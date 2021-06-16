Arca Continental B de C : 2020 AC Consolidated Financial Statements

SALES

In 2020, total revenues reached Ps. 171,586 million, increasing 4.0% when compared to 2019. Net sales, which corresponds to product sold within our territories, decreased 1.8%.

Total Volume sold within our territory reached 1,924 MUC (excluding jug water), decreasing 4.3% when compared to 2019, driven by the impact of the pandemic mainly in the flavors and water categories that fell 10.2% and 11.6%, respectively. Mexico reached 1,016 MUC, excluding jug water, which represents a 2.4% decrease compared to 2019, mainly due to mobility restrictions imposed in the states in which we operate. For the U.S. operations, volume reached 431 MUC, representing a 2.2% drop compared to last year.

In South America, volume declined 9.6% to 477 MUC, excluding jug water. This decrease is mainly due to operations in Peru and Ecuador, which were impacted by mobility restrictions.

COST OF SALES

In 2020, cost of sales increased 3.2%, mainly due to the higher concentrate prices in Mexico and an exchange rate effect on our US dollar operations, which was partially offset by lower PET prices. As a result, gross profit reached Ps. 76,705 million, up 5.0%, to reach a gross margin of 45.3%, an expansion of 40 basis points compared to 2019 mainly driven by our price-pack initiatives.

OPERATING EXPENSES

Selling and administrative expenses increased 4.1% (-0.5% currency neutral), to Ps. 54,447 million; 32.2% with respect to net sales as a result of efficiencies and savings plans implemented in operations.