    AC *   MX01AC100006

ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(AC *)
  Report
Arca Continental B de C : 2020 AC Consolidated Financial Statements

06/16/2021 | 02:44pm EDT
Reporte Anual Integrado 2020

RISING TO

THE CHALLENGE

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2020

2 0 2 0 IN T EG R AT ED A NNU A L R EP O R T

Consolidated financial statements

ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019

WITH INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL RESULTS

132

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

133

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOMES

134

MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL INFORMATION

135

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

136

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

140

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

141

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

142

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

143

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

144

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

145

2 0 2 0 IN T EG R AT ED A NNU A L R EP O R T

A r ca Continental, S . A . B . DE C .V. and Subsidiar ies

132

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Results

SALES

In 2020, total revenues reached Ps. 171,586 million, increasing 4.0% when compared to 2019. Net sales, which corresponds to product sold within our territories, decreased 1.8%.

Total Volume sold within our territory reached 1,924 MUC (excluding jug water), decreasing 4.3% when compared to 2019, driven by the impact of the pandemic mainly in the flavors and water categories that fell 10.2% and 11.6%, respectively. Mexico reached 1,016 MUC, excluding jug water, which represents a 2.4% decrease compared to 2019, mainly due to mobility restrictions imposed in the states in which we operate. For the U.S. operations, volume reached 431 MUC, representing a 2.2% drop compared to last year.

In South America, volume declined 9.6% to 477 MUC, excluding jug water. This decrease is mainly due to operations in Peru and Ecuador, which were impacted by mobility restrictions.

COST OF SALES

In 2020, cost of sales increased 3.2%, mainly due to the higher concentrate prices in Mexico and an exchange rate effect on our US dollar operations, which was partially offset by lower PET prices. As a result, gross profit reached Ps. 76,705 million, up 5.0%, to reach a gross margin of 45.3%, an expansion of 40 basis points compared to 2019 mainly driven by our price-pack initiatives.

OPERATING EXPENSES

Selling and administrative expenses increased 4.1% (-0.5% currency neutral), to Ps. 54,447 million; 32.2% with respect to net sales as a result of efficiencies and savings plans implemented in operations.

OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA

Consolidated operating income reached Ps. 21,472 million, an increase of 6.3% when compared to 2019, and representing an operating margin of 12.7%. Consolidated EBITDA increased 5.7% from Ps. 30,404 million to Ps. 32,147 million and a margin of 18.7% with respect to total revenues. EBITDA for Mexico rose 8.6%, for a margin of 25.2%. While in the beverage operations in the United States, EBITDA increased 20.7% and the margin was 14.1% (excluding NPSG income) and the beverage business in South America decreased 10.6% for a margin of 19.8% (see Note 6).

COMPREHENSIVE FINANCING RESULTS

The comprehensive financing result in 2020 was Ps. 3,476 million, down 3.2% mainly due to a higher exchange rate gain and lower interest expense when compared to the previous year (see Note 24).

INCOME TAXES

Income taxes went from Ps. 5,031 million to Ps. 5,427 million in 2020. The effective tax rate for 2020 was 30%.

MAJORITY NET INCOME

In 2020, majority net income increased 7.2% to Ps. 10,276 million or Ps. 5.83 per share, with a net margin of 6.1% with respect to net sales.

CASH POSITION AND NET DEBT

In 2020, the company registered a cash balance of Ps. 27,336 million and debt of Ps. 50,577 million, resulting in a net debt position of Ps. 23,241 million. The Net Debt/ EBITDA ratio was 0.7x.

CAPEX

CAPEX reached Ps. 6,723 million in 2020, around 41.9% lower than 2019 and mainly allocated towards market execution, distribution, and production capabilities.

2 0 2 0 IN T EG R AT ED A NNU A L R EP O R T

A r ca Continental, S . A . B . DE C .V. and Subsidiar ies

133

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

For the years ended December 31 (Thousands of Mexican pesos)

DECEMBER 31,

2020

2019

2018

2017 (1)

2016

2015 (1)

2014

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS:

Cash and cash equivalents

27,336

22,051

15,941

23,842

5,546

8,295

9,039

Clients and other accounts receivable, net,

10,191

10,686

13,332

11,428

6,586

6,772

4,312

include related parties

Inventories and advance payments

8,701

8,510

8,291

8,428

5,464

4,705

3,102

Derivative financial instruments

871

110

4

83

53

23

0

Total current assets

47,099

41,357

37,568

43,781

17,650

19,795

16,453

Investment in shares of associates

8,308

8,168

6,970

6,770

5,211

4,491

3,926

Property, plant and equipment, net

69,659

71,937

74,079

71,664

49,233

42,913

25,321

Right-of-use assets

1,190

1,177

0

-

-

-

-

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

116,424

113,418

117,090

116,406

65,110

56,321

33,605

Deferred Income taxes

2,591

1,691

1,124

933

1,246

865

1,022

Derivative financial instruments

0

30

98

165

125

550

0

Other assets

702

668

950

566

349

-

0

Total assets

245,973

238,447

237,879

240,285

138,924

124,934

80,327

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Suppliers, include related parties

10,678

10,271

10,024

8,311

6,514

5,394

2,952

Derivative financial instruments

335

125

111

5

1

118

0

Current debt

7,132

6,761

2,672

1,785

4,368

6,998

1,699

Lease liabilities

358

248

0

-

-

-

-

Other accounts payable and taxes

12,276

10,346

11,020

13,216

7,477

6,575

5,937

Total current liabilities

30,779

27,751

23,827

23,318

18,359

19,084

10,588

Non-current debt

43,445

46,500

53,155

53,338

26,816

32,916

14,078

Lease liabilities

853

935

-

-

-

-

-

Derivative financial instruments

357

226

6

444

11

0

0

Employee benefits

5,249

4,390

3,122

2,724

2,198

1,767

1,225

Other liabilities

830

699

757

939

464

491

108

Deferred income taxes

17,040

16,559

17,483

17,945

10,755

9,043

4,944

Total liabilities

98,553

97,060

98,350

98,708

58,603

63,302

30,943

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:

Capital stock

982

982

982

982

978

972

972

Share premium

45,086

45,089

45,115

45,121

38,674

28,141

28,121

Retained earnings

69,883

68,392

63,053

60,524

27,911

22,942

18,508

Other reserves

903

(1,567)

2,652

3,847

3,862

(1,011)

(1,536)

Total controlling interest

116,854

112,896

111,802

110,474

71,425

51,044

46,064

Non-controlling interest

30,566

28,491

27,727

31,103

8,896

10,588

3,320

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

245,973

238,447

237,879

240,285

138,924

124,934

80,327

(1) Revised to include fair value adjusments due to bussiness combination.

Hernández

OFFICER

A r ca Continental, S . A . B . DE C .V. and Subsidiar ies

Consolidated Statements of Income

For the years ended December 31 (Thousands of Mexican pesos)

2 0 2 0 IN T EG R AT ED A NNU A L R EP O R T

134

DECEMBER 31,

2020 (1)

2019 (1)

2018 (1)

2017 (1)

2016 (1)

2015 (1)

2014 (1)

Sales volume excluding jug (MUC)

1,924.3

2,009.7

2,004.8

1,874.8

1,534.1

1,290.2

1,152.9

Net sales

169,314

162,728

155,653

137,156

93,666

76,454

61,957

Income related NPSG

2,272

2,313

3,299

2,331

-

-

-

Cost of sales

(94,881)

(91,968)

(89,712)

(77,025)

(49,654)

(39,363)

(31,569)

Gross profit

76,705

73,073

69,240

62,462

44,012

37,090

30,388

Selling expenses

(45,807)

(43,919)

(42,531)

(36,825)

(24,143)

(20,218)

(16,193)

Administrative expenses

(8,641)

(8,364)

(8,281)

(7,302)

(5,095)

(4,281)

(3,631)

Other income, net (2)

266

676

1,096

1,006

671

579

425

Non-recurring expenses (3)

(1,051)

(1,266)

(954)

3,065

855

(417)

(216)

Operating profit

21,472

20,200

18,570

22,407

16,300

12,754

10,774

Comprehensive financing income (cost):

Financial expenses, net

(3,218)

(3,348)

(3,672)

(3,036)

(2,137)

(1,041)

(943)

Money exhange (loss) profit, net

(186)

(278)

(683)

500

(329)

(777)

(31)

Monetary position (loss) profit, net

(72)

34

242

-

-

-

-

(3,476)

(3,592)

(4,113)

(2,536)

(2,466)

(1,818)

(974)

Equity in the results of associates

4

167

223

178

165

157

54

Profit before income tax

18,001

16,776

14,680

20,048

13,999

11,093

9,854

Income tax

(5,427)

(5,031)

(3,860)

(3,259)

(4,288)

(3,434)

(3,089)

Net consolidated profit

12,574

11,744

10,820

16,789

9,711

7,659

6,765

Non-controlling Interest

(2,297)

(2,156)

(2,118)

(3,699)

(677)

(413)

(260)

Equity holders of the parent

10,276

9,588

8,702

13,090

9,034

7,246

6,505

Weighted average of outstanding shares

1,764,283

1,764,283

1,764,283

1,764,283

1,678,753

1,611,264

1,611,264

(thousands)

Depreciation and amortization

9,624

8,937

7,942

6,651

4,646

3,536

2,655

EBITDA (excluding non-recurring

32,147

30,404

27,466

25,993

20,092

16,707

13,644

expenses)

19.0%

18.7%

17.6%

19.0%

21.5%

21.9%

22.0%

CAPEX

6,723

11,568

11,061

10,880

7,379

5,728

4,032

  1. Figures presented prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)
  2. Includes the equity in the results of strategic associates
  3. Non-recurringexpenses that the administration considers at the operational level

Arturo Hernández

OFFICER

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Arca Continental SAB de CV published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 18:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Arturo Gutiérrez Hernández Chief Executive Officer
Emilio Marcos Charur Chief Financial Officer
Jorge Humberto Santos Reyna Chairman
Alejandro Molina Sánchez Chief Technical & Supply Chain Officer
Ernesto López de Nigris Independent Director
