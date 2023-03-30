Advanced search
    AC *   MX01AC100006

ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(AC *)
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-28
163.29 MXN   +0.25%
Arca Continental B De C : 2022 Integrated Annual Report
PU
02/09Transcript : Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 09, 2023
CI
02/09Arca Continental B De C : 9 February 2023EBITDA grew 9.4% with Revenue Up 7.1% in 4Q22
PU
Arca Continental B de C : 2022 Integrated Annual Report

03/30/2023
We Make a Positive Diﬀerence

Through a sustainable business model, we foster the creation of shared value by working within a context that enables profitable growth, operational excellence, environmental protection, and the integral development of the communities - all of the above within a framework of ethics,

transparency, and responsibility.

How to read this report

This Integrated Report is Arca Continental's primary means to communicate its performance on an annual basis. The information in this report presents concrete actions and verifiable facts with which the company has been able to make a positive impact throughout its value chain while it reinforces its commitment to operating a sustainable business model.

This document integrates information regarding the company's financial performance, as well as its eﬀorts to minimize operational impacts on the environment. It also includes Arca Continental's contributions to the well-being of the communities it serves, and the implementation of international corporate governance best practices within a framework built on ethics and compliance.

To ease the reading of this document, the report has been drawn up as the following diagram:

WE OPERATE A SUSTAINABLE BUSINESS MODEL

TO SERVE THOSE

STRENGTHEN OUR

ENHANCE OUR

AND TO GROW WITH

WHO CHOOSE US

SUPPLY CHAIN

PERFORMANCE

OUR CUSTOMERS

Consumers who enjoy

Commercial partners who

Associates that transform raw

Commercial partners who

the products

produce consumables needed

materials into our products

allows Arca Continental to

for us to operate

while working with excellence to

be present with the final

provide them to our customers

consumer

Each chapter presents the results obtained from the performance indicators that are recommended by international sustainability rating agencies.

Through this document, Arca Continental reaﬀirms its commitment to the United Nation's Global Compact principles, and discloses information aligned with international standards and frameworks like the ones defined by the Value Reporting Foundation which consolidates the International Integrated Reporting Framework's (IR) principles and those of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), as well as the methodology standards defined by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) in its most recent version, and the impact that climate change has - or could have - on Arca Continental's operations - the latter is done in adherence to the recommendations made by the Task Force of Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

The verification of key indicators is currently under review by a third party. The detailed disclosure of all ESG indicators will be available at the end of June 2023 and can be consulted through the ESG Resource Center on the website at the following link: https://www.arcacontal.com/sustainability/esg-resource-center.aspx

To our shareholders

15 We are

Arca Continental

Disclaimer

Arca Continental SAB de CV published this content on 30 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2023 18:48:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
