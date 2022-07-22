Arca Continental B de C : 22 July 2022EBITDA grew 11.0% and revenue increased 16.5% in 2Q22

EBITDA GREW 11.0% AND REVENUE INCREASED 16.5% IN 2Q22

Monterrey, Mexico, July 22, 2022 - Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: AC*) ("Arca Continental" or "AC"), the second-largest Coca-Colabottler in Latin America, announced its results for the second quarter and first half of 2022 ("2Q22" and "6M22").

Table 1: Financial Highlights

DATA IN MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS

2Q22 2Q21 Variation % Jan-Jun'22 Jan-Jun'21 Variation % Total Beverage Volume (MUC) 616.4 577.8 6.7 1,158.0 1,091.8 6.1 Net Sales 53,363 45,808 16.5 99,428 86,282 15.2 EBITDA 10,436 9,399 11.0 18,963 17,081 11.0 Net Income 4,222 3,130 34.9 7,316 5,715 28.0

Total Beverage Volume includes jug water

Net sales not including Revenues outside the territory (OT) in USA

EBITDA = Operating income + Depreciation + Amortization + Non Recurring Expenses

2Q22 HIGHLIGHTS

Net Sales reached Ps. 53,363 million, 16.5% higher than 2Q21.

EBITDA was Ps. 10,436 million for a margin of 19.6%, up 11% versus 2Q21.

Net Income totaled Ps. 4,222 million, up 34.9% for a margin of 7.9%.

6M22 HIGHLIGHTS

Net Sales reached Ps. 99,428 million, representing an increase of 15.2% versus 6M21.

EBITDA totaled Ps. 18,963 million for a margin of 19.1%, 11% higher than 6M21.

Net Income increased 28% to Ps. 7,316 million for a margin of 7.4%.

COMMENTS FROM THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

"By continuously improving the implementation of our commercial model, and with a clear focus on digital initiatives to enhance customer service at the point of sale, we grew net sales by 16.5% and net profit 34.9% in the quarter, reflecting the operating and financial discipline that we are known for, and the firm commitment of our associates in the face of a challenging environment," said Arturo Gutiérrez, CEO of Arca Continental.

"In the second half of 2022, we will keep deploying innovative strategies in the marketplace to meet the needs of customers and consumers, as well as actions to support our communities, against the backdrop of high inflation and disruptions in the supply chain", he added.

1