTAINABLE BUSINESS MODEL

TO SERVE THOSE STRENGTHEN OUR ENHANCE OUR AND TO GROW WITH WHO CHOOSE US SUPPLY CHAIN PERFORMANCE OUR CUSTOMERS Consumers who enjoy Commercial partners who Associates that transform raw Commercial partners who the products produce consumables needed materials into our products allows Arca Continental to for us to operate while working with excellence to be present with the final provide them to our customers consumer

Each chapter presents the results obtained from the performance indicators that are recommended by international sustainability rating agencies.

Through this document, Arca Continental reaﬀirms its commitment to the United Nation's Global Compact principles, and discloses information aligned with international standards and frameworks like the ones defined by the Value Reporting Foundation which consolidates the International Integrated Reporting Framework's (IR) principles and those of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), as well as the methodology standards defined by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) in its most recent version, and the impact that climate change has - or could have - on Arca Continental's operations - the latter is done in adherence to the recommendations made by the Task Force of Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

The verification of key indicators is currently under review by a third party. The detailed disclosure of all ESG indicators will be available at the end of June 2023 and can be consulted through the ESG Resource Center on the website at the following link: https://www.arcacontal.com/sustainability/esg-resource-center.aspx

Acknowledgements and memberships

Stamps are provided for partners, supporters and disclosing com formats. Where stamps are available in two colors, please use the backgrounds, and white block on colored backgrounds or imagery stamps at less than 20mm block height.

CDP logo guidelines

Please clearly state the reason for use, as well as where and how be other circumstances, not listed on the previous page, in which logo, if they are consistent with the goals, objectives and messag will need to be sanctioned by the CDP Communications team.

Logo requests and queries

To request permission to use the CDP logo and partner stamps, plemily.peddle@cdp.netor henry.fogarty@cdp.net.

INDEX 06

To our shareholders

15 We are

Arca Continental