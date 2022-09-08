Arca Continental B de C : 8 September 2022AC Confirms Commitment to Sustainable Development

AC Confirms Commitment to Sustainable Development

Arca Continental expresses its commitment to the Women's Empowerment Principles and Science-Based Targets Initiative to mitigate climate change

Monterrey, Mexico, September 8, 2022 - Arca Continental, one of the top global bottlers of The Coca-Cola Company brands, has affirmed its commitment to the Women's Empowerment Principles (WEP) and the establishment of Science-Based Targets (SBTi), both promoted by the United Nations (UN), in the fight against climate change.

During the Business Summit for Sustainability, organized in Monterrey by the Global Compact Network in Mexico, Arca Continental confirmed its determination to continue fostering an environment of equal opportunities throughout its work centers. The company also confirmed its intent to mitigate global warming by reducing its carbon footprint.

"As companies, we are called upon to create workspaces and environments in which the people in our teams can reach their maximum potential and become leaders capable of addressing the challenges facing our company and society as a whole," said Denise Martínez, Chief Human Resources Officer.

"We are committed to promoting inclusion and development for our talented people, regardless of age, gender, sexual orientation or any other inherent characteristics," she added before describing the company's commitment to the Women's Empowerment Principles.

Alejandro Molina, Chief Technical and Supply Chain Officers, highlighted the fact that the company reduced its carbon footprint by 21.5% from 2010 to 2020. These results are supported by an 11% reduction in the energy required to produce a liter of beverage.

"Our plan to reduce the carbon footprint is centered on three pillars: 1) Promote efficiency in our processes to minimize impact; 2) Rely on innovation to incorporate new technologies and