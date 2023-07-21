EBITDA GREW 8.4% AND REVENUES INCREASED 5.0% IN 2Q23

Monterrey, Mexico, July 21, 2023 - Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: AC*) ("Arca Continental" or "AC"), thesecond-largestCoca-Colabottler in Latin America, announced its results for the second quarter and first half of 2023 ("2Q23" and "6M23").

Table 1: Financial Highlights

DATA IN MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS

2Q23 2Q22 Variation % Jan-Jun'23 Jan-Jun'22 Variation % Total Beverage Volume (MUC) 636.0 616.4 3.2 1,200.3 1,158.0 3.7 Net Sales 56,051 53,363 5.0 106,735 99,428 7.3 EBITDA 11,314 10,436 8.4 20,865 18,963 10.0 Net Income 4,693 4,222 11.1 8,423 7,316 15.1

Total Beverage Volume includes jug water

Net sales not including Revenues outside the territory (OT) in USA

EBITDA = Operating income + Depreciation + Amortization + Non Recurring Expenses

2Q23 HIGHLIGHTS

Net Sales increased 5.0% when compared to 2Q22, reaching Ps. 56,051 million.

EBITDA grew 8.4% to Ps. 11,314 million for a margin of 20.2%.

Net Income totaled Ps. 4,693 million, up 11.1%, reaching a margin of 8.4%.

6M23 HIGHLIGHTS

Net Sales increased 7.3%, when compared with 6M22, to Ps. 106,735 million.

EBITDA totaled Ps. 20,865 million, 10.0% higher than in 2Q22, for a margin of 19.5%.

Net Income grew 15.1% to Ps. 8,423 million for a margin of 7.9%.

COMMENTS FROM THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

"We finished the first half of the year with positive results posting increases of 7.3% in revenues and 10.0% in EBITDA. These achievements were the outcome of investments in commercial capabilities, the accelerated digitization of the value chain, as well as the efforts of our associates and their determination to deliver excellence in our operation and at the point of sale.", stated Arturo Gutierrez, Chief Executive Officer of Arca Continental.

"At Arca Continental we share the conviction of operating a sustainable business model. We will continue investing in initiatives that generate shared value for the communities we serve, ensuring our profitable growth, and making a positive difference for people and the environment." He added.

1