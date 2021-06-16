Arca Continental B de C : 2020 AC Consolidated Financial Statements
Reporte Anual Integrado 2020
RISING TO
THE CHALLENGE
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2020
2 0 2 0 IN T EG R AT ED A NNU A L R EP O R T
Consolidated financial statements
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019
WITH INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL RESULTS
132
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
133
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOMES
134
MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL INFORMATION
135
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
136
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
140
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
141
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
142
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
143
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
144
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
145
2 0 2 0 IN T EG R AT ED A NNU A L R EP O R T
A r ca Continental, S . A . B . DE C .V. and Subsidiar ies
132
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Results
SALES
In 2020, total revenues reached Ps. 171,586 million, increasing 4.0% when compared to 2019. Net sales, which corresponds to product sold within our territories, decreased 1.8%.
Total Volume sold within our territory reached 1,924 MUC (excluding jug water), decreasing 4.3% when compared to 2019, driven by the impact of the pandemic mainly in the flavors and water categories that fell 10.2% and 11.6%, respectively. Mexico reached 1,016 MUC, excluding jug water, which represents a 2.4% decrease compared to 2019, mainly due to mobility restrictions imposed in the states in which we operate. For the U.S. operations, volume reached 431 MUC, representing a 2.2% drop compared to last year.
In South America, volume declined 9.6% to 477 MUC, excluding jug water. This decrease is mainly due to operations in Peru and Ecuador, which were impacted by mobility restrictions.
COST OF SALES
In 2020, cost of sales increased 3.2%, mainly due to the higher concentrate prices in Mexico and an exchange rate effect on our US dollar operations, which was partially offset by lower PET prices. As a result, gross profit reached Ps. 76,705 million, up 5.0%, to reach a gross margin of 45.3%, an expansion of 40 basis points compared to 2019 mainly driven by our price-pack initiatives.
OPERATING EXPENSES
Selling and administrative expenses increased 4.1% (-0.5% currency neutral), to Ps. 54,447 million; 32.2% with respect to net sales as a result of efficiencies and savings plans implemented in operations.
OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA
Consolidated operating income reached Ps. 21,472 million, an increase of 6.3% when compared to 2019, and representing an operating margin of 12.7%. Consolidated EBITDA increased 5.7% from Ps. 30,404 million to Ps. 32,147 million and a margin of 18.7% with respect to total revenues. EBITDA for Mexico rose 8.6%, for a margin of 25.2%. While in the beverage operations in the United States, EBITDA increased 20.7% and the margin was 14.1% (excluding NPSG income) and the beverage business in South America decreased 10.6% for a margin of 19.8% (see Note 6).
COMPREHENSIVE FINANCING RESULTS
The comprehensive financing result in 2020 was Ps. 3,476 million, down 3.2% mainly due to a higher exchange rate gain and lower interest expense when compared to the previous year (see Note 24).
INCOME TAXES
Income taxes went from Ps. 5,031 million to Ps. 5,427 million in 2020. The effective tax rate for 2020 was 30%.
MAJORITY NET INCOME
In 2020, majority net income increased 7.2% to Ps. 10,276 million or Ps. 5.83 per share, with a net margin of 6.1% with respect to net sales.
CASH POSITION AND NET DEBT
In 2020, the company registered a cash balance of Ps. 27,336 million and debt of Ps. 50,577 million, resulting in a net debt position of Ps. 23,241 million. The Net Debt/ EBITDA ratio was 0.7x.
CAPEX
CAPEX reached Ps. 6,723 million in 2020, around 41.9% lower than 2019 and mainly allocated towards market execution, distribution, and production capabilities.
2 0 2 0 IN T EG R AT ED A NNU A L R EP O R T
A r ca Continental, S . A . B . DE C .V. and Subsidiar ies
133
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
For the years ended December 31 (Thousands of Mexican pesos)
DECEMBER 31,
2020
2019
2018
2017 (1)
2016
2015 (1)
2014
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
27,336
22,051
15,941
23,842
5,546
8,295
9,039
Clients and other accounts receivable, net,
10,191
10,686
13,332
11,428
6,586
6,772
4,312
include related parties
Inventories and advance payments
8,701
8,510
8,291
8,428
5,464
4,705
3,102
Derivative financial instruments
871
110
4
83
53
23
0
Total current assets
47,099
41,357
37,568
43,781
17,650
19,795
16,453
Investment in shares of associates
8,308
8,168
6,970
6,770
5,211
4,491
3,926
Property, plant and equipment, net
69,659
71,937
74,079
71,664
49,233
42,913
25,321
Right-of-use assets
1,190
1,177
0
-
-
-
-
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
116,424
113,418
117,090
116,406
65,110
56,321
33,605
Deferred Income taxes
2,591
1,691
1,124
933
1,246
865
1,022
Derivative financial instruments
0
30
98
165
125
550
0
Other assets
702
668
950
566
349
-
0
Total assets
245,973
238,447
237,879
240,285
138,924
124,934
80,327
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Suppliers, include related parties
10,678
10,271
10,024
8,311
6,514
5,394
2,952
Derivative financial instruments
335
125
111
5
1
118
0
Current debt
7,132
6,761
2,672
1,785
4,368
6,998
1,699
Lease liabilities
358
248
0
-
-
-
-
Other accounts payable and taxes
12,276
10,346
11,020
13,216
7,477
6,575
5,937
Total current liabilities
30,779
27,751
23,827
23,318
18,359
19,084
10,588
Non-current debt
43,445
46,500
53,155
53,338
26,816
32,916
14,078
Lease liabilities
853
935
-
-
-
-
-
Derivative financial instruments
357
226
6
444
11
0
0
Employee benefits
5,249
4,390
3,122
2,724
2,198
1,767
1,225
Other liabilities
830
699
757
939
464
491
108
Deferred income taxes
17,040
16,559
17,483
17,945
10,755
9,043
4,944
Total liabilities
98,553
97,060
98,350
98,708
58,603
63,302
30,943
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Capital stock
982
982
982
982
978
972
972
Share premium
45,086
45,089
45,115
45,121
38,674
28,141
28,121
Retained earnings
69,883
68,392
63,053
60,524
27,911
22,942
18,508
Other reserves
903
(1,567)
2,652
3,847
3,862
(1,011)
(1,536)
Total controlling interest
116,854
112,896
111,802
110,474
71,425
51,044
46,064
Non-controlling interest
30,566
28,491
27,727
31,103
8,896
10,588
3,320
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
245,973
238,447
237,879
240,285
138,924
124,934
80,327
(1) Revised to include fair value adjusments due to bussiness combination.
Hernández
OFFICER
A r ca Continental, S . A . B . DE C .V. and Subsidiar ies
Consolidated Statements of Income
For the years ended December 31 (Thousands of Mexican pesos)
2 0 2 0 IN T EG R AT ED A NNU A L R EP O R T
134
DECEMBER 31,
2020 (1)
2019 (1)
2018 (1)
2017 (1)
2016 (1)
2015 (1)
2014 (1)
Sales volume excluding jug (MUC)
1,924.3
2,009.7
2,004.8
1,874.8
1,534.1
1,290.2
1,152.9
Net sales
169,314
162,728
155,653
137,156
93,666
76,454
61,957
Income related NPSG
2,272
2,313
3,299
2,331
-
-
-
Cost of sales
(94,881)
(91,968)
(89,712)
(77,025)
(49,654)
(39,363)
(31,569)
Gross profit
76,705
73,073
69,240
62,462
44,012
37,090
30,388
Selling expenses
(45,807)
(43,919)
(42,531)
(36,825)
(24,143)
(20,218)
(16,193)
Administrative expenses
(8,641)
(8,364)
(8,281)
(7,302)
(5,095)
(4,281)
(3,631)
Other income, net (2)
266
676
1,096
1,006
671
579
425
Non-recurring expenses (3)
(1,051)
(1,266)
(954)
3,065
855
(417)
(216)
Operating profit
21,472
20,200
18,570
22,407
16,300
12,754
10,774
Comprehensive financing income (cost):
Financial expenses, net
(3,218)
(3,348)
(3,672)
(3,036)
(2,137)
(1,041)
(943)
Money exhange (loss) profit, net
(186)
(278)
(683)
500
(329)
(777)
(31)
Monetary position (loss) profit, net
(72)
34
242
-
-
-
-
(3,476)
(3,592)
(4,113)
(2,536)
(2,466)
(1,818)
(974)
Equity in the results of associates
4
167
223
178
165
157
54
Profit before income tax
18,001
16,776
14,680
20,048
13,999
11,093
9,854
Income tax
(5,427)
(5,031)
(3,860)
(3,259)
(4,288)
(3,434)
(3,089)
Net consolidated profit
12,574
11,744
10,820
16,789
9,711
7,659
6,765
Non-controlling Interest
(2,297)
(2,156)
(2,118)
(3,699)
(677)
(413)
(260)
Equity holders of the parent
10,276
9,588
8,702
13,090
9,034
7,246
6,505
Weighted average of outstanding shares
1,764,283
1,764,283
1,764,283
1,764,283
1,678,753
1,611,264
1,611,264
(thousands)
Depreciation and amortization
9,624
8,937
7,942
6,651
4,646
3,536
2,655
EBITDA (excluding non-recurring
32,147
30,404
27,466
25,993
20,092
16,707
13,644
expenses)
19.0%
18.7%
17.6%
19.0%
21.5%
21.9%
22.0%
CAPEX
6,723
11,568
11,061
10,880
7,379
5,728
4,032
Figures presented prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)
Includes the equity in the results of strategic associates
Non-recurringexpenses that the administration considers at the operational level
Arturo Hernández
OFFICER
