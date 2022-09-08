Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AC *   MX01AC100006

ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(AC *)
  Report
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-06
138.40 MXN   +0.03%
05:30pARCA CONTINENTAL B DE C : 8 September 2022AC Confirms Commitment to Sustainable Development
PU
07/29Mexico declares drought in northern state of Nuevo Leon matter of 'national security'
RE
07/22TRANSCRIPT : Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 22, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Arca Continental B de C : 8 September 2022AC Confirms Commitment to Sustainable Development

09/08/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
AC Confirms Commitment to Sustainable Development

  • Arca Continental expresses its commitment to the Women's Empowerment Principles and Science-Based Targets Initiative to mitigate climate change

Monterrey, Mexico, September 8, 2022 - Arca Continental, one of the top global bottlers of The Coca-Cola Company brands, has affirmed its commitment to the Women's Empowerment Principles (WEP) and the establishment of Science-Based Targets (SBTi), both promoted by the United Nations (UN), in the fight against climate change.

During the Business Summit for Sustainability, organized in Monterrey by the Global Compact Network in Mexico, Arca Continental confirmed its determination to continue fostering an environment of equal opportunities throughout its work centers. The company also confirmed its intent to mitigate global warming by reducing its carbon footprint.

"As companies, we are called upon to create workspaces and environments in which the people in our teams can reach their maximum potential and become leaders capable of addressing the challenges facing our company and society as a whole," said Denise Martínez, Chief Human Resources Officer.

"We are committed to promoting inclusion and development for our talented people, regardless of age, gender, sexual orientation or any other inherent characteristics," she added before describing the company's commitment to the Women's Empowerment Principles.

Alejandro Molina, Chief Technical and Supply Chain Officers, highlighted the fact that the company reduced its carbon footprint by 21.5% from 2010 to 2020. These results are supported by an 11% reduction in the energy required to produce a liter of beverage.

"Our plan to reduce the carbon footprint is centered on three pillars: 1) Promote efficiency in our processes to minimize impact; 2) Rely on innovation to incorporate new technologies and

disruptive processes; and 3) foster the involvement of different actors in our value chain to collaborate in achieving our goals," he explained.

"We will continue to promote large projects, such as optimizing cooling systems and installing energy- efficient equipment, which enables us to support small businesses with cost reductions and the resulting reduction in emissions," he added when signing the company's adhesion to the Science-Based Targets commitment.

With these actions, Arca Continental reiterates its determination to leave a positive impact on its

surroundings, promoting the comprehensive development of the communities it serves and fostering inclusive workspaces that are free of discrimination.

About Arca Continental

Arca Continental produces, distributes, and markets beverages under The Coca-Cola Company brand, as well as snacks under its own brands in Mexico, Ecuador, and the United States. With an outstanding history spanning more than 96 years, Arca Continental is the second-largestCoca-Cola bottler in Latin America, and one of the largest in the world. Through its Coca-Cola franchise, the company serves more than 123 million people in the Northern and Western regions in Mexico, as well as in Ecuador, Peru, in the Northern region of Argentina, and in the Southwestern United States. Arca Continental is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker "AC." For more information about Arca Continental, please visit www.arcacontal.com

Disclaimer

Arca Continental SAB de CV published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 21:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
